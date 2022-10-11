ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MP suggests sanctioning Elon Musk over Ukraine

By The Newsroom
 2 days ago
An MP appeared to suggest the Government should consider sanctioning Elon Musk, saying the billionaire appears to be playing a “double game” in relation to Ukraine.

Chris Bryant, the MP for Rhondda, referenced recent statements by Mr Musk on Twitter and said there are also questions about reported “outages” of the billionaire’s Starlink system in Ukraine.

Mr Bryant has been vocal in calling for sanctions to be placed on a number of individuals since Russia invaded Ukraine, including former Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich, who was then subsequently sanctioned by the UK.

Speaking in the Commons as MPs put questions to a defence minister on the situation in Ukraine, Mr Bryant said: “Can I ask him about Elon Musk?

“Because he seems to be playing a double game at the moment, and his tweet earlier on this week I think was profoundly unhelpful.

“There are also questions about why there have been outages of the Starlink system which may have… made bigger difficulties for Ukraine.

“Is there a moment at which we might have to consider sanctioning Elon Musk?”

Defence minister Alec Shelbrooke, who appeared surprised by the question, responded: “Sanctions remain under review at all times and everything will be taken into consideration in the round.

“I think we must always make sure we’re well aware of what all the facts are, not just react to social media, and then those things can be looked at and whether any sanctions would be appropriate or not.”

Starlink is a satellite-based internet system created by Mr Musk’s SpaceX.

A story in the Financial Times said Ukrainian troops on the frontline have recently reported outages of their Starlink communication devices.

Some of the devices being used in Ukraine were donated by SpaceX, while others have reportedly been purchased and supplied to Ukraine by the US Government and others.

As for what’s happening on the battlefield, that’s classified

The FT quoted a Ukrainian Government official who reportedly said that outages led to a “catastrophic” loss of communications in recent weeks.

According to the report, Mr Musk and SpaceX did not respond to requests for comment, but Mr Musk subsequently said on Twitter: “As for what’s happening on the battlefield, that’s classified.”

Mr Musk, the chief executive of Tesla, argued in a tweet last week that to reach peace, Russia should be allowed to keep the Crimea Peninsula that it seized in 2014.

He also said Ukraine should adopt a neutral status, dropping a bid to join Nato following Russia’s partial mobilisation of reservists.

Which Elon Musk do you like more – One who supports Ukraine or one who supports Russia?

Mr Musk also crossed red lines for Ukraine and its supporters by suggesting that four regions Russia is moving to annex following Kremlin-orchestrated “referendums” denounced by the West as a sham should hold repeat votes organised by the United Nations.

Mr Musk also launched a Twitter poll asking whether “the will of the people” should decide if seized regions remained part of Ukraine or became part of Russia.

In a sarcastic response, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky posted a Twitter poll of his own asking “Which Elon Musk do you like more?” – “One who supports Ukraine” or “One who supports Russia”.

Related
newschain

King’s coronation to take place on Archie’s birthday

The King’s coronation falls on the birthday of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son Archie. Archie, Charles’ grandson, turns four on Saturday May 6 next year, when the King will be crowned amid great pageantry in Westminster Abbey. It has not yet been confirmed who will...
WORLD
newschain

Russian war hawks demand more devastating strikes on Ukraine

Moscow’s barrage of missile strikes on cities across Ukraine has elicited celebratory comments from Russian officials and pro-Kremlin pundits, who in recent weeks have actively criticised the Russian military for a series of embarrassing setbacks on the battlefield. Russian nationalist commentators and state media’s war correspondents lauded Monday’s attack...
MILITARY
newschain

Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant loses external power

The head of the UN’s nuclear watchdog has said that a Ukrainian nuclear plant surrounded by Russian troops has lost all external power needed for vital safety systems for the second time in five days. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) director-general Rafael Grossi said agency monitors at the Zaporizhzhia...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Newsweek

Putin in 'Life-and-Death' Struggle in Ukraine, China Warns

China said that the invasion of Ukraine has become a matter of "life and death" for Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has no option to retreat from the war because of escalating tensions between Russia and NATO. On Wednesday, the former editor-in-chief of the Global Times, Hu Xijin, penned an...
POLITICS
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Roman Abramovich
Person
Chris Bryant
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
TheDailyBeast

Finland Leader’s Solution for Ending the War in Ukraine Goes Viral

Finland’s uber-cool Prime Minister Sanna Marin was once again going viral on Friday, this time for a mic-drop moment about Russia’s unprovoked war on Ukraine. Marin, 36, was asked by a reporter for her thoughts on President Joe Biden’s comments about trying to find Putin’s “off-ramp” to avoid continuing along a road toward nuclear armageddon. Marin asked for clarification of the term “off-ramp,” to which the reporter explained: “A way out of the conflict.” “The way out of the conflict is for Russia to leave Ukraine,” Marin answered. “That’s the way out of the conflict.” She then laughed and walked away. Marin was previously blowing up on social media after videos of her partying with friends were leaked to the Finnish press.Finnish prime minister Sanna Marin was asked about a potential off-ramp for Russia to end the war in Ukraine. Her reply: pic.twitter.com/VblWxkMuFc— Rikhard Husu (@RikhardHusu) October 7, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
POLITICS
TheStreet

Elon Musk Spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin

Elon Musk is trying to weather the storm. The CEO of Tesla (TSLA) has gone from hero to pariah in the war between Russia and Ukraine in a few days. When Moscow invaded Kyiv on February 24, the billionaire provided Starlink, the satellite internet access service offered by his aerospace company SpaceX. This gesture allowed Ukrainians to stay connected to the world and to tell their version of this conflict, thus avoiding Russian propaganda dominating the narrative.
BUSINESS
The Independent

US intelligence tells Biden Putin was ‘directly’ confronted by angry Kremlin insider

Vladimir Putin was confronted by a Kremlin insider angry over the conduct of the Ukraine war, Joe Biden has reportedly been told. A report said the alleged rare intervention from someone considered a member of the Russian leader’s inner circle, was treated with enough credibility that it made its way into Mr Biden’s daily intelligence briefing, where he is told about a half-dozen or so of the most pressing intelligence related issues by one of his senior officials.
POLITICS
The US Sun

NATO issues chilling nuclear war warning after Vlad’s deranged speech in ‘most dangerous moment since Russian invasion’

NATO has issued a chilling nuclear war warning after Vladimir Putin's deranged speech edged the world into the most dangerous moment since the Russian invasion. Jens Stoltenberg, who heads the Western military alliance, said Putin's shameless landgrab would not stop NATO providing its "unwavering support" to Ukraine. The NATO chief...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Vladimir Putin 'told Elon Musk he was prepared to use nuclear weapons to defend annexed regions of Ukraine' when billionaire Tesla founder, 51, spoke privately with the warring dictator, 70, in a bid to act as a peacemaker

Vladimir Putin told billionaire Elon Musk he would use nuclear weapons to defend annexed regions of Ukraine, it was claimed last night. The world's richest man was said to have spoken to the Russian president privately in recent weeks in a bid to act as a peacemaker. Tesla boss Mr...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Elon Musk Sends Dire Warning About Russia-Ukraine War

Elon Musk says he can't fall asleep. The CEO of Tesla (TSLA) confides that he is currently having sleepless nights. He can't sleep because he's obsessed with a big problem to which he has no answers yet. The tech tycoon is indeed going through a very difficult period for anyone...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Ukraine applies for NATO membership, rules out Putin talks

KYIV, Sept 30 (Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced a surprise bid for fast-track membership of the NATO military alliance on Friday and ruled out talks with President Vladimir Putin, striking back at Moscow after it said it had annexed four Ukrainian regions.
POLITICS
The Hill

Deterring Putin from going nuclear

A number of ideas have been proposed as possible U.S. and NATO responses to any use of nuclear weapons by Vladimir Putin, especially any detonations that caused military and/or civilian casualties. NATO could attack and destroy the offending Russian military units that had launched the nuclear strike with its conventional airpower. NATO could sink the Russian Black Sea Fleet, as retired Gen. David Petraeus has discussed. Presumably, the West also would work to make Russia an international pariah, strongly pressuring countries such as China to choose sides in a war that some have sought to straddle, as Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) and former Ambassador Steven Pifer have proposed. Eliot Cohen has specifically suggested employing secondary sanctions against any country that deals economically with Russia after such a strike — forcing them into a choice of trade with Russia or trade with America and allies.
POLITICS
TheStreet

Elon Musk Has a Controversial Idea to End War in Ukraine

Russia's war in Ukraine, which started on Feb. 24, is entering its eighth month with no end in sight. The approach of winter suggests that this conflict, which Russian President Vladimir Putin hoped would be quick, could well continue until into 2023. This scenario means thousands more people might die...
ECONOMY

