What’s it like to have a mother who’s a superstar?. Carrie Underwood says her older son, Isaiah, is just starting to be able to answer that question. “I feel like, Isaiah, who’s seven and a half, he’s becoming more aware that it's not normal,” she told Sheinelle Jones in an interview that aired on TODAY Oct. 14 from Greenville, South Carolina, where the singer’s "Denim & Rhinestones Tour" kicks off Oct 15.

