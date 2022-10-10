Read full article on original website
Related
TODAY.com
I'm a couple's therapist. These are 5 things I always do in my relationship
After more than two years of a surviving pandemic, you may feel like you're more exhausted and stressed out than ever — and that the strength of your relationships, romantic and otherwise, has been tested. For couple's therapist Sinead Smyth with the East Bay Relationship Center in Alameda, California,...
TODAY.com
No, you don’t need to worry about drugs in your kids’ Halloween candy. Here’s why
Multiple news reports over the past few weeks have claimed that something called rainbow fentanyl may be lurking in the Halloween candy that kids will pick up trick-or-treating this year. And while the substance — fentanyl pills or powder colored with bright dyes — is dangerous, it's a myth that you might find fentanyl in Halloween candy, experts and officials say.
TODAY.com
‘Best by’ dates are confusing and leading to waste. How to know if your food is still good
From eggs and orange juice to our upcoming holiday meals, food prices are up and with people around the country facing record inflation, every dollar counts. Now, the federal government says that confusion over the date labels on food packaging could be a major reason that people across the country are tossing perfectly good food in the trash and money down the drain.
TODAY.com
Babies born during the pandemic may have delayed communication skills
Babies born into COVID-related lockdowns have taken longer to reach certain developmental milestones than babies born pre-pandemic, a study found. Before COVID hit, parents commonly observed infants pointing at objects by 9 months old. By 1 year, many babies were saying their first words. But the new study, published Oct....
Comments / 0