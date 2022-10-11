Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Trends
Best Buy just knocked $200 off this Chromebook — now just $99
If you’re a student on a tight budget, Chromebooks offer a great alternative to laptops that often cost hundreds of dollars more while still offering the same features. For example, this 14-inch Asus Chromebook not only has a big screen, but it’s currently going for only $99 at Best Buy as part of the Best Buy Prime Day deals that we’ve seen in the past couple of days.
intheknow.com
Target Deal Days are here! Here’s a list of all of the best deals
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Target Deal Days are back! If you’re unfamiliar,...
Can’t Wait for Black Friday? We’ve Answered All of Your Questions on How To Save Big This Shopping Season, Including Early Deals You Can Score Right Now
Black Friday may still be weeks away, but savvy shoppers know great deals are just around the corner. Long gone are the days where you had to wait until the Friday after Thanksgiving to access major savings. Many stores now offer deals in the days before and after the biggest shopping day of the year, with a few even offering special pre-sale events in October.
Digital Trends
Samsung’s 65-inch OLED TV (yes, not QLED) is $1,000 off at Best Buy
It’s a great time to upgrade your home entertainment experience, thanks to Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, which has all the big-name retailers offering seriously deep discounts on the best OLED TVs. This week’s Samsung S95B OLED TV deal is one of the top offers, with Best Buy selling this flagship set for $2,000 — that’s $1,000 off the normal price for one of this year’s highest-rated TVs.
moneytalksnews.com
Nordstrom Rack Early Black Friday Deals: + free shipping w/ $89
Get Black Friday savings on select items from brands like Lucky, UGG, Michael Kors, NEST New York, and many more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack Tips Shipping adds $9.95, but orders of $89 or more get free shipping.
16 best October Prime Day deals that are Black Friday cheap
Prime Day 2 is now underway and these are the deals I think are worth buying now instead of ahead of Black Friday.
Digital Trends
65-inch LG C1 OLED TV is $1,000 off for Amazon’s October Prime Day
Amazon brought back its Prime Day deals for the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, which people are calling the October Prime Day. One of the best offers that you can avail from the shopping event is a 40% discount for the 65-inch LG C1 OLED TV, which pulls its price down by $1,003 to $1,497, from its original price of $2,500. That’s a steal price for one of the top TVs in the market, so if you’ve got the budget for it, it’s highly recommended that you take advantage of this offer while it’s still online.
Autoblog
Best Amazon Prime Day October 2022 whole house and portable generator deals
Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Amazon's Prime Early Access sale is finally here and it's offering tons of great savings! If you missed out on a new generator during the first Prime Day back in July, now is a great opportunity to pick one up at a discount. We'll be keeping this list updated throughout the event, so check back often! If you're interested in automotive accessories in general, check out our official best early automotive accessory deals post right here.
Digital Trends
Today's Best Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max Prime Day Deal
Even though Amazon’s Prime Day officially happened earlier this year in July, right now there’s another chance to score a bargain at Amazon. Amazon is running a second Prime Day-style event, called the Prime Early Access Sale, on October 11 and 12. That means you’ll be able to score great Prime Day deals on a wide range of products like electronics and gadgets if you act quickly. One offer that you shouldn’t miss out is on the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max. Prime Day regulars will know that the Amazon sale days are one of the best times to buy Amazon’s own products like Fire Sticks or Echos as these typically see some deep discounts. And that’s certainly the case this time around, with a hefty 36% off the Fire TV Stick 4K Max. Usually $55, you can pick up a Fire TV Stick 4K Max today for just $35.
These are all the early Black Friday deals our editors are shopping during the Amazon Prime Day event
Here are the best early Black Friday deals our editors are shopping, including discounted TVs, eye massagers, Blu-Ray sets and more.
TechRadar
Walmart kicks off Black Friday early with the first-ever Apple Watch 8 deals
Walmart isn't willing to miss out on the action and has followed in the footsteps of various other retailers with its own selection of early Black Friday deals. It's now launched a three-day sale with some huge savings up for grabs on loads of top tech, including the latest Apple Watch 8, TVs, laptops, appliances, and more.
CBS News
The best early Black Friday deals at the Wayfair 5 Days of Deals sale: furniture, kitchen and more
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Wayfair's early Black Friday deals are here. The retailer is offering doorbuster savings on furniture and kitchen favorites during its...
drugstorenews.com
Target jumpstarts Black Friday deals
Target is kicking off its biggest savings of the season three weeks earlier than last year, with Weeklong Black Friday Deals and the return of the popular Deal of the Day. Both weekly and daily deals are available to shop now and feature the retailer’s best-planned prices on the most popular national brands and only-at-Target exclusive brands.
75+ best last-chance Walmart deals that rival Prime Day deals—shop tonight only
These epic Walmart rollbacks rival Amazon Prime deals—but they're only available through tonight. Save on home, tech and fashion before Black Friday 2022.
Hoover up this Shark anti-hair wrap vacuum deal in Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale
Amazon is going big this year and its second Prime event, the Early Access Sale, is currently in full swing, with some impressive discounts across everything from Apple and Amazon devices to household essentials and laptops. At IndyBest we know how to bag a bargain, so be sure to tune into our live coverage for the best deals on our favourite products. Home appliances are always popular during big sale events, as it’s the perfect opportunity to save on essential gadgets such as floor mops, irons, kitchen appliances and, of course, vacuums. For the latter, we’ve spotted a fine 70...
Digital Trends
Today’s Best Deals: Get a 70-inch TV for $450, a Chromebook for $98
October Prime Day, officially called the Amazon Early Access Sale, has stirred up online shopping activity with a second round of Prime Day deals this year, pushing rival retailers like Walmart and Dell to counter with their Walmart Rollback Sale and Dell Prime Day sale, respectively. Amazon’s event won’t start until tomorrow, October 11, but you can already start your shopping by taking a look at the wide range of offers across all the popular retailers. To show you what kind of bargain prices you’ll encounter, we’ve rounded up some of the best deals that are available right now.
Digital Trends
Fossil’s first Wear OS 3 smartwatch looks like a better (and cheaper) Pixel Watch
Fossil today launched the Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition, its first Wear OS 3 watch. It’s a minor update on something we’ve already seen before, with the major non-aesthetic updates here being driven by the Fossil Wellness app. The Fossil Gen 6 is reasonably powerful. It’s got a...
Should you buy an air purifier in the Prime Early Access Sale?
The Prime Early Access Sale is fast approaching — is it the best time to buy an air purifier?
Digital Trends
Today's Best Robot Mop Prime Day Deal
If you’ve always wanted a robot mop, the Prime Early Access Sale is your perfect opportunity to grab one. Amazon may have already had a Prime Day, but the company wasn’t willing to wait until Black Friday for another round of sales. The Prime Early Access sale is on October 11 and 12, and it includes some great deals on smart home tech, like this iRobot Braava Jet deal. Right now, the Bravva Jet m6 is only $380, a $180 discount from its original $500 — let’s take a look at why it’s worth your time.
Digital Trends
The 5 best cordless vacuum deals in the October Prime Day sales
Amazon’s fall Prime Early Access Sale is here, and with it are some of the best deals in electronics and home appliances you’ll find all season. It’s not just Amazon, either; other big-box online retailers are also in the game, meaning you can get some great Best Buy Prime Day deals and Walmart Prime Day deals too. We’ve shopped around and found some of the best Prime Day deals, so if you’re in the market for a new vacuum cleaner, there’s no better time to buy. There are also some great Prime Day robot vacuum deals if you’re looking to take the work out of cleaning your floors.
