Valley Youth Theatre celebrates 'Spookley' season with stage show

Valley Youth Theatre is celebrating “Spookley Season” with the Arizona debut of “Spookley the Square Pumpkin: The Musical.”

The musical is running now through Sunday, Oct. 30, at the theatre at 525 N. 1st St., in downtown Phoenix. Public performances include noon and 3 p.m. Saturdays, Oct. 15, 22 and 29; and at 12:30 and 3:30 p.m. Sundays, Oct. 16, 23 and 30.

Based on the popular book series by Joe Troiano, “Spookley the Square Pumpkin: The Musical follows a square pumpkin trying to fit into a round-pumpkin world. Spookley tries his best at his pumpkin patch on Holiday Hill Farm, but he isn’t sure he has what it takes until a mighty storm threatens the farm. Spookley realizes it is up to him and his square shape to save the day. As a result, all the pumpkins in the patch learn that the things that make you different make you special.

“I’ve wanted to do this show for a while because of its message,” According to VYT’s Producing Artistic Director Bobb Cooper shared in a statement on the theme of acceptance that made him excited to put “Spookley” on stage. “We are better people when we embrace the things that make us different.”

While all VYT’s shows are performed by Valley young people, audience members will see something a little different on stage this time – puppets. Actors will be acting along-side their puppet characters.

Along with its public shows, Valley Youth Theatre hosts both in person and virtual school field trips, as well as VYT’s Literacy and The Arts program, which gives students from Title 1 schools a page-to-stage experience by combining in-school learning with the experience of live theatre.

“Spookley” is produced and directed by Cooper with co-music direction by Mark Fearey and Tyler Thompson. The show features puppets by James Kemp of James Kemp Puppets with lighting design by Dawson Buckholz and costume design by Karol Cooper. The production stage manager is Morgan McCall.

Ticket prices are $22.50, and are available at vyt.com or by calling 602-253-8188.