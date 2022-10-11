ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TODAY.com

Netflix unveils new low-cost subscription plan with ads

Streaming giant Netflix is unveiling its long-awaited “Basic With Ads” subscription service. It will be available in November for $6.99 a month, $3 less than its commercial-free option. NBC’s Stephanie Gosk reports for TODAY.Oct. 14, 2022.
TV & VIDEOS
TODAY.com

How the thumbs-up emoji sparked a generational war that no one is winning

In an era where technology is ever-evolving, so is our understanding of how to use it — and this includes supplemental elements, like emojis. Something that was once thought to be a fun addition to texting or messaging has now become a highly contested topic between generations, and recent debate has spurred from one conversation on the internet pertaining to a commonly used emoji: the thumbs-up.
CELL PHONES
TODAY.com

‘Best by’ dates are confusing and leading to waste. How to know if your food is still good

From eggs and orange juice to our upcoming holiday meals, food prices are up and with people around the country facing record inflation, every dollar counts. Now, the federal government says that confusion over the date labels on food packaging could be a major reason that people across the country are tossing perfectly good food in the trash and money down the drain.
FOOD SAFETY

