Toro y Moi review – chillwave grandee takes deep dive into his discography
A long-awaited UK show in support of new album Mahal doesn’t shrink from the clubby crowdpleasers that made Chaz Bear a cult hero of warm, fuzzy psych-pop
Blink-182 reunites with Tom DeLonge for new music, world tour
The "Tom, Mark, and Travis Show" is making a comeback in 2023.
10 of the Best Anthem Rock Songs That Came Out of the 1980s
Back in the ’80s, pop music was ignited through new wave, romantics, and other formulations, just as rock began diverging across assorted paths—from raging Back in Black metal and songs that slipped into iconic movie soundtracks to more stadium-filling anthems. The 1980s fueled some of the biggest rock songs in history.
Watch Wolfgang Van Halen shred like a master on a pair of Van Halen classics
Yet another highlight from the gift that keeps giving: the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
Donny and Lalah Hathaway brought together on new release of a classic
(October 7, 2022) They are soul music royalty: an iconic singer who left us far too soon, and a Grammy-winning daughter who has created her own dynamic musical career over the past two decades. Of course, we’re talking about the legendary Donny Hathaway and his daughter Lalah Hathaway. Fans have loved them each separately, and now, through the miracles of technology, they are together in a new duet version of the father’s most famous song.
Morris Day to issue final album, "Last Call," on November 11
(October 11, 2022) He’s a living legend who was the front man for one of the great bands of the 80s. Morris Day has continued to do his thing, both solo and with the Time for four decades, and as he readies his upcoming album, Last Call (November 11) and the associated tour, he is ready to prove he is not quite done yet.
‘The Ultimate Metallica Show’ Recap: Matt Sorum Shares Metallica Memories
On the latest Ultimate Metallica Show, we covered a lot of ground, from the incredible "Nothing Else Matters" cover by Mickey Guyton to a pummeling live performance of "Whiplash" from 2013. But more than anything, I was beyond thrilled to have Matt Sorum—from Guns N' Roses, Velvet Revolver and The...
2004 Animals compilation 'Retrospective' getting its first vinyl release in November
The 2004 compilation The Animals Retrospective, featuring classic songs that famed British Invasion band The Animals and its lead singer, Eric Burdon, recorded from 1964 to 1970, will be released on vinyl for the first time on November 18. The album, which can be preordered now, will be issued as...
Watch the moment Metallica swapped instruments on stage and Lars Ulrich showed he'd actually make an awesome frontman
Honestly we wouldn't be mad watching this version of Metallica
The Arcs Announce First Album in 8 Years, Share Video for New Song: Watch
The Arcs—led by Black Keys frontman Dan Auerbach—have announced their first album in eight years. Electrophonic Chronic follows the group’s 2015 debut LP Yours, Dreamily. The new record is out January 27 via Auerbach’s own Easy Eye Sound. Today, the Arcs have released lead single “Keep on Dreamin’,” along with an animated music video created by Robert “Roboshobo” Schober and visual artist El Oms—who also illustrated the cover art. Find all of that below, as well as the tracklist for the new LP.
Sade Are Recording New Music
Sade have been working on new music, Billboard reports. The band has been recording at Miraval Studios in Correns, France. The French producer and composer Damien Quintard, who co-operates the studio, told Billboard, “You could feel the love that she and the band had for this place.”. Sade last...
Wilco’s ‘Yankee Hotel Foxtrot’ Hits Top 10 on Album Sales Chart for First Time, After 20th Anniversary Reissue
Wilco’s Yankee Hotel Foxtrot jumps back onto Billboard’s album charts following its 20th anniversary deluxe reissue on Sept. 30. The set, first released in 2002, re-enters Top Album Sales (dated Oct. 15) at a new peak of No. 4 – and its first week in the top 10 – with 13,000 copies sold in the U.S. in the week ending Oct. 6 (up from a negligible sales sum a week earlier). The album was remastered and reissued across an array of formats, including many with a robust amount of bonus tracks. The formats available on the more affordable end of the...
Regina Spektor Cancels Remaining 2022 Tour Dates After Testing Positive for Covid
Regina Spektor has canceled the rest of her tour dates for 2022, citing a “bad case of Covid.” In a lengthy Instagram post, the singer explained she has lost her voice and has “gone from feeling bad, to worse, to terrible.” “After being so careful and miraculously avoiding it for over 2.5 years, I came down with a bad case of Covid,” Spektor wrote. “I’m so sorry to everyone who bought tickets and was coming to see me in their town. I have gone from feeling bad, to worse, to terrible. I’ve lost my voice. I am a bit delirious...
Listen to Weyes Blood’s New Song “Grapevine”
Weyes Blood has shared a song from her new album And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow. It’s called “Grapevine,” and you can listen to it below. “Grapevine” is a road song set along the titular stretch of Southern California’s Interstate 5. “Technology is harvesting our attention away from each other,” Natalie Mering said of the track in press materials. “We all have a ‘Grapevine’ entwined around our past with unresolved wounds and pain. Being in love doesn’t necessarily mean being together. Why else do so many love songs yearn for a connection?”
Watch Bruce Dickinson drag a stage invader offstage during an Iron Maiden show without missing a beat
In a battle between Bruce Dickinson and a stage invader, there’s only going to be one winner
Joey Ramone’s Music Publishing Catalog Sells for $10 Million
The estate of the late Ramones’ frontman Joey Ramone has sold his music publishing to Primary Wave Music for $10 million. The deal includes the non-exclusive rights to license Ramone’s name and likeness, a stake in the income of the band’s catalog, and is reportedly part of a larger $2 billion partnership with Primary Wave and investment company Brookfield Asset Management.
Arctic Monkeys Explain How Every Album In Their Discography Is Connected
'It might not be obvious and clear to everybody at first.'
Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros: Live in Colorado, Vol. 2
How fast should a Grateful Dead song be played? There is perhaps no question that has occupied Deadheads’ time and consumed more emotion over the last 20 or so years, ever since bassist Phil Lesh and guitarist Bob Weir reunited the band after Jerry Garcia’s 1995 death. The tempo wars have claimed several versions of the post-Garcia Dead, and if the question seems banal, it nevertheless conceals irreconcilable philosophical differences. For Lesh, these songs are meant to pump with energy, swirling up the audience in a psychedelic dervish. For Weir, they should be played slowly, with purpose and focus, “an audio playlet that needed to sink into the audience’s mind,” as writer Joel Selvin puts it. The music of the Grateful Dead, in Weir’s formulation, is bigger, vaster, and contains sweeping views; why speed through it?
BADBADNOTGOOD live at Brooklyn Steel
On March 15, BADBADNOTGOOD thrilled audience members at Brooklyn Steel with alternatively fiery and dreamy performances of songs from Talk Memory, the band's 2021 album. Known for a distinct blend of hip-hop and jazz, the Canadian instrumental band's recent offering added a swirl to those influences, incorporating splashes of psychedelia to its tight, sophisticated sound.
In Flames, Anthrax, Sepultura, Biohazard among latest Bloodstock 2023 additions
The bill for next summer's Bloodstock festival just got a whole lot heavier
