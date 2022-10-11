Jocelyn Cosgrave replaces Dan Good as Reynoldsburg's interim superintendent

A new interim superintendent is in place at Reynoldsburg City Schools at the district continues to move toward identifying a permanent superintendent.

Reynoldsburg Board of Education members Oct. 10, after meeting in executive session, acted at a special meeting to name Jocelyn Cosgrave, the district's current chief academic officer, as interim superintendent.

Cosgrave succeeds Dan Good and is the fourth person to act as the district’s superintendent this year.

Board President Debbie Dunlap announced via social media Oct. 10 that Good, on the same day, notified board members he was resigning from the interim role “for personal reasons.”

“We accepted this news with much sadness as it has been wonderful working with Dr. Good over the past few months,” Dunlap wrote.

Dunlap wrote she respected Good’s decision to do “what is best for himself and his family.”

Cosgrave was appointed “to carry on” the role of superintendent “as we move forward with our vision, mission, and strategic goals” with “full confidence” that Cosgrove will carry Reynoldsburg “into our next chapter," Dunlap said.

Cosgrave also will retain her role as chief academic officer, Dunlap said.

In a statement sent to Reynoldsburg staff Oct. 11, Cosgrave said she is "both humbled and honored to serve our district (as interim superintendent) for the next few months."

Cosgrave's statement said the district will continue to follow its strategic plan and that the district is "on solid ground," while calling for staff to "be committed to honoring one another's passion for the jobs we do on behalf of the students we share."

Although news of Good’s resignation was not announced until Oct. 10, Dunlap said she was notified earlier.

Dunlap said Oct. 11 that in her capacity as board president, she received a call late last week from the Educational Service Center of Ohio, where Good is employed, that he would be resigning “due to personal reasons” at the end of the day Oct. 7.

Good’s resignation letter was sent to the ESC and another was sent to Reynoldsburg staff Oct. 10, Dunlap said.

The letter, shared by Dunlap at the Oct. 10 board meeting, used poetry and even Kenny Rogers’ lyrics to explain his decision.

“For personal reasons, I must relinquish the full-time role of interim, a role I’ve thoroughly enjoyed because of you. I’ll not be far away, just back at the ESC, doing my former work with area superintendents … and now availing myself a couple of days a week to address family matters,” Good wrote.

Good wrote that Wade Lucas and Aron Ross, a former Reynoldsburg superintendent, both of whom work at the ESC, “will help identify only highly qualified, proven effective candidates for the board’s consideration as superintendent.”

Good had served as interim superintendent since July 20 and his contract ran through Dec. 31.

Good was named interim superintendent after Garilee Ogden, who accepted a three-year contract to succeed Melvin Brown, resigned before the start of the contract term.

Board members May 26 announced the hiring of Ogden following a search conducted with the assistance of Finding Leaders.

But on July 19, board members announced Ogden’s resignation, less than two weeks before she was to start.

According to a statement from the district at that time, the decision was mutual and not the result of any wrongdoing.

Groveport Madison Schools reached a settlement in mid-June with the Department of Justice over a federal civil-rights lawsuit – in which Ogden was named – filed by former Groveport Madison High School principal Amon-Ra Dobbins, who alleged he was terminated out of retaliation for a complaint that the school’s dress code discriminated against African Americans.

“The Reynoldsburg Board of Education wishes to make it clear that this decision is not the result of any professional misconduct or impropriety, and that the transition was a mutual agreement between the board and Ms. Ogden,” a statement from the school board said.

Ogden was to succeed Brown, who resigned to become superintendent of Montgomery Public Schools in Alabama.

Reynoldsburg is continuing the search for a permanent superintendent.

Board members Oct. 3 acted to hire the ESC to assist in identifying, vetting, interviewing and ultimately recommending a candidate for the job.

Board members are expected to further discuss the superintendent search as its next regularly scheduled meeting, Dunlap said. That meeting is 6:30 p.m. Oct. 18 at the Herbert Mills STEAM Elementary School, 6826 Retton Road.

