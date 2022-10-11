Read full article on original website
"U.S. Jews have to get their act together," says the former president of the United States
Early Sunday morning, former President Donald Trump fired up Truth Social to express views that many are viewing as anti-Semitic. Seemingly set out to berate Jewish Americans over what he perceives as being a lack of support for Israel, Trump said "U.S. Jews have to get their act together and appreciate what they have in Israel - Before it is too late!"
11 dead, 15 wounded after mass shooting at Russian military range
Two men opened fire on volunteer soldiers at a Russian military firing range on Saturday, killing 11 and wounding 15 before they were shot and killed. Russian officials are now calling the mass shooting a terrorist attack.Oct. 16, 2022.
Ukraine: Rockets strike mayor's office in occupied Donetsk
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Pro-Kremlin officials on Sunday blamed Ukraine for a rocket attack that struck the mayor’s office in a key Ukrainian city controlled by the separatists as Russia’s war nears the eight-month mark. Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials said Russian rockets struck a city across from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, wounding six people. The attacks on both sides came as Russia has lost ground in the nearly seven weeks since Ukraine’s armed forces opened their southern counteroffensive. Last week, in retaliation, the Kremlin launched what is believed to be its largest coordinated air and missile raids on Ukraine’s key infrastructure since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.
