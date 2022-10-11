Read full article on original website
1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 834% From Its 52-Week Low, According to This Top Tech Investor
The stock market is down in the dumps right now, but here's a reminder to focus on the long term.
Why Donald Trump-Linked Stock Digital World (DWAC) Is Surging After Hours
Digital World Acquisition Corp DWAC shares are trading higher in Wednesday's after-hours session following reports that Alphabet Inc GOOG has approved the Truth Social app for distribution in the Google Play store. According to several reports, Google has approved former President Donald Trump's social media app for distribution. Google previously...
'Buy My Perfume So I Can Buy Twitter': Elon Musk Pleads To His Millions Of Followers
Elon Musk, the CEO and founder of Tesla Inc TSLA, launched a Burnt Hair perfume product and reportedly sold more than $1 million worth of the fragrance on its first day. The self-proclaimed “techno king” has a knack for creating random novelty products: past endeavors included Tesla shorts and a Tesla-logo-inspired tequila bottle.
3 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks That Could Soar 57% to 71%, According to Wall Street
Zoetis dominates the growing global animal health market. Digital Realty Trust stands to benefit from the explosion of data generated worldwide. Nvidia should rebound with a gaming-market turnaround and big opportunities in other markets.
3 Monster Growth Stocks That Can Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2032
These supercharged stocks have the competitive edges and intangibles necessary to make patient investors richer over the coming decade.
The dollar's huge strength means investors should prepare for fewer sales beats from S&P 500 companies, Goldman Sachs says
S&P 500 firms may beat quarterly earnings expectations at a lower pace than the first half of the year, Goldman Sachs says. That's because a soaring dollar could eat into overseas profitability. Many companies "will undoubtedly emphasize their performance on a 'constant currency' basis," said Goldman's US equity strategists. Quarterly...
2 Red-Hot Growth Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond
AMD's preliminary Q3 results were not great, but there is more to the company than what meets the eye. Fortinet's solid revenue pipeline and the cybersecurity market's growth could help it take off.
Stock market inflows hit near-records last week suggesting that investors think the bottom is in, Bank of America says
Investors are acting like they think the bottom is in for stocks, Bank of America said in a Tuesday note. The bank based its analysis on near-record flows into equities during last week's choppy trading. BofA clients poured $6.1 billion into US stocks last week, representing the third largest inflow...
2 Growth Stocks That Could Rocket 80% to 102% Higher, According to Wall Street
Analysts expect these stocks to rise more than 100% once the rest of the market sees their underlying businesses in the same light.
8 Goldman Sachs Conviction List Dividend Stocks May Be the Safest Q4 Plays Now
Given the teetering market and a sputtering economy, the best ideas for nervous investors now are the safest. These eight Goldman Sachs Conviction List stock picks are dividend-paying blue chips with reasonable upside potential.
PepsiCo signals resilient demand as price increases boost forecasts
Oct 12 (Reuters) - PepsiCo Inc (PEP.O) on Wednesday raised its annual forecasts for revenue and profit on the back of fresh price increases for its sodas and snacks to battle runaway costs while signaling resilient demand.
Delta Air Lines earnings: Record revenue on ‘tremendous demand,’ CEO says
Delta Air Lines reported record revenue in the third quarter, and CEO Ed Bastian attributed the "tremendous demand" to business performance to a shift of consumer dollars from goods to services. “Consumers are prioritizing investing in themselves, experiences and services, rather than buying things,” Bastian told Yahoo Finance. Comparing...
PepsiCo Q3 results suggest consumer is keeping strong in all geographies
PepsiCo Inc reports strong Q3 and raises its future guidance. CFO Hugh Johnston discussed results on CNBC's "Squawk Box". Wall Street continues to recommend buying PepsiCo stock. PepsiCo Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is up 4.0% on Wednesday after the beverage company reported market-beating results for its fiscal third quarter and raised...
Coca-Cola Looks Like a Screaming Buy Near Its 52-Week Low
Coca-Cola has shined as a defensive stock, down only modestly even as major indexes have tanked. The company's stability is reflected in its dividend, which it has increased for 60 years in a row. But it's also launching new products, notably in the ready-to-drink cocktail category.
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: PepsiCo, Intel, Philips and more
(PEP) – The snack and beverage maker reported an adjusted quarterly profit of $1.97 per share, 13 cents above estimates, with revenue also topping forecasts. PepsiCo was able to successfully raise prices on its products and raised its guidance for the year. The stock gained 2.4% in the premarket.
Pepsi Pops, but This Nasdaq Stock Was the Real Thing Wednesday
Nasdaq futures were higher Wednesday morning, bouncing from weakness earlier in the week. PepsiCo shares climbed after its third-quarter report showed strong pricing power. KnowBe4 accepted an acquisition bid from Vista Equity Partners.
Apple Stock Edges Higher As IDC Report Shows Solid Q3 Mac Shipments
Apple (AAPL) shares edged higher Monday following a report that suggested the tech giant was able to buck the trend of cooling personal computer demand with solid third quarter MacBook shipments. The International Data Corporation's closely-tracked survey showed global PC shipments fell 15% from last year to around 74.3 million...
Immuron Announces Strategic Investment In UK-Based Gut Health Company
Immuron Limited IMRN signed a strategic investment and option agreement with Ateria Health Limited for an upfront cash investment of £1.48 million. The company has also announced a strategic investment of approximately £1.5 million (A$2.6 million) to acquire an initial 17.5% of Ateria Health. Potential adjustment to share...
PepsiCo Beat Earnings. Here’s the Trade.
PepsiCo (PEP) shares on Wednesday are trading about 4% higher after the soft-drinks-and-snacks behemoth reported third-quarter results. That stock move comes even as the early momentum in the overall market has been sapped following the PPI report, which was released before the open. PepsiCo, Purchase, N.Y., delivered a great report....
