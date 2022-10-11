Ryan Day, assistant coaches give updates during Ohio State football's off week
Ohio State football is on its off week.
Through the first six games of the 2022 season, the Buckeyes have recorded six wins against Notre Dame , Arkansas State , Toledo , Wisconsin , Rutgers and on the road against Michigan State .
Ohio State will next face Iowa at home Oct. 22 at noon for the Buckeyes' first meeting with the Hawkeyes since 2017.
Head coach Ryan Day spoke to the media during Ohio State's off week Tuesday and was scheduled to be followed by defensive coordinator Jim Knowles , defensive line coach Larry Johnson and offensive line coach Justin Frye .
Ohio State football's 2022 schedule
- Week 1: Ohio State 21, Notre Dame 10
- Week 2: Ohio State 45, Arkansas State 12
- Week 3: Ohio State 77, Toledo 21
- Week 4: Ohio State 52, Wisconsin 21
- Week 5: Ohio State 49, Rutgers 10
- Week 6: Ohio State 49, Michigan State 20
- Week 7: Ohio State vs. Iowa, Oct. 22, Columbus, Ohio
- Week 8: Ohio State vs. Penn State, Oct. 29, State College, Pa.
- Week 9: Ohio State vs. Northwestern, Nov. 5, Evanston, Ill.
- Week 10: Ohio State vs Indiana, Nov. 12, Columbus, Ohio
- Week 11: Ohio State vs. Maryland, Nov. 19, College Park, MD.
- Week 12: Ohio State vs. Michigan, at noon Nov. 26, Columbus, Ohio
