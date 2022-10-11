Read full article on original website
rrspin.com
Holly Alicia Suggs
Holly Alicia Suggs, 43, of Roanoke Rapids passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022. Holly was born July 4, 1979, in Halifax County to the late Donald Edward Suggs and Shelia Lynn Horrell Suggs Bennett. She was also preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Rev. B.C. Horrell and Margaret E....
rrspin.com
Robert 'Bobby' Lee Edwards Sr.
Robert “Bobby” Lee Edwards, Sr. age 82, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 10, 2022 at ECU North Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Bobby was born in Halifax County on May 8, 1940 to the late Louise Hasty Moore and Bernard Lee Edwards. He was preceded in...
cbs17
Man found snorting drugs behind Roanoke Rapids library, found with fentanyl, deputies say
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A man has been arrested after snorting narcotics behind the Roanoke Rapids library, according to deputies with the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office. A deputy said he was near the library on Sunday when he noticed a silver Ford Taurus with a Virginia registration...
wccbcharlotte.com
Police Departments Across North Carolina Are Now Handling Mental Health Calls Differently
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When someone calls 911 for an emergency, police departments are now tasked with figuring out how to respond if the call is centered around a mental health crisis. Police departments across North Carolina are increasing a focus on mental health awareness by changing the way they respond to mental health calls.
rrspin.com
Post 38 donates to Troop 144 Wreaths Across America effort
The American Legion Shaw May Post 38 in Roanoke Rapids donated $500 to support local Boy Scouts Troop 144 and National Wreaths Across America Day. The mission of Wreaths Across America is to remember fallen United States veterans; honor those who serve; and teach children the value of freedom. This...
Going to the NC State Fair? Here’s where to park, how to take a shuttle and more
A key — and sometimes stressful — part of planning a trip to the State Fair is figuring out where to park. We’ve broken down your options.
WITN
Rocky Mount police investigating afternoon homicide
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city say they are investigating a homicide that happened Tuesday afternoon. The Rocky Mount Police Department says at about 2:30 p.m., officers responded to shots fired in the 600 block of Cascade Avenue. While on the way, officers learned someone was shot and injured.
wkml.com
Hey Fayetteville, Would You Follow a Recipe You Found on a Gravestone?
Cruising around TikTok can be quite an adventure, and I never expected it to take me into the art of the gravestone recipe. I was scrolling through the other and Rosie Grant caught my eye. She’s made a social media presence her hobby of collecting recipes off of people’s headstones,...
cbs17
Have you seen him? Deputies looking for larceny suspect in Halifax County
HALIFAX, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies with the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office are asking the public’s help to find a larceny suspect. Deputies said it occurred at the New Dixie Mart on the 10000 block of NC Highway 903 in Halifax on Tuesday evening, Sept. 27. They said...
Rifles, shotguns stolen from Roanoke Rapids store, police say
Multiple rifles and shotguns were stolen from Dunham’s in Roanoke Rapids, according to police.
rrspin.com
Linda Kay Varsho Coggins
Linda Kay Varsho Coggins, 78, of Littleton died on Saturday October 8, 2022. Kay was born in Harnett County to the late Michael Varsho Jr., and Bertie Margaret Johnson Varsho. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Emily Varsho Sills. She was a graduate of the University of...
How federal cash will help NC’s small farmers put local food on the school lunch table
Gov. Roy Cooper touted a newly signed agreement at a Durham elementary school.
thenewsprogress.com
The South Central Fair begins this week!
The South Central Fair opens tomorrow, Tuesday, October 11 and runs through Saturday, Octobe…
Black & pink residue in ice machine: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Oct. 11)
Also this week, one Raleigh restaurant lacked “a clearly defined or discernable date marking process” for foods.
cbs17
Fayetteville man turns $20 lottery ticket into $100,000 prize
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man who bought a $20 lottery ticket is now $100,000 richer. North Carolina Education Lottery officials said Tuesday that Tamangus McKinnon is the latest big winner in the Platinum game. McKinnon bought his ticket at the Ponderosa Exxon on Yadkin Road in Fayetteville.
It’s time for NC to honor a Black soldier murdered for resisting segregation
He didn’t want to go to the back of the bus. | Opinion
Suspect in North Carolina double murder taken to hospital after shooting self
WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The suspect in a double murder that happened Wednesday night just outside Williamston was taken to the hospital with a self-inflicted gunshot wound after he was located inside his home early Thursday. Martin County Sheriff Tim Manning told WNCT’s Courtney Cortright that Daquan Lamar Smith, 24, was located inside his home […]
cbs17
1 found dead in car after daytime shooting in Rocky Mount, police say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was found dead in a car after gunfire was reported Tuesday afternoon in Rocky Mount, police said. The incident was reported initially as “shots fired” around 2:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Cascade Avenue, according to a Rocky Mount police news release.
WITN
Stolen firearms found in Rocky Mount parking lot
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police recover stolen firearms from young boys after searching cars in a store parking lot. Rocky Mount Police officers responded to a call of stolen personal property at Dunham’s Sports at 100 North Wesleyan Blvd. They found Darntrell Council, 22, and a 16-year-old juvenile...
WITN
Roanoke Rapids police investigating armed robbery at Zaxby’s
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Eastern Carolina are looking for those involved in a robbery at a fast food restaurant. On Sunday, Oct. 9 around 8:20 p.m., the Roanoke Rapids Police department was called to Zaxby’s in regards to an armed robbery. Investigators say the suspect came...
