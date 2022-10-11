ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gamespot

Fortnitemares 2022 Start Date, Event Details, And Crossovers

Another spooky season is upon us, and that means Fortnitemares 2022 is, too. Whether you've been around for previous Fortnitemares or you're experiencing Fortnite's yearly Halloween event for the first time, you can be sure there will be plenty of holiday-themed skins, challenges, items, and more. Read on for everything we know about Fortnitemares 2022.
Gamespot

Overwatch 2 - Ashe Hero Guide

Ashe is back in Overwatch 2 with hardly any alterations from her gunslinging, B.O.B. throwing self in Blizzard’s original FPS game. While she may be essentially the same Ashe as before, that’s not really a bad thing. Ashe is a strong ranged hero capable of keeping enemies at bay and harassing foes with her trusty robotic butler B.O.B., even if she may not be quite as strong as some DPS heroes.
dotesports.com

MW2 players will need a non-prepaid phone to play Multiplayer, just like Overwatch

Modern Warfare 2 is this year’s anticipated Call of Duty game that provides the most evolved version of the FPS franchise. The new game promises new Multiplayer features and modes, but it may come at a cost for players with pre-paid phones. According to the phone notifications help page on battle.net, players must provide a phone number to play Moder Warfare 2.
dotesports.com

How to get Dead Silence in the Modern Warfare 2 beta

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 has snuck up onto consoles and PCs in its beta form, with fans either sprinting around the map and fragging out or camping in corners and waiting for another kill to add to their killstreaks. For players who like to dabble in a bit...
dotesports.com

Respawn introduces fix for one of Apex Legends’ most annoying bugs

Fixing bugs is always welcome, and Apex Legends just shipped a hotfix today to a bug that’s become one of the biggest complaints for players over the last season or so: map visibility when outside the ring. When players are outside of the ring, they take damage over time,...
Gamespot

Scorn Everything To Know

Scorn is focused on environmental storytelling with a slower, more methodical gameplay approach. According to the team, there are no cut-scenes, and every bit of storytelling happens in-game. The area you’ll be traveling is a techno-organic hellscape, where the technology of the world fuses with organic masses, including your own....
Gamespot

Overwatch 2 Players Discover Aim Assist Disabled In PC Cross-Play Matches

Overwatch 2's launch has been successful but shaky, marked by strange bugs and early server woes. Now, a number of console players have noticed a small but significant change in cross-play matches between PC and console gamers--it turns out that PC lobbies remove the game's aim assist, making it difficult for controller players to keep up.
Gamespot

GTA Online Celebrates Halloween With Scary Masks, Pumpkin Scavenger Hunt, And More

It's the spooky season, and Grand Theft Auto Online is continuing its Halloween celebrations with additional events this week and a big Halloween makeover across the game. Halloween is now in "full effect" in GTA Online, Rockstar said in a blog post, and this includes hundreds of jack-o'-lanterns appearing across the game. Players who find 10 of these will get the Horror Pumpkin mask (see it below) and a bonus of $50,000 GTA$. Players who collect every single one in a single day will get "rare items" and another cash injection, but Rockstar warned that players should "watch out for the tricks..."
Gamespot

Need For Speed Unbound Players Can Customize Driving VFXs

In a new Need For Speed Unbound blogpost, devs Criterion highlighted the art style and special visual effects that erupt from in-game vehicles. Called "tags," these driving VFXs that manifest as graffiti-like art around the lines of cars--are triggered by players activating boosting powers. Players can earn boosting powers by...
DBLTAP

Apex Legends Leaker Finds Titanfall Weapon in Game Files

An Apex Legends leak has perhaps revealed the next weapon that Respawn Entertainment is cooking up for its players. Considering that the last weapon added to Apex was the C.A.R. SMG in Season 11, it wouldn't be all that surprising to hear that Respawn is looking to expand its pool of firearms once again.
Gamespot

NHL 23 Official Launch Trailer

You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. EA SPORTS™ NHL® 23 is greater together and now available to play now with the X-Factor Edition early access.
Gamespot

Overwatch 2 Characters Removed, Here's Why | GameSpot News

Overwatch 2's launch continues to be a bumpy one, and this time--Blizzard has taken Bastion and Torbjorn offline in order to fix bugs in their kits. Bastion will completely be unavailable in any modes, but players can still select Torbjorn in Quick Play. Blizzard didn't state which exact character bugs it's fixing, but reports of Bastion being able to infinitely shoot during his ult upon certain conditions have been going around. Torbjorn's bug appears to be a lengthened duration of his Overload ability. Beyond those two heroes who are intentionally temporarily gone, players also reported that they can't access other heroes on their roster. Blizzard confirmed the bug and said it is looking into the issue.
Gamespot

New Sonic Frontiers Gameplay Trailer Has Skill Trees, Pinball Action, And Sonic Booms

Sega has provided a new look at the combat systems of Sonic Frontiers, the new open-world game, that gives the fastest hedgehog alive a few new tricks to use while he explores the mysterious Starfall islands. Sonic still has plenty of speed which will come in handy as he races across unfamiliar terrain, but with plenty of robotic enemies around him, he'll be able to do more than just run and bounce around them.
