Entertainment

Benzinga

Why Donald Trump-Linked Stock Digital World (DWAC) Is Surging After Hours

Digital World Acquisition Corp DWAC shares are trading higher in Wednesday's after-hours session following reports that Alphabet Inc GOOG has approved the Truth Social app for distribution in the Google Play store. According to several reports, Google has approved former President Donald Trump's social media app for distribution. Google previously...
Motley Fool

3 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks That Could Soar 57% to 71%, According to Wall Street

Zoetis dominates the growing global animal health market. Digital Realty Trust stands to benefit from the explosion of data generated worldwide. Nvidia should rebound with a gaming-market turnaround and big opportunities in other markets. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Markets Insider

The dollar's huge strength means investors should prepare for fewer sales beats from S&P 500 companies, Goldman Sachs says

S&P 500 firms may beat quarterly earnings expectations at a lower pace than the first half of the year, Goldman Sachs says. That's because a soaring dollar could eat into overseas profitability. Many companies "will undoubtedly emphasize their performance on a 'constant currency' basis," said Goldman's US equity strategists. Quarterly...
Motley Fool

2 Red-Hot Growth Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

AMD's preliminary Q3 results were not great, but there is more to the company than what meets the eye. Fortinet's solid revenue pipeline and the cybersecurity market's growth could help it take off. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
Yahoo!

Delta Air Lines earnings: Record revenue on ‘tremendous demand,’ CEO says

Delta Air Lines reported record revenue in the third quarter, and CEO Ed Bastian attributed the "tremendous demand" to business performance to a shift of consumer dollars from goods to services. “Consumers are prioritizing investing in themselves, experiences and services, rather than buying things,” Bastian told Yahoo Finance. Comparing...
invezz.com

PepsiCo Q3 results suggest consumer is keeping strong in all geographies

PepsiCo Inc reports strong Q3 and raises its future guidance. CFO Hugh Johnston discussed results on CNBC's "Squawk Box". Wall Street continues to recommend buying PepsiCo stock. PepsiCo Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is up 4.0% on Wednesday after the beverage company reported market-beating results for its fiscal third quarter and raised...
Motley Fool

Coca-Cola Looks Like a Screaming Buy Near Its 52-Week Low

Coca-Cola has shined as a defensive stock, down only modestly even as major indexes have tanked. The company's stability is reflected in its dividend, which it has increased for 60 years in a row. But it's also launching new products, notably in the ready-to-drink cocktail category. You’re reading a free...
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: PepsiCo, Intel, Philips and more

(PEP) – The snack and beverage maker reported an adjusted quarterly profit of $1.97 per share, 13 cents above estimates, with revenue also topping forecasts. PepsiCo was able to successfully raise prices on its products and raised its guidance for the year. The stock gained 2.4% in the premarket.
Motley Fool

Pepsi Pops, but This Nasdaq Stock Was the Real Thing Wednesday

Nasdaq futures were higher Wednesday morning, bouncing from weakness earlier in the week. PepsiCo shares climbed after its third-quarter report showed strong pricing power. KnowBe4 accepted an acquisition bid from Vista Equity Partners. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
TheStreet

Apple Stock Edges Higher As IDC Report Shows Solid Q3 Mac Shipments

Apple (AAPL) shares edged higher Monday following a report that suggested the tech giant was able to buck the trend of cooling personal computer demand with solid third quarter MacBook shipments. The International Data Corporation's closely-tracked survey showed global PC shipments fell 15% from last year to around 74.3 million...
Benzinga

Immuron Announces Strategic Investment In UK-Based Gut Health Company

Immuron Limited IMRN signed a strategic investment and option agreement with Ateria Health Limited for an upfront cash investment of £1.48 million. The company has also announced a strategic investment of approximately £1.5 million (A$2.6 million) to acquire an initial 17.5% of Ateria Health. Potential adjustment to share...
TheStreet

PepsiCo Beat Earnings. Here’s the Trade.

PepsiCo (PEP) shares on Wednesday are trading about 4% higher after the soft-drinks-and-snacks behemoth reported third-quarter results. That stock move comes even as the early momentum in the overall market has been sapped following the PPI report, which was released before the open. PepsiCo, Purchase, N.Y., delivered a great report....
