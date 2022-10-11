Read full article on original website
Ukraine: Rockets strike mayor's office in occupied Donetsk
Pro-Kremlin officials have blamed Ukraine for a rocket attack that struck the mayor's office in a key Ukrainian city controlled by the separatists
Sweden Democrats suspend official for insulting comments about Anne Frank
A Sweden Democrats official has been suspended by the far-right party for making degrading comments about Anne Frank. In an Instagram posting that has now been deleted, Rebecka Fallenkvist called the Jewish teenage diarist “immoral”, among other things, according to Swedish media. Anne Frank, who wrote a diary...
"U.S. Jews have to get their act together," says the former president of the United States
Early Sunday morning, former President Donald Trump fired up Truth Social to express views that many are viewing as anti-Semitic. Seemingly set out to berate Jewish Americans over what he perceives as being a lack of support for Israel, Trump said "U.S. Jews have to get their act together and appreciate what they have in Israel - Before it is too late!"
March against inflation turns up political heat in France
Thousands of protesters, including France's newly crowned Nobel laureate for literature, have piled into the streets of Paris
DOJ appeals appointment of special master in Mar-a-Lago case
The Department of Justice is asking a federal appeals court to throw the appointment of the special master looking at the classified records seized during the Mar-a-Lago search. NBC’s Monica Alba reports for Saturday TODAY.Oct. 15, 2022.
Iran prison fire kills four, injures 61 as protests persist
DUBAI, Oct 16 (Reuters) - A fire at Iran's Evin prison late on Saturday killed four detainees and injured 61, state media reported, as anti-government protests sparked by a woman's death in police custody continued on Sunday, including at several universities.
