Randi and Todd Zeid of Solon, and Ildeasela Buso of Marysville and Geoffrey Tolle of Johnstown happily announce the engagement of their children, Zoe Zeid, and Josh Tolle. The bride-to-be is the granddaughter of Carol and Maury Rose of Solon, and Karen and Leonard Zeid of Aurora. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree in new media and communication technology from The Ohio State University, and is pursuing a master’s degree in human resource management at Ohio State. Zoe is a benefits administrator at Stanley Steemer.

SOLON, OH ・ 4 HOURS AGO