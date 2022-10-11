ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

blueridgemountainstravelguide.com

The 15 Best Things to Do in Brevard NC & Transylvania County

Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. In the two years since we launched this site, we’ve visited more than 30 Blue Ridge Mountain towns in the search for our future mountain home. From Blue Ridge and Blairsville GA...
BREVARD, NC
WXII 12

Woolly Worm Festival returns to North Carolina!

BANNER ELK, N.C. — North Carolina’s famed Woolly Worm Festival is making a return this weekend!. At least 20,000 people are expected to attend the festival, which is one of the High Country’s largest festivals. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII...
BANNER ELK, NC
nctripping.com

How to Reach Wesser Bald Fire Tower in Franklin (+ Amazing Views at the Top!)

Disclaimer: This site uses demographic data, email opt-ins, display advertising, and affiliate links. Please visit our Disclosure and Privacy Policy pages for further explanation. Wesser Bald Fire Tower in Franklin (also near Bryson City) is a 30-foot tall decommissioned fire tower that you can reach via the Appalachian Trail or...
FRANKLIN, NC
Mountain Xpress

City of Asheville announces Ben Woody to serve as Assistant City Manager

Asheville City Manager, Debra Campbell, is pleased to announce that Ben Woody, who has served as the Interim Assistant City Manager since June, has accepted the position of Assistant City Manager. Ben will carry out administrative duties while also assisting the City Manager with the direction and coordination of activities...
ASHEVILLE, NC
travellemming.com

17 Best Towns in Western North Carolina (in 2022)

I grew up in Western North Carolina and in this guide I’ll share my picks for the best towns in Western North Carolina. In this guide, you’ll discover things to do and places to stay in each charming mountain destination. I go over popular spots as well as off-the-beaten-path towns in Western North Carolina that you won’t want to miss.
TRAVEL
Mountain Xpress

Southern Appalachian Highlands Conservancy purchases Scott’s Ridge property

Press release from Southern Appalachian Highlands Conservancy:. The Southern Appalachian Highlands Conservancy recently closed on purchasing 139 acres for permanent conservation, adjoining the Pisgah National Forest Bent Creek Experimental Forest in Enka, south of Asheville. The property is known as Scott’s Ridge after its mile-long ridgeline bordering the national forest. SAHC will own and manage the property for the long term as a nature preserve.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Dogwood Health Trust shares findings from K-12 landscape analysis, announces webinar

Dogwood Health Trust announced today the availability of a comprehensive landscape study of K-12 education in Western North Carolina. The research and analysis, conducted by the Education and Policy Initiative at Carolina (EPIC), highlights the strengths in the region’s K-12 schools and the opportunities for Dogwood and its partners to better promote the wellbeing of students throughout Western North Carolina. The full report is available for free download on Dogwood’s website. Dogwood will host a webinar with the researchers from EPIC on October 26 at 12:00 p.m. to review the findings in more detail. All members of the community are invited to attend and can register using this link.
EDUCATION
tribpapers.com

Asheville Pushing Volunteers of America to Limits

Asheville – Buncombe County Chair Brownie Newman was asked to speak before the Asheville City Council about the bond referenda that are on the current election’s ballot. Newman said they address “two of the big challenges that face the community.” One was preserving environmental health, natural beauty, and working family farms. The other was determining whether “regular” people would be able to continue to live in the county.
ASHEVILLE, NC
iheart.com

Two Bodies Found in Macon, AVL Passes Bag Ban, Arden Pawn Shop Raided

(Macon County, NC) -- The SBI is joining in on an investigation of two deaths in Macon County. Two people were found dead during a welfare check at a Mack Branch Road home on Monday. There's no word on a suspected cause for the deaths. The sheriff says they're in the preliminary stages of the investigation.
MACON COUNTY, NC
wasteadvantagemag.com

Polystyrene Foam Recycling Expands in Western North Carolina with Support from Foam Recycling Coalition

Residents in Henderson County, NC, will no longer have to wait for the bi-annual recycling events to recycle polystyrene (PS) foam including cups, plates, egg cartons, takeout clamshells and electronics packaging. Henderson County Solid Waste received a $40,000 grant from the Foodservice Packaging Institute’s Foam Recycling Coalition to add a foam densifier system to its transfer station for year-round recycling. The new PS foam recycling program will serve approximately 49,000 households in Henderson County. Henderson County residents have depended upon bi-annual Hard-to-Recycle events managed by Asheville Greenworks to recycle materials like polystyrene foam.
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Macon County deputies are investigating after two bodies were found in a home by deputies responding to a welfare check. Authorities were dispatched to the home on Mack Branch Road on Monday night after a request by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators have not released any other details about the cause of death or the identities of the individuals.
ASHEVILLE, NC
internationaltechnology.com

Stay at America's First Mirror Hotel in Asheville, North Carolina

Be amongst the first to experience a stay in one of these incredible "invisible cabins!" Nestled in the striking Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina, the flagship location of 'Mirror Hotel" is opening just outside of Asheville. Mirror Hotel features 18 custom "invisible cabins" covered in architectural mirror siding. Collaboratively designed by Joanna Cahill and Yurko Walter Architecture and Design, the stand-alone suites are designed to quite literally blend into their environment!
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Apple farms crucial to Henderson County could be impacted by sewer proposal, growers fear

EDNEYVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A proposal before the Henderson County Commission has some farmers in the area taking notice. The proposal is part of the Henderson County Comprehensive Plan 2045. It’s a plan to bring infrastructure to the county it anticipates will be needed by the 2045 target date. Part of that plan has to do with tying Edneyville Elementary School into the sewer system. To do so, however, means running a sewer line along Clear Creek, near numerous apple orchards.
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC

