Read full article on original website
Related
Russia-Ukraine war live: nearly 9,000 Russian troops to be stationed in Belarus; Putin’s forces continuing ‘forced deportations’
Russian servicemen begin to arrive in Belarus; US think tank says Putin engaging in ‘ethnic cleansing’ in Ukraine
TODAY.com
11 dead, 15 wounded after mass shooting at Russian military range
Two men opened fire on volunteer soldiers at a Russian military firing range on Saturday, killing 11 and wounding 15 before they were shot and killed. Russian officials are now calling the mass shooting a terrorist attack.Oct. 16, 2022.
Biden will act 'methodically' in re-evaluating Saudi relationship
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden will act “methodically” in deciding how to respond to Saudi Arabia over oil output cuts, but options include changes to U.S. security assistance, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Sunday.
TODAY.com
North Korea fires missile, flies warplanes near South Korean border
North Korea fired a missile towards the sea and dispatched warplanes near its border with South Korea. In response, South Korea imposed unilateral sanctions on North Korea for the first time in five years.Oct. 14, 2022.
Comments / 0