Music

Eminem notches another song in Spotify's Billions Club, sets a record

By Adam Graham - The Detroit News
 2 days ago

Eminem has once again joined Spotify's Billions Club, and his latest entry gives him yet another significant streaming accomplishment.

"Godzilla," Eminem's 2020 collaboration with the late Juice WRLD, recently passed the 1 billion streams marker on the streaming service. It's Eminem's sixth song to achieve the digital milestone and third this year, following 2000's "The Real Slim Shady," which crossed the threshold in June, and "Love the Way You Lie," his 2010 collaboration with Rihanna, which hit 1 billion streams in July.

"Lose Yourself," "'Till I Collapse" and "Without Me" have also racked up more than 1 billion streams.

With "Godzilla," Em becomes the first artist with songs from three different decades to hit 1 billion streams. If any songs from 1999's "The Slim Shady LP" climb the ladder that would give him four decades, but with the closest entry at 417 million streams, he's still got a ways to go.

And Em's got a ways to go before scoring his next song in the Billions Club: "The Monster," his "Marshall Mathers LP 2" collaboration with Rihanna, is next highest with 768 million streams, and he has three other songs ("Stan," "Not Afraid," and "River," featuring Ed Sheeran) with more than 700 million streams.

"Godzilla" marks Juice WRLD's fourth song to notch 1 billion streams, following "Lucid Dreams," "All Girls are the Same" and "Robbery." The Chicago singer and rapper died in 2019 at age 21.

Eminem's 2005 greatest hits LP "Curtain Call: The Hits," meanwhile, this week marks its 600th week on the Billboard 200 albums chart. The collection is the first hip-hop album to spend 600 weeks on the chart.

Eminem released a sequel to the album, "Curtain Call 2," in August.

Next month, he will be inducted into the Rock &amp; Roll Hall of Fame's Class of 2022 at a ceremony in Los Angeles.

(c)2022 The Detroit News

Visit The Detroit News at www.detnews.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

