ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Comments / 0

Related
American Songwriter

10 of the Best Anthem Rock Songs That Came Out of the 1980s

Back in the ’80s, pop music was ignited through new wave, romantics, and other formulations, just as rock began diverging across assorted paths—from raging Back in Black metal and songs that slipped into iconic movie soundtracks to more stadium-filling anthems. The 1980s fueled some of the biggest rock songs in history.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
soultracks.com

Donny and Lalah Hathaway brought together on new release of a classic

(October 7, 2022) They are soul music royalty: an iconic singer who left us far too soon, and a Grammy-winning daughter who has created her own dynamic musical career over the past two decades. Of course, we’re talking about the legendary Donny Hathaway and his daughter Lalah Hathaway. Fans have loved them each separately, and now, through the miracles of technology, they are together in a new duet version of the father’s most famous song.
MUSIC
soultracks.com

Morris Day to issue final album, "Last Call," on November 11

(October 11, 2022) He’s a living legend who was the front man for one of the great bands of the 80s. Morris Day has continued to do his thing, both solo and with the Time for four decades, and as he readies his upcoming album, Last Call (November 11) and the associated tour, he is ready to prove he is not quite done yet.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cedric Bixler Zavala
Pitchfork

The Arcs Announce First Album in 8 Years, Share Video for New Song: Watch

The Arcs—led by Black Keys frontman Dan Auerbach—have announced their first album in eight years. Electrophonic Chronic follows the group’s 2015 debut LP Yours, Dreamily. The new record is out January 27 via Auerbach’s own Easy Eye Sound. Today, the Arcs have released lead single “Keep on Dreamin’,” along with an animated music video created by Robert “Roboshobo” Schober and visual artist El Oms—who also illustrated the cover art. Find all of that below, as well as the tracklist for the new LP.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Sade Are Recording New Music

Sade have been working on new music, Billboard reports. The band has been recording at Miraval Studios in Correns, France. The French producer and composer Damien Quintard, who co-operates the studio, told Billboard, “You could feel the love that she and the band had for this place.”. Sade last...
MUSIC
Billboard

Wilco’s ‘Yankee Hotel Foxtrot’ Hits Top 10 on Album Sales Chart for First Time, After 20th Anniversary Reissue

Wilco’s Yankee Hotel Foxtrot jumps back onto Billboard’s album charts following its 20th anniversary deluxe reissue on Sept. 30. The set, first released in 2002, re-enters Top Album Sales (dated Oct. 15) at a new peak of No. 4 – and its first week in the top 10 – with 13,000 copies sold in the U.S. in the week ending Oct. 6 (up from a negligible sales sum a week earlier). The album was remastered and reissued across an array of formats, including many with a robust amount of bonus tracks. The formats available on the more affordable end of the...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mars Volta#Linus Entertainment#Linus Music#Mars#Studio Album
Rolling Stone

Regina Spektor Cancels Remaining 2022 Tour Dates After Testing Positive for Covid

Regina Spektor has canceled the rest of her tour dates for 2022, citing a “bad case of Covid.” In a lengthy Instagram post, the singer explained she has lost her voice and has “gone from feeling bad, to worse, to terrible.” “After being so careful and miraculously avoiding it for over 2.5 years, I came down with a bad case of Covid,” Spektor wrote. “I’m so sorry to everyone who bought tickets and was coming to see me in their town. I have gone from feeling bad, to worse, to terrible. I’ve lost my voice. I am a bit delirious...
CELEBRITIES
Pitchfork

Listen to Weyes Blood’s New Song “Grapevine”

Weyes Blood has shared a song from her new album And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow. It’s called “Grapevine,” and you can listen to it below. “Grapevine” is a road song set along the titular stretch of Southern California’s Interstate 5. “Technology is harvesting our attention away from each other,” Natalie Mering said of the track in press materials. “We all have a ‘Grapevine’ entwined around our past with unresolved wounds and pain. Being in love doesn’t necessarily mean being together. Why else do so many love songs yearn for a connection?”
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Joey Ramone’s Music Publishing Catalog Sells for $10 Million

The estate of the late Ramones’ frontman Joey Ramone has sold his music publishing to Primary Wave Music for $10 million. The deal includes the non-exclusive rights to license Ramone’s name and likeness, a stake in the income of the band’s catalog, and is reportedly part of a larger $2 billion partnership with Primary Wave and investment company Brookfield Asset Management.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Music
Pitchfork

Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros: Live in Colorado, Vol. 2

How fast should a Grateful Dead song be played? There is perhaps no question that has occupied Deadheads’ time and consumed more emotion over the last 20 or so years, ever since bassist Phil Lesh and guitarist Bob Weir reunited the band after Jerry Garcia’s 1995 death. The tempo wars have claimed several versions of the post-Garcia Dead, and if the question seems banal, it nevertheless conceals irreconcilable philosophical differences. For Lesh, these songs are meant to pump with energy, swirling up the audience in a psychedelic dervish. For Weir, they should be played slowly, with purpose and focus, “an audio playlet that needed to sink into the audience’s mind,” as writer Joel Selvin puts it. The music of the Grateful Dead, in Weir’s formulation, is bigger, vaster, and contains sweeping views; why speed through it?
MUSIC
NPR

BADBADNOTGOOD live at Brooklyn Steel

On March 15, BADBADNOTGOOD thrilled audience members at Brooklyn Steel with alternatively fiery and dreamy performances of songs from Talk Memory, the band's 2021 album. Known for a distinct blend of hip-hop and jazz, the Canadian instrumental band's recent offering added a swirl to those influences, incorporating splashes of psychedelia to its tight, sophisticated sound.
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy