WVNews
Pride flag discussion put to rest after Mon BOE vote in Morgantown, West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — It appears the discussion over the display of LGBTQ+ pride flags in Monongalia County Schools is over and the answer is they aren’t allowed. At its regular meeting Tuesday, the Monongalia County Board of Education decided against discussing the policy, 3231.01, that bans pride flags from being displayed in schools at its next meeting in a 2-3 vote.
Dallas Wolfe Jr.
ROWELSBURG — Dallas “Biff” Wolfe Jr., 92, of Rowlesburg, went to his heavenly home on Oct. 9, 2022. Born in Grafton, he was a son of the late Marion Virginia and Dallas Dayton Wolfe and was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Jean Harlene Wolfe.
Rhoda Miller
ACCIDENT — Rhoda Darlene Miller, 86, of Accident and formerly of Grantsville died Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at Dennett Road Manor Nursing Home, Oakland. Born Oct. 19, 1935, in Grantsville, she was a daughter of the late Roy N. and Viola May (Wiley) Miller.
Spooky Sprint 5K set Oct. 30 in Morgantown, West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Registration is now open for the Spooky Sprint 5K Run/Walk, which is sponsored by WVU Medicine and raises money for the United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties’ 2023 Campaign. This will be the third year for the Spooky Sprint, and organizers are...
Deborah 'Debbie' Burnside
WEST UNION, W.Va. (WV News) — Deborah "Debbie" Burnside, 70, of West Union, departed this life on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. She was born on September 15, 1952 at Jefferson City, Missouri, a daughter of the late William Clayce Spurlock and Barbara Tucker Spurlock Curtis. On August 4, 1973 she married Robert "Bob" Burnside, who survives.
Inside the matchup: West Virginia Mountaineers — Baylor Bears
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — As the season nears the halfway point, it's not as if improvement is tossed away as an improvement goal, but it's also unrealistic to believe that most teams can make major gains in multiple areas. There are refinements and mistake-reduction hopes, to be sure, and the incremental gains from experience of seeing more and more reps can also help with overall play, but at this point it's as much about identifying what you do well, emphasizing those areas, and using them to attack your opponent.
