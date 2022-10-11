Read full article on original website
Gamespot
Fortnitemares 2022 Start Date, Event Details, And Crossovers
Another spooky season is upon us, and that means Fortnitemares 2022 is, too. Whether you've been around for previous Fortnitemares or you're experiencing Fortnite's yearly Halloween event for the first time, you can be sure there will be plenty of holiday-themed skins, challenges, items, and more. Read on for everything we know about Fortnitemares 2022.
How to complete Fortnite Quests in Chapter 3 Season 4
We've got the lowdown on beating all of the Fortnite Quests
Gamespot
Overwatch 2 - Ashe Hero Guide
Ashe is back in Overwatch 2 with hardly any alterations from her gunslinging, B.O.B. throwing self in Blizzard’s original FPS game. While she may be essentially the same Ashe as before, that’s not really a bad thing. Ashe is a strong ranged hero capable of keeping enemies at bay and harassing foes with her trusty robotic butler B.O.B., even if she may not be quite as strong as some DPS heroes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dotesports.com
MW2 players will need a non-prepaid phone to play Multiplayer, just like Overwatch
Modern Warfare 2 is this year’s anticipated Call of Duty game that provides the most evolved version of the FPS franchise. The new game promises new Multiplayer features and modes, but it may come at a cost for players with pre-paid phones. According to the phone notifications help page on battle.net, players must provide a phone number to play Moder Warfare 2.
dotesports.com
How to get Dead Silence in the Modern Warfare 2 beta
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 has snuck up onto consoles and PCs in its beta form, with fans either sprinting around the map and fragging out or camping in corners and waiting for another kill to add to their killstreaks. For players who like to dabble in a bit...
30 Best PS4 games to play right now
The best PS4 games you can play, from God of War to Spider-Man and everything in between
dotesports.com
Respawn introduces fix for one of Apex Legends’ most annoying bugs
Fixing bugs is always welcome, and Apex Legends just shipped a hotfix today to a bug that’s become one of the biggest complaints for players over the last season or so: map visibility when outside the ring. When players are outside of the ring, they take damage over time,...
Gamespot
Scorn Everything To Know
Scorn is focused on environmental storytelling with a slower, more methodical gameplay approach. According to the team, there are no cut-scenes, and every bit of storytelling happens in-game. The area you’ll be traveling is a techno-organic hellscape, where the technology of the world fuses with organic masses, including your own....
Gamespot
Overwatch 2 Players Discover Aim Assist Disabled In PC Cross-Play Matches
Overwatch 2's launch has been successful but shaky, marked by strange bugs and early server woes. Now, a number of console players have noticed a small but significant change in cross-play matches between PC and console gamers--it turns out that PC lobbies remove the game's aim assist, making it difficult for controller players to keep up.
Gamespot
GTA Online Celebrates Halloween With Scary Masks, Pumpkin Scavenger Hunt, And More
It's the spooky season, and Grand Theft Auto Online is continuing its Halloween celebrations with additional events this week and a big Halloween makeover across the game. Halloween is now in "full effect" in GTA Online, Rockstar said in a blog post, and this includes hundreds of jack-o'-lanterns appearing across the game. Players who find 10 of these will get the Horror Pumpkin mask (see it below) and a bonus of $50,000 GTA$. Players who collect every single one in a single day will get "rare items" and another cash injection, but Rockstar warned that players should "watch out for the tricks..."
Starfield will be single player with no online multiplayer modes
Will Starfield be single player or multiplayer?
Gamespot
Need For Speed Unbound Players Can Customize Driving VFXs
In a new Need For Speed Unbound blogpost, devs Criterion highlighted the art style and special visual effects that erupt from in-game vehicles. Called "tags," these driving VFXs that manifest as graffiti-like art around the lines of cars--are triggered by players activating boosting powers. Players can earn boosting powers by...
Apex Legends Leaker Finds Titanfall Weapon in Game Files
An Apex Legends leak has perhaps revealed the next weapon that Respawn Entertainment is cooking up for its players. Considering that the last weapon added to Apex was the C.A.R. SMG in Season 11, it wouldn't be all that surprising to hear that Respawn is looking to expand its pool of firearms once again.
Gamespot
NHL 23 Official Launch Trailer
You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. EA SPORTS™ NHL® 23 is greater together and now available to play now with the X-Factor Edition early access.
NHL・
Gamespot
Overwatch 2 Characters Removed, Here's Why | GameSpot News
Overwatch 2's launch continues to be a bumpy one, and this time--Blizzard has taken Bastion and Torbjorn offline in order to fix bugs in their kits. Bastion will completely be unavailable in any modes, but players can still select Torbjorn in Quick Play. Blizzard didn't state which exact character bugs it's fixing, but reports of Bastion being able to infinitely shoot during his ult upon certain conditions have been going around. Torbjorn's bug appears to be a lengthened duration of his Overload ability. Beyond those two heroes who are intentionally temporarily gone, players also reported that they can't access other heroes on their roster. Blizzard confirmed the bug and said it is looking into the issue.
Splash Damage's party shooter Outcasters will be left to die with Stadia
After considering its options, Splash Damage has decided that it will not bring the Stadia-exclusive Outcasters to other platforms.
The best Xbox One games of all time
Make sure to tick all of these best Xbox One games off your list
Gamespot
Fortnite Champion Series Invitational Format And Prizes Detailed, Including $200K Top Prize
Epic Games has announced the format and prize pool for the Fortnite Champion Series Invitational--the game's first in-person competition since the COVID-19 pandemic--that takes place November 12-13 at 11:30 AM PT / 2:30 PM PT live at the Raleigh Convention Center in Raleigh, North Carolina. The tournament will feature 12...
Gamespot
New Sonic Frontiers Gameplay Trailer Has Skill Trees, Pinball Action, And Sonic Booms
Sega has provided a new look at the combat systems of Sonic Frontiers, the new open-world game, that gives the fastest hedgehog alive a few new tricks to use while he explores the mysterious Starfall islands. Sonic still has plenty of speed which will come in handy as he races across unfamiliar terrain, but with plenty of robotic enemies around him, he'll be able to do more than just run and bounce around them.
