Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best North Carolina Town to Visit this HalloweenTravel MavenAsheville, NC
Pick-Your-Own Pumpkins at Nix Pumpkin PatchMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Hendersonville, NC
The Best Small Town in North Carolina for a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenHot Springs, NC
The Ongoing Agony of the Narcissistic Mother and the Highly Sensitive DaughterKelley A MurphyAsheville, NC
Don't Miss The New York Renaissance FaireAlex RosadoTuxedo, NC
Related
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com
The 15 Best Things to Do in Brevard NC & Transylvania County
Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. In the two years since we launched this site, we’ve visited more than 30 Blue Ridge Mountain towns in the search for our future mountain home. From Blue Ridge and Blairsville GA...
WXII 12
Woolly Worm Festival returns to North Carolina!
BANNER ELK, N.C. — North Carolina’s famed Woolly Worm Festival is making a return this weekend!. At least 20,000 people are expected to attend the festival, which is one of the High Country’s largest festivals. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII...
my40.tv
City leaders make proclamation in support of Cherokee-led effort to restore mountain name
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — On Tuesday night, Asheville City Council joined in the effort to restore the Cherokee name to the mountain currently known as Clingmans Dome. During Tuesday's meeting, council members made a proclamation in support of the Cherokee-led effort to restore the name to Kuwohi. Organizers from...
nctripping.com
How to Reach Wesser Bald Fire Tower in Franklin (+ Amazing Views at the Top!)
Disclaimer: This site uses demographic data, email opt-ins, display advertising, and affiliate links. Please visit our Disclosure and Privacy Policy pages for further explanation. Wesser Bald Fire Tower in Franklin (also near Bryson City) is a 30-foot tall decommissioned fire tower that you can reach via the Appalachian Trail or...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Smoky Mountain News
Hopping right along: Waynesville brewery expands Frog Level footprint, opens Asheville location
Grabbing the last empty picnic table behind Frog Level Brewing in Waynesville one recent afternoon, Frank Bonomo gazed along the nearby Richland Creek, only to shift his attention to the buzz of people, conversation, and live music swirling around the vast patio area. “We’re trying to redevelop Frog Level to...
Mountain Xpress
City of Asheville announces Ben Woody to serve as Assistant City Manager
Asheville City Manager, Debra Campbell, is pleased to announce that Ben Woody, who has served as the Interim Assistant City Manager since June, has accepted the position of Assistant City Manager. Ben will carry out administrative duties while also assisting the City Manager with the direction and coordination of activities...
travellemming.com
17 Best Towns in Western North Carolina (in 2022)
I grew up in Western North Carolina and in this guide I’ll share my picks for the best towns in Western North Carolina. In this guide, you’ll discover things to do and places to stay in each charming mountain destination. I go over popular spots as well as off-the-beaten-path towns in Western North Carolina that you won’t want to miss.
Mountain Xpress
Southern Appalachian Highlands Conservancy purchases Scott’s Ridge property
Press release from Southern Appalachian Highlands Conservancy:. The Southern Appalachian Highlands Conservancy recently closed on purchasing 139 acres for permanent conservation, adjoining the Pisgah National Forest Bent Creek Experimental Forest in Enka, south of Asheville. The property is known as Scott’s Ridge after its mile-long ridgeline bordering the national forest. SAHC will own and manage the property for the long term as a nature preserve.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
See Minerals Glow in the Dark at the Emerald Village Mine in Little Switzerland, NC
Did you know Emerald Village Mine has a cave where you can see minerals glow in the dark? If you’re looking for a bucket list adventure in Western North Carolina, the Black Light Tour at the Emerald Village mine near Little Switzerland, NC is it. Kidding Around’s Kristina took her kids for this unique experience and tells us about it.
Mountain Xpress
Dogwood Health Trust shares findings from K-12 landscape analysis, announces webinar
Dogwood Health Trust announced today the availability of a comprehensive landscape study of K-12 education in Western North Carolina. The research and analysis, conducted by the Education and Policy Initiative at Carolina (EPIC), highlights the strengths in the region’s K-12 schools and the opportunities for Dogwood and its partners to better promote the wellbeing of students throughout Western North Carolina. The full report is available for free download on Dogwood’s website. Dogwood will host a webinar with the researchers from EPIC on October 26 at 12:00 p.m. to review the findings in more detail. All members of the community are invited to attend and can register using this link.
tribpapers.com
Asheville Pushing Volunteers of America to Limits
Asheville – Buncombe County Chair Brownie Newman was asked to speak before the Asheville City Council about the bond referenda that are on the current election’s ballot. Newman said they address “two of the big challenges that face the community.” One was preserving environmental health, natural beauty, and working family farms. The other was determining whether “regular” people would be able to continue to live in the county.
iheart.com
Two Bodies Found in Macon, AVL Passes Bag Ban, Arden Pawn Shop Raided
(Macon County, NC) -- The SBI is joining in on an investigation of two deaths in Macon County. Two people were found dead during a welfare check at a Mack Branch Road home on Monday. There's no word on a suspected cause for the deaths. The sheriff says they're in the preliminary stages of the investigation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wasteadvantagemag.com
Polystyrene Foam Recycling Expands in Western North Carolina with Support from Foam Recycling Coalition
Residents in Henderson County, NC, will no longer have to wait for the bi-annual recycling events to recycle polystyrene (PS) foam including cups, plates, egg cartons, takeout clamshells and electronics packaging. Henderson County Solid Waste received a $40,000 grant from the Foodservice Packaging Institute’s Foam Recycling Coalition to add a foam densifier system to its transfer station for year-round recycling. The new PS foam recycling program will serve approximately 49,000 households in Henderson County. Henderson County residents have depended upon bi-annual Hard-to-Recycle events managed by Asheville Greenworks to recycle materials like polystyrene foam.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Macon County deputies are investigating after two bodies were found in a home by deputies responding to a welfare check. Authorities were dispatched to the home on Mack Branch Road on Monday night after a request by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators have not released any other details about the cause of death or the identities of the individuals.
Mountain Xpress
Black Wall Street AVL vies for national award to help women-owned businesses
When Nicole Lee moved to Asheville from Cincinnati two years ago with the idea of starting a consulting business for aspiring entrepreneurs, she reached out to Black Wall Street AVL for assistance. “They helped guide me to get my name on the map here in North Carolina,” says Lee, who...
my40.tv
Flying out of AVL? Better include time to find a parking spot in your plans
FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — People looking to park their cars when they fly out of Asheville Regional Airport are struggling to find spaces and sometimes even missing flights because of how long the search took. “Oh, it’s very frustrating,” said Jim Allday, a flight nurse paramedic. “I try to...
thecentersquare.com
Incentives worth $1.3M spur electric boat company to relocate to North Carolina
(The Center Square) — The electric boat company Forza X1 announced Wednesday it’s moving into an industrial space in Old Fort in anticipation of a new factory slated for McDowell County. The signed lease agreement is the company’s first step toward relocating from Florida to North Carolina, where...
internationaltechnology.com
Stay at America's First Mirror Hotel in Asheville, North Carolina
Be amongst the first to experience a stay in one of these incredible "invisible cabins!" Nestled in the striking Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina, the flagship location of 'Mirror Hotel" is opening just outside of Asheville. Mirror Hotel features 18 custom "invisible cabins" covered in architectural mirror siding. Collaboratively designed by Joanna Cahill and Yurko Walter Architecture and Design, the stand-alone suites are designed to quite literally blend into their environment!
my40.tv
Senate candidate Cheri Beasley plans return to western NC during 'Get out the Vote' tour
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — As election day quickly approaches, U.S. Senate candidate Cheri Beasley plans to launch a statewide tour across North Carolina, including stops in the mountains. Beasley's "For the People" Get out the Vote tour will include public forums in Asheville, Lumberton and Elizabeth City, a press...
WLOS.com
Apple farms crucial to Henderson County could be impacted by sewer proposal, growers fear
EDNEYVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A proposal before the Henderson County Commission has some farmers in the area taking notice. The proposal is part of the Henderson County Comprehensive Plan 2045. It’s a plan to bring infrastructure to the county it anticipates will be needed by the 2045 target date. Part of that plan has to do with tying Edneyville Elementary School into the sewer system. To do so, however, means running a sewer line along Clear Creek, near numerous apple orchards.
Comments / 0