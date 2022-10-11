ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starbucks Purchases Can Now Earn You Miles with Delta Air Lines

It's become a financial advice cliche: Cut back on your daily Starbucks and you could save enough money to buy a house or retire early. Not a fan? Well, Starbucks has just partnered with Delta, so how about this option: Drink more coffee and you could earn free flights. Travel is more fun than retirement anyway, right?
Alaska Airlines Introduces New Benefits That You're Going To Love

Alaska Airlines is one of the world’s largest airlines, and contrary to the impression given my its name, it flies all over the world, offering 1,200 daily flights in the United States, Mexico, Canada and Costa Rica. The company is also, despite what you may infer from the name, based in Seattle. (It's a long story, but the company has changed ownership a few times over the course of its 90-year history.)
American Express cardholders can score four months of free drinks at Panera Bread — here's how to sign up

Terms apply to American Express benefits and offers. Visit americanexpress.com to learn more. Thanks to a renewed partnership with Panera Bread, American Express cardholders again have the opportunity to score free beverages at the popular chain restaurant, which has more than 2,100 locations across the U.S. and is known for its bakery items, sandwiches and soups.
