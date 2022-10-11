ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ryan Day, assistant coaches give updates during Ohio State football's off week

By Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch
Ohio State football is on its off week.

Through the first six games of the 2022 season, the Buckeyes have recorded six wins against Notre Dame , Arkansas State , Toledo , Wisconsin , Rutgers and on the road against Michigan State .

Ohio State will next face Iowa at home Oct. 22 at noon for the Buckeyes' first meeting with the Hawkeyes since 2017.

Head coach Ryan Day spoke to the media during Ohio State's off week Tuesday and was scheduled to be followed by defensive coordinator Jim Knowles , defensive line coach Larry Johnson and offensive line coach Justin Frye .

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ryan Day, assistant coaches give updates during Ohio State football's off week

