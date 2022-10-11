ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TODAY.com

Jamie Lee Curtis gets emotional talking about attacks on her daughter, Ruby: 'There are real threats'

Jamie Lee Curtis is opening up about the struggles her daughter and other members of the transgender community face on a daily basis. While speaking about her career as a scream queen and “Halloween Ends” in an interview with Spanish publication Cadena SER, the actor, 63, revealed that the emotions she displays in her films come from a genuine source of fear.
TODAY.com

Carrie Underwood shares her 7-year-old son is starting to realize his mom is famous

What’s it like to have a mother who’s a superstar?. Carrie Underwood says her older son, Isaiah, is just starting to be able to answer that question. “I feel like, Isaiah, who’s seven and a half, he’s becoming more aware that it's not normal,” she told Sheinelle Jones in an interview that aired on TODAY Oct. 14 from Greenville, South Carolina, where the singer’s "Denim & Rhinestones Tour" kicks off Oct 15.
TODAY.com

Mark Wahlberg moved to Nevada to 'give my kids a better life'

Mark Wahlberg made a big change for his family. The 51-year-old actor recently shared that he left California and moved to Nevada to give his four kids “a better life.”. When asked how he balances work and being a father he told “The Talk” co-host Sheryl Underwood, “That is the biggest challenge.”
TODAY.com

Robbie Coltrane, beloved ‘Harry Potter’ actor, has died at 72

Robbie Coltrane, an actor who fans came to know as the beloved character Hagrid in the “Harry Potter” film franchise, has died on Oct 14. He was 72 years old. Robbie Coltrane’s agent Belinda Wright confirmed his death in a statement obtained by TODAY. “My client and...
TODAY.com

Megan Thee Stallion comments on robbery of her home days before 'SNL' gig

Megan Thee Stallion spoke out on social media on Friday, October 14 after her Los Angeles home was robbed the night before. On Twitter, the 27-year-old rapper penned a short message for her fans seemingly referencing the incident, writing, "Material things can be replaced but I’m glad everyone is safe 💙🙏🏾."
