Why stores are busting out holiday sales weeks before Halloween
More than two months before the holidays, retailers are rolling out deep discounts early with hopes to get shoppers through the door amid record inflation. NBC’s Miguel Almaguer reports for Saturday TODAY.Oct. 15, 2022.
Inside the push to do away with ‘best by’ dates on food labels
The FDA is pushing to change food date labels to standardized language in an attempt to limit food waste and save consumers money. NBC’s senior consumer investigative correspondent Vicky Nguyen reports for TODAY.Oct. 14, 2022.
Netflix unveils new low-cost subscription plan with ads
Streaming giant Netflix is unveiling its long-awaited “Basic With Ads” subscription service. It will be available in November for $6.99 a month, $3 less than its commercial-free option. NBC’s Stephanie Gosk reports for TODAY.Oct. 14, 2022.
How the thumbs-up emoji sparked a generational war that no one is winning
In an era where technology is ever-evolving, so is our understanding of how to use it — and this includes supplemental elements, like emojis. Something that was once thought to be a fun addition to texting or messaging has now become a highly contested topic between generations, and recent debate has spurred from one conversation on the internet pertaining to a commonly used emoji: the thumbs-up.
‘Best by’ dates are confusing and leading to waste. How to know if your food is still good
From eggs and orange juice to our upcoming holiday meals, food prices are up and with people around the country facing record inflation, every dollar counts. Now, the federal government says that confusion over the date labels on food packaging could be a major reason that people across the country are tossing perfectly good food in the trash and money down the drain.
