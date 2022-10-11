DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – A popular shopping event returns to Detroit Lakes on Thursday. Ladies Night Out presented by Essentia Health will take place at the Holiday Inn in Detroit Lakes from 4-7:30 p.m. with a variety of shopping, mingling and live music by Rachael Ianiro. Aimee Isandorf who’s coordinating the event says there will be a lot of opportunity to shop, “We have over 40 awesome vendors joining us. Everything from service industries to boutiques, there’s lots of shopping opportunities.”

DETROIT LAKES, MN ・ 2 HOURS AGO