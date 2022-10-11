Read full article on original website
Related
valleynewslive.com
Major fire rips through Maplelag Resort near Callaway, MN
CALLAWAY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A beloved resort and retreat in Becker County has been ruled a total loss after a devastating blaze ripped through the property’s main lodge Monday morning. Fire crews from 11 different departments across Becker and Mahnomen counties responded shortly after 8:30 Monday morning...
lakesarearadio.net
Detroit Lakes Adds New Firefighter
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – The Detroit Lakes Fire Department added a new member, Tuesday. John Cervantes was sworn in during the City Council meeting after completing a one-year probationary period with the Department. The addition is much needed, as the Department has been struggling to recruit new firefighters, “We’re...
valleynewslive.com
Crews respond to rollover crash in Moorhead
MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Crews responded to a rollover crash in Moorhead, Minnesota Tuesday afternoon. It happened around 2 p.m. at the intersection of 14th St. S. and Belsly Blvd. Crews cleared the scene by 2:40 p.m. Still no word on what caused the crash, if there were...
wdayradionow.com
Man dies after falling from I-29 bridge in Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- A man has died after falling from a train bridge in Fargo. Police say the man was climbing on the 12th Ave. N. bridge over I-29 just before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and then let go as a semi was passing. The man fell on top of the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
trfradio.com
“Illegal/Unsafe Pass” Causes Single Vehicle Accident
An Osage was injured in a single vehicle accident Tuesday morning in Becker County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Raila Luminae, 58, was injured when the northbound 2022 Honda Ridgeline she was driving struck an embankment. According to the report, Luminae ran off the road “while attempting to make an illegal/unsafe pass” on Highway 34 at Becker County Road 39 in Toad Lake Township.
voiceofalexandria.com
One person is injured in crash in Becker County
(Becker County, MN)--One person is injured in a crash in Becker County on Tuesday. According to the Becker County Sheriff's Office a Honda Ridgeline driven by Raila Luinae, 58, of Osage, was travelling westbound on Highway 34 in Toad Lake Township when the driver, while attempting to make an illegal/unsafe pass, ran off road right side and hit an embankment. Luinae reportedly suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Essentia Health- St. Mary's Hospital in Detroit Lakes.
valleynewslive.com
Repair costs covered for drivers after fuel mix-up at West Fargo gas station
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - PetroServe USA on Main Avenue in West Fargo is covering the cost of repairs for motorists after a fuel mix-up on September 30. People trying to fill up with normal gas received diesel fuel. Kent, the station’s CEO, says the driver of the...
valleynewslive.com
Clay County squad car involved in crash
BARNESVILLE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Clay County Deputy on his way to a fire was hit by a vehicle on Tuesday. Police say multiple agencies were responding to a fire on Highway 34 new I-94 in Barnesville at approximately 7:25 PM. A Clay County deputy was assisting the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
valleynewslive.com
Ulen community rallying behind teen badly hurt in crash
ULEN, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Six surgeries in less than three weeks are now under Carson Fuglie’s belt, and more are likely in the future. “It’s good days and bad. He’s frustrated he can’t do anything,” Carson’s dad, Brady said. The 14-year-old spent...
lakesarearadio.net
Great Detroit Lakes Pumpkin Hunt
You could win a prize pack valued at more than $300!. Beginning Monday, Oct. 17 listen to WAVE 104.1, 102.3 KRCQ or 1340 KDLM at 8, Noon and 5pm each day for clues to help you find where the pumpkin is hidden! If you can find it you’ll score a prize pack!
valleynewslive.com
Woman hit by train in downtown Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Early Sunday morning a woman was struck by an Amtrak train in downtown Fargo. The incident happened around 3:45 a.m. at the North Broadway crossing. The 31-year-old woman was found with serious injuries and she remains in critical condition. Witnesses told authorities that the...
redlakenationnews.com
City responds to precarious conditions at Ridgeway Court apartments in Bemidji, tenant shares experiences
BEMIDJI - Ever since the neighboring apartment building at 2830 was condemned, residents in the three remaining buildings of Ridgeway Courts I and II have been living in uncertainty. They know that the conditions of their buildings are not good: apartments lie abandoned, squatters drift in and out, windows are...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wdayradionow.com
Five people injured in separate crashes in Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- Five people are injured after two separate crashes near the intersection of 25th Street and 13th Avenue South. The first crash happened Friday when an SUV ran a red light and struck a pickup, which then collided with a city bus. A bus passenger, the SUV's driver, and the pickup driver all had minor injuries.
valleynewslive.com
Bemidji man serious hurt in rollover crash near Fosston
BEMIDJI, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Bemidji man was seriously hurt in a rollover crash near Fosston Tuesday afternoon. It happened just before 3:30 p.m. near 39351 350th Avenue SE in Brandsvold Township near Fosston. The man was driving a semi which was pulling a trailer filled with asphalt...
740thefan.com
Man struck and killed by car in northern Minnesota
CASS LAKE, Minn. – A Bemidji man is the victim of a deadly pedestrian crash in Cass County. The State Patrol says 52-year-old Steven Reyes was walking through the intersection of Highways 2 and 271 when he was struck by a pickup truck. Troopers say Reyes died at the scene.
valleynewslive.com
One person hurt in two-vehicle crash in rural Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Grand Forks woman was injured during a two-vehicle crash in rural Polk County, MN. The crash happened shortly after 12:15 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of 290th AVE SW and 170th ST SW. The woman was traveling east when her vehicle was...
lakesarearadio.net
Popular Shopping Event Returns to Detroit Lakes Tonight
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – A popular shopping event returns to Detroit Lakes on Thursday. Ladies Night Out presented by Essentia Health will take place at the Holiday Inn in Detroit Lakes from 4-7:30 p.m. with a variety of shopping, mingling and live music by Rachael Ianiro. Aimee Isandorf who’s coordinating the event says there will be a lot of opportunity to shop, “We have over 40 awesome vendors joining us. Everything from service industries to boutiques, there’s lots of shopping opportunities.”
valleynewslive.com
Local restaurant raising money for woman who had brain tumor removed
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Tavern Grill in Fargo is raising money on October 13 for a woman who recently had a brain tumor removed. Tracy Uggerud, who also has had lung cancer for the past three years, will get 20% of the proceeds that are brought in from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday.
wdayradionow.com
Police searching South Fargo, surrounding area for suspect
(Fargo, ND) -- The search continues for a suspect wanted for making threats and several warrants in South Fargo. The Fargo Police Department tells WDAY Radio that at 4:58 p.m. Sunday officers responded to a report of threatening actions made via a telephone call related to a domestic dispute between two parties known to each another in the 2800 block of 23rd Avenue South.
valleynewslive.com
5 people injured in two separate crashes at 25th St. & 13th Ave. intersection
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Five people were hurt this morning after two crashes at the intersection of 25th Street and 13th Avenue South. In the first crash, authorities say an SUV ran a red light before striking a pickup truck. The pickup then spun out into the intersection...
Comments / 0