John Travolta pays tribute to late wife Kelly Preston on her birthday: ‘My favorite dance partner’
John Travolta is honoring late wife Kelly Preston on her birthday. The "Grease" star posted a throwback photo on Instagram on Oct. 13 showing the couple embracing one another. "Happy birthday to my favorite dance partner! We love you and miss you Kelly," he captioned it. Travolta and Preston's daughter,...
Lisa Rinna Was Interviewed On The Red Carpet By Someone She Had Blocked, And It's Super Awkward
"One of the many I've blocked."
Jamie Lee Curtis gets emotional talking about attacks on her daughter, Ruby: 'There are real threats'
Jamie Lee Curtis is opening up about the struggles her daughter and other members of the transgender community face on a daily basis. While speaking about her career as a scream queen and “Halloween Ends” in an interview with Spanish publication Cadena SER, the actor, 63, revealed that the emotions she displays in her films come from a genuine source of fear.
Carrie Underwood shares her 7-year-old son is starting to realize his mom is famous
What’s it like to have a mother who’s a superstar?. Carrie Underwood says her older son, Isaiah, is just starting to be able to answer that question. “I feel like, Isaiah, who’s seven and a half, he’s becoming more aware that it's not normal,” she told Sheinelle Jones in an interview that aired on TODAY Oct. 14 from Greenville, South Carolina, where the singer’s "Denim & Rhinestones Tour" kicks off Oct 15.
See Serena Williams live it up on a girls weekend in Mexico
In another edition of “Let’s Scroll,” Michelle Collins shares what’s buzzing on social media, including Ricky Gervais’ thought-provoking tweets, Serena Williams girl’s weekend and more!Oct. 14, 2022.
Madonna shares birthday tribute to her 'little star' daughter Lourdes Leon
Pop icon Madonna paid tribute to her "little star" — daughter Lourdes Leon — on her 26th birthday. In a post on Oct. 14, Madonna celebrated her oldest child. "Happy Birthday Lourdes Maria!" she captioned a video on Instagram. "Im so Proud of the Woman, Artist, Human—-You have Become! 💘
Emma D’Arcy from ‘House of the Dragon’ reacts to that negroni sbagliato clip going viral
Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Cooke have officially become a meme. D'Arcy and Cooke, who play Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and Queen Alicent Hightower in “House of the Dragon,” got a taste of internet stardom after HBO Max posted a clip on Oct. 1 of Cooke asking D’Arcy, "What's your drink of choice?"
Behati Prinsloo is all smiles in video showing off baby bump in wake of Adam Levine scandal
Behati Prinsloo is all about embracing the baby bump. Prinsloo showed off her bump in a short video on her Instagram story on Saturday, Oct. 15. In the clip, she donned a strappy black mid-length dress that cut just above her ankles as she posed in the mirror. The expecting mother completed the look with a pair of black combat boots and simple accessories.
Emma Watson pays tribute to Robbie Coltrane in sweet post: ‘No better Hagrid’
Emma Watson shared a sweet post in honor of her late “Harry Potter” co-star Robbie Coltrane. The actor, known for playing giant Rubeus Hagrid in the film franchise, died on Oct. 14, his agent Belinda Wright confirmed in a statement to TODAY. He was 72. Watson, who famously...
Lenny Kravitz cracked a joke about daughter Zoë Kravitz's ‘boyfriend,' Channing Tatum
Lenny Kravitz just hinted that his daughter, Zoë Kravitz, is romancing with Channing Tatum. The “Ride” singer, 58, referred to Tatum as Zoë Kravitz's boyfriend in an offhand comment during a recent interview with ET Canada. While recalling a time Tatum and Zoë Kravitz jokingly asked...
The TODAY anchors created their own ‘Real Housewives’ taglines — and they’re absolutely priceless
Many Real Housewives have come and gone over the last 16 years since the first episode of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” premiered March 21, 2006, on Bravo. Since then, another 10 franchises have been produced in the U.S., featuring dozens of women from cities across the country, including Atlanta, New York City, Beverly Hills and Miami.
‘Dance Moms’: The OG Cast Was ‘Pushed Into’ a Contract
Members of the original 'Dance Moms' cast claim that they were pushed into a contract for the show before they knew what it would really become.
‘Sister Wives’: The Books in Christine Brown’s Bookshelf Tells a Lot About Her Marriage to Kody
Christine Brown has some interesting books in her library. The literary choices made by the 'Sister Wives' star shed light on her interpersonal relationships within the family.
Lin-Manuel Miranda shares why it took 3 years to translate ‘Hamilton’ into German
“Hamilton” is expanding its global impact. A translated version of the hit show premiered earlier this month in Germany, putting a whole new spin on the production that took the United States by storm. “It was my first time seeing ‘Hamilton’ and not knowing the words,” creator and original...
Amy Poehler recalls a time her intuition may have stopped her from being attacked
The following is an excerpt from "Listening in the Dark: Women Reclaiming the Power of Intuition," a new book from Amber Tamblyn out on Oct. 18, 2022, which also features personal essays by Ada Limón, America Ferrera, Huma Abedin, Ayanna Pressley and more. We all remember the famous scene...
Lin-Manuel Miranda on bringing ‘Freestyle Love Supreme’ to Vegas
Lin-Manuel Miranda talks about his upcoming “Freestyle Love Supreme” show in Las Vegas and what it was like hearing the German version of “Hamilton” for the first time.Oct. 14, 2022.
Kyle Richards reveals why she couldn’t watch ‘RHOBH’ for the 1st time in 12 years
As much fun as it was to hear TODAY's Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie interview "Real Housewives" executive producer (and host of "Watch What Happens Live") Andy Cohen on Friday at BravoCon, some of the best bits were still to come ... like from the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" panel on Friday, Oct. 14.
Mark Wahlberg moved to Nevada to 'give my kids a better life'
Mark Wahlberg made a big change for his family. The 51-year-old actor recently shared that he left California and moved to Nevada to give his four kids “a better life.”. When asked how he balances work and being a father he told “The Talk” co-host Sheryl Underwood, “That is the biggest challenge.”
Robbie Coltrane, beloved ‘Harry Potter’ actor, has died at 72
Robbie Coltrane, an actor who fans came to know as the beloved character Hagrid in the “Harry Potter” film franchise, has died on Oct 14. He was 72 years old. Robbie Coltrane’s agent Belinda Wright confirmed his death in a statement obtained by TODAY. “My client and...
Megan Thee Stallion comments on robbery of her home days before 'SNL' gig
Megan Thee Stallion spoke out on social media on Friday, October 14 after her Los Angeles home was robbed the night before. On Twitter, the 27-year-old rapper penned a short message for her fans seemingly referencing the incident, writing, "Material things can be replaced but I’m glad everyone is safe 💙🙏🏾."
