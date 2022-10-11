ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Some Dunkin’ customers unhappy with revamped rewards program

By Nexstar Media Wire, AJ Jondonero
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FO8vY_0iUaBK7800

NEW YORK ( WPIX ) — Dunkin’ recently announced its new rewards program, Dunkin’ Rewards, which replaces the DD Perks program — but not everyone is on board.

The revamped program introduces more food and beverage rewards and more flexibility on when and how customers can use their points, among other benefits, according to a press release issued Thursday.

However, some of the doughnut shop’s patrons are not happy with the new program.

Their main complaint is that it takes more points to earn a free drink through the new rewards program compared to the old one .

The original ‘Dunkin’ Donut’ used to have a handle for dunking

Under the old program, 200 points, which can be earned by spending $40, is enough to get customers a free drink. With the new program, spending the same amount can only get a free cup of tea. If customers want a free coffee, they need to earn at least 500 points. For a “crafted” drink, which includes espressos and cold brew, 700 points are needed.

Many of those dismayed with the new perks program took to Twitter to express their disappointment.

“The new Dunkin’ rewards program is straight up criminal and I hate everything about it,” wrote one user . “I feel betrayed.”

Another wrote , “Booooo Hisssss. BOOOOOOO.”

Customers also slammed the revamped program on Reddit , with one writing , “Of course, we all know this new rewards program was done to cut costs. So, a big thank you to Dunkin — I’ll now save $300/month not buying your coffee anymore! Cost cutting successful!”

Dunkin’ is also doing away with its rewards program’s free birthday treat perk. Instead, members now get triple the points on purchases made the day before, the day of, or the day after their birthday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Benzinga

Starbucks & Delta Connect Loyalty Program - What's The Reward?

Starbucks Corp SBUX and Delta Air Lines Inc DAL have entered into a strategic partnership to offer more rewards to their customers. The partnership will offer members of Delta SkyMiles and Starbucks Rewards loyalty programs the ability to unlock even more ways to earn rewards at Delta and Starbucks. Starting...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rewards Program#Food Drink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KOIN 6 News

Meet the Oregon Zoo’s new fluffy-faced primates

The Oregon Zoo has welcomed two new red-tailed monkeys, also known as red-tailed guenon, to its Africa Treetops exhibit. The monkeys “Indi” and “Chichi” are still adapting to their new home, the zoo says, but can periodically be seen exploring their new surroundings or snuggling in their treetop nests.
ANIMALS
iheart.com

Grab Free Flights With Delta, Thanks To Starbucks

Delta Air Lines and Starbucks are joining forces with their rewards programs to expand the appeal of their rewards programs and boost sales. Starting today (Wednesday), members of Delta’s SkyMiles loyalty program can earn one mile for each $1 spent at Starbucks after connecting the accounts. Those who link the two programs will also be able to earn double “stars” on Starbucks Rewards when they make purchases at participating Starbucks stores on days when they have a Delta flight.
INDUSTRY
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

41K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy