Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Cleveland Jewish News
Lake Erie Ink announces community cookbook project
Lake Erie Ink has announced its community cookbook project, “Stirring Stories.”. A new take on a project that Lake Erie Ink launched in 2020 called the Creative Community Challenge, the cookbook will feature writing and art from Lake Erie Ink students and the Greater Cleveland community, as well as recipes from local chefs including Doug Katz, Tommy Fello, Shawda Moye, Melissa Khoury, Bridgete Thibault and Jeremy Umansky.
Cleveland Jewish News
Shaker Heights man’s 53-year career in Cleveland has spanned 8 mayors, 19 law directors
On Aug. 1, 1969, four years after serving in the U.S. Navy, Jeffrey Marks walked up the steps of Cleveland City Hall and embarked on a career in the city’s law department. “I haven’t run the ship aground yet,” Marks told the Cleveland Jewish News. For 53...
Cleveland Jewish News
Rabbi Rose: Leading Mandel JCC 'realization of a dream'
As Rabbi Carnie Shalom Rose from St. Louis prepares to take over as the CEO of the Mandel Jewish Community Center, he looks to re-instill a culture of “can-do” and bring people back to the center following the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. The search committee to identify...
Cleveland Jewish News
6 community leaders honored at Celebration of Goodness
Six community leaders were honored Oct. 7 at the 22nd annual Celebration of Goodness as the Sam Miller Goodness Award and Arnold R. Pinkney Award for Civic Leadership were presented. Values-in-Action Foundation welcomed 300 guests to Landerhaven in Mayfield Heights for a networking reception, lunch and award ceremony. The program...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Concerns rise over panhandling in downtown Cleveland as Guardians prepare to host American League Division Series
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Guardians' unexpected and exciting playoff run brought tens of thousands to downtown Cleveland to be a part of the ride when the Tampa Bay Rays were in town last weekend. More of the same is expected when the Guardians welcome in the New York Yankees...
Cleveland Jewish News
Silver Linings: Bruce Amsel
After retiring in 2000, Bruce Amsel of Mayfield Heights needed to find something to fill his time when he was no longer juggling deadlines associated with working as a Social Security professional. Now two decades later, he splits his time with several local organizations, including the Cleveland Metroparks, the Ohio...
Guardians-Yankees, Blue Man Group, Mary J. Blige and Halloween festivities highlight things to do in Greater Cleveland this weekend and beyond
CLEVELAND, Ohio - It’s only a couple weeks until Halloween and this weekend’s calendar definitely has a bit more of a holiday vibe. Here’s 20 things happening around Northeast Ohio for you to check out this weekend and beyond. Mary J. Blige. Award-winning singer brings her Good...
Cleveland Jewish News
Humble Design raises funds with ‘Welcome Home Cleveland’
Humble Design Cleveland celebrated its first fundraiser, “Welcome Home Cleveland” Sept. 29 in its warehouse. A casual event with activities where guests learned more about Humble Design’s mission, and listened to live music by Dan Mills and Jenny V from Robbing Mary. To date, 151 empty houses...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Kristi learns firsthand how flamenco dance connects us all
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — A great way to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month is to get immersed in the world of flamenco music and dance and that is exactly what Fox 8’s Kristi Capel did on Fox 8 News in the Morning. Cleveland’s award-winning flamenco music and dance company ABREPASO gives Kristi a lesson. Click here to learn more about ABREPASO’s upcoming show at the Music Box Supper Club.
Cleveland Jewish News
Ohio pair to reappear on 'Shark Tank'
Cleveland native Oliver Zak and Columbus native Selom Agbitor of Mad Rabbit Tattoo are slated to reappear on ABC’s “Shark Tank” at 8 p.m. Oct. 14. First appearing in 2021 and receiving $500,000 from “Shark” Mark Cuban, the Miami University graduates first launched Mad Rabbit Tattoo in 2019 in their university apartment.
Cleveland Jewish News
Zeid-Tolle
Randi and Todd Zeid of Solon, and Ildeasela Buso of Marysville and Geoffrey Tolle of Johnstown happily announce the engagement of their children, Zoe Zeid, and Josh Tolle. The bride-to-be is the granddaughter of Carol and Maury Rose of Solon, and Karen and Leonard Zeid of Aurora. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree in new media and communication technology from The Ohio State University, and is pursuing a master’s degree in human resource management at Ohio State. Zoe is a benefits administrator at Stanley Steemer.
Columbus Day to some, Indigenous Peoples' Day to others; controversial for many
It's Columbus Day to some and Indigenous Peoples' Day to others. In Cleveland, the day is significant to different people for different reasons.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cleveland Jewish News
Rosen, Rhoda Ann
Rhoda Ann Rosen, 89, of Berea, passed away peacefully in the arms of her daughter on Oct. 4, 2022, following a lengthy but brave battle with Alzheimer’s disease. Rhoda’s family is grateful for the warm and patient care provided by the staff and administration of Madison Heights at the Prado, the memory care facility in Macon, Ga.
Cleveland Jewish News
The Cleveland Orchestra Gala raises record $2 million
The Cleveland Orchestra raised $2 million for its education programs and community engagement initiatives during its annual Gala on Oct. 1 at its home, Severance Music Center in Cleveland’s University Circle neighborhood. The event also capped the first week of the beginning of the Orchestra’s 105th season of concerts, which runs from September to May.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland neighbors hope burned, abandoned camper can be removed
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For the past several months, residents on the city’s West side have been forced to look at an abandoned camper destroyed by fire. The debris has been sitting at the corner of Barberton Road and W. 67th Street. “They need to get it up out...
Cleveland Jewish News
National Philanthropy Day awards Nov. 4 at the Aviator
The Association of Fundraising Professionals will host its annual National Philanthropy Day award ceremony Nov. 4 at the Aviator in Cleveland. This year’s theme is “Celebrating the Giving Hearts of Northeast Ohio.” The event will include a luncheon, an award presentation and a panel discussion on people-centric practices in talent management.
JACK Thistledown Racino to host its first-ever “Dirty Mud Run” on Oct. 30
CLEVELAND, Ohio-- JACK Thistledown Racino wants runners to saddle up to the track for its first-ever Thistledown and Dirty Mud Run on its historic racetrack. The event is in partnership with Hermes Sports & Events, a local race event company, and will take place Sunday, Oct.30, at the historic Ohio Derby.
Cleveland Jewish News
Nubeigel owner: Community 'welcomed us with open arms'
For four months, people have been enjoying Nubeigel’s kosher bagels fresh out of the oven at 2254 Lee Road in Cleveland Heights. Owner Josh Admon said the days are busy, but it’s “amazing and just breathtaking” that there hasn’t been a slow day since its soft opening on July 5. A ribbon cutting was also held on July 15.
Cleveland Jewish News
Asher Beachler
Asher Beachler will become a bar mitzvah Saturday morning, Oct. 15, at The Temple-Tifereth Israel. Asher is the son of Rachel Frutkin-Beachler and Brandon Beachler of Moreland Hills and the brother of Juniper. He is the grandson of Harvey Frutkin of Beachwood, Maxine Frutkin of Scottsdale, Ariz., and Susan and Robert Beachler of Fishers, Ind. Asher attends Brady Middle School. He loves football and playing guitar.
coolcleveland.com
Take a Tour of Tremont’s St. Theodosius Church
Once upon a time, the Tremont neighborhood was home to numerous different ethnic groups, each of whom built their own church. Most are still standing, many with new congregations and others converted to new uses. But the history of those buildings is such a core part of the community that...
Comments / 0