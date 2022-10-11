ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke Rapids, NC

rrspin.com

Holly Alicia Suggs

Holly Alicia Suggs, 43, of Roanoke Rapids passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022. Holly was born July 4, 1979, in Halifax County to the late Donald Edward Suggs and Shelia Lynn Horrell Suggs Bennett. She was also preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Rev. B.C. Horrell and Margaret E....
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
rrspin.com

Robert 'Bobby' Lee Edwards Sr.

Robert “Bobby” Lee Edwards, Sr. age 82, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 10, 2022 at ECU North Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Bobby was born in Halifax County on May 8, 1940 to the late Louise Hasty Moore and Bernard Lee Edwards. He was preceded in...
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
rrspin.com

Post 38 donates to Troop 144 Wreaths Across America effort

The American Legion Shaw May Post 38 in Roanoke Rapids donated $500 to support local Boy Scouts Troop 144 and National Wreaths Across America Day. The mission of Wreaths Across America is to remember fallen United States veterans; honor those who serve; and teach children the value of freedom. This...
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
WITN

Rocky Mount police investigating afternoon homicide

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city say they are investigating a homicide that happened Tuesday afternoon. The Rocky Mount Police Department says at about 2:30 p.m., officers responded to shots fired in the 600 block of Cascade Avenue. While on the way, officers learned someone was shot and injured.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
rrspin.com

Linda Kay Varsho Coggins

Linda Kay Varsho Coggins, 78, of Littleton died on Saturday October 8, 2022. Kay was born in Harnett County to the late Michael Varsho Jr., and Bertie Margaret Johnson Varsho. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Emily Varsho Sills. She was a graduate of the University of...
LITTLETON, NC
cbs17

Fayetteville man turns $20 lottery ticket into $100,000 prize

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man who bought a $20 lottery ticket is now $100,000 richer. North Carolina Education Lottery officials said Tuesday that Tamangus McKinnon is the latest big winner in the Platinum game. McKinnon bought his ticket at the Ponderosa Exxon on Yadkin Road in Fayetteville.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WITN

Stolen firearms found in Rocky Mount parking lot

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police recover stolen firearms from young boys after searching cars in a store parking lot. Rocky Mount Police officers responded to a call of stolen personal property at Dunham’s Sports at 100 North Wesleyan Blvd. They found Darntrell Council, 22, and a 16-year-old juvenile...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

Roanoke Rapids police investigating armed robbery at Zaxby's

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Eastern Carolina are looking for those involved in a robbery at a fast food restaurant. On Sunday, Oct. 9 around 8:20 p.m., the Roanoke Rapids Police department was called to Zaxby’s in regards to an armed robbery. Investigators say the suspect came...
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC

