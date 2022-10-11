Read full article on original website
Putin in 'Life-and-Death' Struggle in Ukraine, China Warns
China said that the invasion of Ukraine has become a matter of "life and death" for Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has no option to retreat from the war because of escalating tensions between Russia and NATO. On Wednesday, the former editor-in-chief of the Global Times, Hu Xijin, penned an...
Kremlin welcomes Elon Musk proposal for Ukraine settlement denounced by Kyiv
MOSCOW, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The Kremlin praised Tesla boss Elon Musk on Tuesday for suggesting a possible peace deal to end the war in Ukraine, after Kyiv rebuked Musk for proposing terms it views as rewarding Russia.
Russia says Germany 'crossed' red line in arms supply to Ukraine
Russia's ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechayev told state-owned media on Friday that Germany had "crossed" a red line by proving arms to Ukraine. "Supplying the Ukrainian regime with German weapons is not only against Russian servicemen, but also against the Donbas civilians," Nechayev told RT. "It is certainly the red line which the German authorities should not have crossed."
Finland’s prime minister says Russia withdrawal from Ukraine is only way out of conflict
Sanna Marin, the prime minister of Finland, has said that Russia “leaving Ukraine” is the only way out of the conflict. Her simple comments came after Joe Biden questioned what Vladimir Putin’s “off-ramp” is, posing a question as to how the Russian president can avoid losing face and significant power within his nation.
Shocking selfie video shows the blast from a Russian missile attack narrowly missing a young Ukrainian woman in Kyiv
Video captured the moment a blast from a Russian missile attack narrowly missed a young woman in Kyiv. "My hands are shaking because I just saw a rocket fly and I heard it," the unidentified woman says in the video, moments before the strike. The Russian military on Monday launched...
Ukraine’s President Zelensky says Russia ‘destroying all life’ as Kyiv captures ‘dozens’ of towns
Kyiv’s army is carrying out a “fast and powerful” advance in Ukraine to push back the Russian forces in country’s south, recapturing “dozens of settlements” absorbed by Moscow’s illegal annexation, President Volodymr Zelensky has claimed. In his late night address on Tuesday, Ukraine’s...
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
Russian missile strike hits German consulate in Kyiv
The building that houses a German consulate in Kyiv was hit during Russian missile strikes, Berlin’s foreign ministry said on Monday.A ministry spokesman added that the building has not been in use since war broke out.“No work has gone on in the building for months,” a foreign ministry spokesperson told a briefing, adding that the German government was in contact with officials in Kyiv to assess the extent of the damage to the site.Regardles, the fact that a foreign government’s consulate building has been struck in an attack is notable.Germany condemned the Russian strikes carried out in the capital...
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War
UNITED NATIONS — The U.N. General Assembly started debating Monday whether to demand that Russia reverse course on annexing four regions of Ukraine. The discussion came as Moscow’s most extensive missile strikes in months alarmed much of the international community anew. The assembly’s special session was planned before Monday’s barrage. But countries took the occasion to speak out on the morning rush-hour attacks that hit at least 14 Ukrainian regions, including the capital of Kyiv, and killed at least 14 people. Russia said it targeted military and energy facilities. But some of the missiles smashed into civilian areas. Ukrainian Ambassador Sergey Kyslytsya told the assembly that some of his own close relatives were imperiled and unable to take cover in a bomb shelter. Russia has said it was retaliating for what it called a Ukrainian “terrorist” attack Saturday on an important bridge, and Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told the assembly that Moscow had warned that there wouldn’t be impunity for such an attack.
France ready to further help Ukraine's military after latest Russia attacks - Macron
PARIS, Oct 10 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday reaffirmed his full support for Ukraine in a call with his counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, and expressed France's commitment to step up help, including military equipment, the Elysee said.
Former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine says "Putin is desperate" after Russia fires missiles at Kyiv
Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine William Taylor joined CBS News to discuss Moscow's strategy in Ukraine.
Ukraine applies for NATO membership, rules out Putin talks
KYIV, Sept 30 (Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced a surprise bid for fast-track membership of the NATO military alliance on Friday and ruled out talks with President Vladimir Putin, striking back at Moscow after it said it had annexed four Ukrainian regions.
China Continues Boilerplate Response After Russian Missile Strikes on Kyiv
A Chinese government spokesperson declined four opportunities to elaborate on Beijing's position on the Russia-Ukraine war.
Ukraine's Kyiv area hit by Iranian-made kamikaze drones
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces attacked Ukraine's Kyiv and Odesa regions with Iranian-made drones and used missiles to strike other areas Thursday, Ukrainian officials said as Moscow punished the country for a fourth day after a truck bomb damaged a bridge to the annexed Crimean Peninsula. A strike...
Europe hails united stand over Russia's war in Ukraine
PRAGUE (AP) — Leaders across Europe hailed on Thursday their united front against Russia’s war on Ukraine at a summit that also saw the heads of old foes Turkey and Armenia meet face-to-face for the first time since they agreed last year to put decades of bitterness behind them. The inaugural summit of the European Political Community brought together the 27 European Union member countries, aspiring partners in the Balkans and Eastern Europe, as well as neighbors like Britain — the only country to have left the EU. Russia was the one major European power not invited to the gathering at Prague Castle along with Belarus, its neighbor and supporter in the war against Ukraine; a conflict fueling an energy crisis and high inflation that are wreaking havoc on Europe’s economies. “Leaders leave this summit with greater collective resolve to stand up to Russian aggression. What we have seen in Prague is a forceful show of solidarity with Ukraine, and for the principles of freedom and democracy,” said U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss.
Reaction to Russia mobilising more troops for Ukraine
LONDON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and warned that Moscow would defend itself with the might of all its vast arsenal if faced with a nuclear threat from the West. read more.
Ukraine Claims MiG-29 Pilot Downed Five Drones Before Ejecting
via TwitterAccounts from the Ukrainian Air Force provide further evidence of a burgeoning aerial drone war being fought over the country.
Russia using Iranian-made ‘kamikaze drones’ to strike around Kyiv
Iranian-made "kamikaze drones" are striking at civilian areas around Kyiv as the Russian military continues its effort to punish Ukraine for the bombing of the Kerch Bridge.
Germany To Send More MARS II To Ukraine After Russia Attack Its Embassy
New Delhi(Coinchapter.com): German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht has pledged to provide more PzH 2000 and MARS II MLRS to Ukraine in the coming weeks. According to the Ministry, “We will continue to supply Ukraine with PzH 2000 and MARS II. More weapons will be handed over in the next few weeks.”
UN General Assembly condemns Russia 'illegal annexation' of Ukraine land
The United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday overwhelmingly voted to condemn Russia's annexation of parts of Ukraine, a move US President Joe Biden said sent a "clear message" to Moscow. The vote was largely the same -- with a net two more votes against Russia -- as when the General Assembly in March condemned the initial invasion of Ukraine.
