Read full article on original website
Related
newsfromthestates.com
Whitmer stresses bipartisanship in debate, while Dixon says she has ‘terrorized’ the state
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (L) and GOP gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon (R) at the first debate, Oct. 13, 2022 | Bryan Elser, Courtesy: Nexstar Media Group / WLNS-TV Abortion, education and crime led the first ever debate between Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and GOP gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon Thursday night, showing voters the stark differences between the candidate.
newsfromthestates.com
Minnesota Budget Project at 25: Ensuring everyday Minnesotans are a priority at the Capitol
Decisions at the Capitol influence how well children are thriving; whether families have what they need to be safe, healthy and financially secure. Photo by Max Nesterak/Minnesota Reformer. How policymakers raise state revenues and where they direct our collective resources has a profound impact on whether opportunity and prosperity is...
newsfromthestates.com
Day-after gubernatorial forum, sans Moore, reveals ‘wide range of opinions’
It was a mellower, homier version of a candidate debate. Twenty-four hours after the major party candidates for governor, Democrat Wes Moore and Republican Dan Cox, met in a sharp-elbowed debate that aired on three TV stations and on WBAL Radio, Cox and nominees from three third parties participated in an online forum Thursday evening sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Maryland and several other organizations, including Maryland Matters.
newsfromthestates.com
N.J. Democrats propose expansive gun control bill
Senate President Nicholas Scutari and Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin talk about new gun control legislation on Oct. 13, 2022, at the Statehouse in Trenton. (Dana DiFilippo | New Jersey Monitor) New Jersey lawmakers unveiled a measure intended to tighten gun laws Thursday, a response to a U.S. Supreme Court decision...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newsfromthestates.com
‘It’s just a full-throttle attack on elections and on democracy in Michigan’
Election deniers, the legislation they are proposing and their efforts to dismantle Michigan’s voting systems ahead of the midterm elections, are being highlighted as the top threats to democracy in Michigan. That’s from an analysis by the Washington, D.C.-based Defend Democracy Project, which surveyed grassroots organizers, legal analysts and...
newsfromthestates.com
A bill on parental mistreatment of LGBTQ kids and more Va. headlines
• Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s PACs are spending $650,000 to $1 million on ads to help three Republicans running to unseat Democrats in Virginia’s closest midterm contests.—Richmond Times-Dispatch. • Del. Elizabeth Guzman, D-Prince William, says she’s planning to reintroduce a bill to make it easier to punish parents...
newsfromthestates.com
Alaska Supreme Court reconsiders a ban on governors’ lawsuits against legislative branch
This screenshot from Gavel Alaska shows Senior Assistant Attorney General Margaret Paton-Walsh speaking in front of the Alaska Supreme Court on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, in Anchorage. (Screenshot) The Alaska Supreme Court is considering a case that could determine the timing of Alaska’s annual state budget and in the process...
newsfromthestates.com
Nevada revenue exceeds projections by $1 billion
“It just seems like everything behaved better than we thought because everything was better than we thought," said the Legislative Counsel Bureau's fiscal analyst. (Photo: Ronda Churchill) The State of Nevada is collecting significantly more revenue than projected – around $1 billion this fiscal year. Fiscal analysts on Thursday...
RELATED PEOPLE
newsfromthestates.com
Ohio farmers call for help
Ohio farmers and groups representing them say that they need access to foreign labor not just to get their products to market or to ease inflation. They say it’s a matter of national security. For the first time, next year, U.S. agricultural imports are expected to exceed the nation’s...
newsfromthestates.com
Ads target Mastriano for using social media site where Tree of Life shooter posted manifesto
The Tree of Life synagogue in Squirrel Hill, Pittsburgh. (Capital-Star photo by Stephen Caruso) Gun violence matters to Pennsylvania voters, a gun law reform group said as it announced a $2.1 million media buy targeting Republican nominees for U.S. Senate and governor in the midterm elections. In the case of...
newsfromthestates.com
Fall enrollment flat at Indiana’s public colleges but longterm trend is a concern
Overall enrollment at public colleges and universities in Indiana increased 0.1% this fall, for a total of 239,943 degree-seeking undergraduate and graduate students. In 2021, the ICHE reported 239,799 students were enrolled in state schools. (Getty Images) Overall fall enrollment at colleges across the state of Indiana stayed about the...
newsfromthestates.com
Former NSHE Regent challenging appointed judge in special election
“My opponent is qualified for only half the job,” judicial candidate James Dean Leavitt says of Clark County District Judge Maria Gall, referring to her lack of experience in criminal law. “She’s never handled a criminal matter. And frankly, the only thing that distinguishes the two of us is I’ve practiced civil and criminal law for 30 years. She’s practiced civil for 15 years.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
newsfromthestates.com
Ohio Board of Ed. delays resolution opposing LGBTQ+ protections, giving small win to trans community
The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. The Ohio State Board of Education gave...
newsfromthestates.com
What to know about constitutional amendments
Primary election voters at Lincoln Community Center in Laramie on Aug. 16, 2022. (Mike Vanata/WyoFile) Wyoming voters will decide the fate of two constitutional amendments in November’s general election. One proposes to change the retirement age for certain judges, while the other would allow municipalities to invest in stocks in the same manner the state does.
newsfromthestates.com
New poll finds nearly two-thirds of Georgia voters object to state’s new abortion restrictions
Women gather outside of the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta on June 24 to protest the Supreme Court’s decision to dissolve federal abortion protections. In 2019, state lawmakers passed a law that would ban most abortions at around six-weeks. Riley Bunch/GPB News. A new poll released Wednesday shows that...
newsfromthestates.com
What we risk by narrowly restricting our kids’ view of history and culture
Critical race theory is one of the favorite whipping boys of some Idaho legislators, writes guest columnist Jim Jones. I’ve previously written about extremists in the Idaho Legislature who want to ban certain books and academic theories from our schools. Their claims are generally false or, at best, over-hyped....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newsfromthestates.com
Industrial tax break reforms strengthened Louisiana business climate, study finds
A new analysis found that reforms to Louisiana’s popular industrial tax subsidy appear to have strengthened the state’s business climate. (Wes Muller/Louisiana Illuminator) A new analysis found that reforms to Louisiana’s popular industrial tax subsidy appear to have strengthened the state’s business climate. Advocates of the changes made...
newsfromthestates.com
Blueprint board recommends timeline to implement comprehensive education plan
The Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Accountability and Implementation Board holds virtual meeting Oct. 13. Screen shot. A board established to implement Maryland’s 10-year comprehensive education plan proposed a timeline for that on Thursday. Instead of setting a March deadline for the state’s 24 school systems to submit implementation...
newsfromthestates.com
Development on Florida’s barrier islands made Ian evacuation virtually impossible
An area that once contained a building is shown swept clear following Hurricane Ian on Oct. 3, 2022, in Fort Myers Beach. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) Jesus had some good advice for Florida developers: Don’t build a house on the sand. It won’t stand up when a storm hits.
newsfromthestates.com
Higher salaries, more respect: Report offers path to solving teacher shortage | Friday Coffee
With Pennsylvania, and the nation, in the midst of a historic teacher shortage, a new report by the country’s largest teachers union lays out what it says is a pathway to keeping the best and brightest educators from leaving the profession years ahead of schedule. In it, the National...
Comments / 0