newsfromthestates.com
Fringe groups plan to watch AZ ballot drop boxes
An election ballot drop box is shown outside Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center in downtown Phoenix on Sept. 25, 2020. Photo by Brandon Quester | AZCIR. Fringe anti-government groups are planning to watch drop boxes and the polls in Arizona, spurred by conspiracy theories. The groups’ sometimes violent rhetoric has advocates worried, and some local politicians are stirring the pot.
newsfromthestates.com
Governor may appoint a commission candidate to fill Couy Griffin’s seat
Otero County Commissioners Gerald Matherly and Vickie Marquardt sit next to an empty chair during the Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 meeting. Ex-Commissioner Couy Griffin was removed from his position after a judge ruled he was barred from holding elected office under the U.S. Constitution because of his participation in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol in Washington, D.C. (Screenshot via the Otero County Commission's stream)
newsfromthestates.com
NM Secretary of State and Attorney General issue voter advisory ahead of election
New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas (left) and Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver said their offices are working closely together to ensure every New Mexican feels safe this election season. (Photo by Gino Gutierrez for Source NM) Amid increasing threats against election workers since 2020, and concerns over potential...
newsfromthestates.com
What’s on your ballot? AZ 2022 general election initiatives explained
An envelope for a Maricopa County ballot mailed in October 2021, the first time state law required envelopes to have a box that voters can check if the recipient no longer lives at the address. Photo by Jeremy Duda | Arizona Mirror. Early voting started this week and voters are...
newsfromthestates.com
Former Alaska Senate President Ben Stevens dies at 63
Ben Stevens, then Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s chief of staff, talks to Sen. Lyman Hoffman, D-Bethel, after the State of the State address in January 2020 in Juneau, Alaska. Stevens died on Thursday. (Photo by Rashah McChesney/KTOO) Ben Stevens, a former Alaska Senate president once linked to, but never charged,...
newsfromthestates.com
Louisiana project highlights unknowns of carbon capture
This story is published in partnership with Floodlight, Louisiana Illuminator, The Guardian, KALB-TV and The Lens. A carbon capture project proposed for a central Louisiana power plant has been dubbed “Project Diamond Vault” by its owner, Louisiana utility Cleco. The utility says the project will have “precious value” to the company, customers and state.
newsfromthestates.com
Ohio farmers call for help
Ohio farmers and groups representing them say that they need access to foreign labor not just to get their products to market or to ease inflation. They say it’s a matter of national security. For the first time, next year, U.S. agricultural imports are expected to exceed the nation’s...
newsfromthestates.com
Louisiana Legislature committee investigating Ronald Greene’s death set to meet again
The committee investigating Ronald Greene’s death is set to meet again on Nov. 14 after nearly six months (Greg LaRose/Louisiana Illuminator) A Louisiana legislative committee investigating the 2019 death of a Black motorist in Louisiana State Police custody is scheduled to meet Nov. 14, nearly six months after its last meeting.
newsfromthestates.com
Pipeline survey injunction hearings to be delayed to next year
The Navigator CO2 Ventures pipeline would bisect the state from northwest to southeast. (Iowa Utilities Board filing) Navigator CO2 Ventures will not get access to several properties to conduct land surveys before the ground freezes this year, according to court records. The company — which seeks to build a carbon...
newsfromthestates.com
Lincoln Project takes shots at Gov. DeSantis’ hurricane recovery efforts as election nears
Lincoln Project ad shows Campaign footage for Gov. Ron DeSantis overlayed with footage from hurricane winds. Credit: screenshot/Lincoln Project Twitter. Anti-Trump political group Lincoln Project has set its sights on Gov. Ron DeSantis as he continues publicizing state recovery efforts following damage brought on by Hurricane Ian. In a new...
newsfromthestates.com
Bill to increase state health plan transparency clears Senate committee
Labor leaders allege the state has not been transparent about claims data that would justify recently approved health benefit premium hikes. (Dana DiFilippo | New Jersey Monitor) A Senate panel unanimously approved a bill Thursday that would require a public worker health plan to release claims data more frequently and...
newsfromthestates.com
Former NSHE Regent challenging appointed judge in special election
“My opponent is qualified for only half the job,” judicial candidate James Dean Leavitt says of Clark County District Judge Maria Gall, referring to her lack of experience in criminal law. “She’s never handled a criminal matter. And frankly, the only thing that distinguishes the two of us is I’ve practiced civil and criminal law for 30 years. She’s practiced civil for 15 years.”
newsfromthestates.com
Georgia leader of state safety net agency for people with disabilities to retire
Judy Fitzgerald speaks at a Behavioral Health Innovation and Reform Commission meeting on Dec. 16, 2019. Georgia Recorder file photo. The head of Georgia’s safety net system for people with disabilities and behavioral health needs has announced she will retire after six years leading the agency. Judy Fitzgerald, commissioner...
newsfromthestates.com
Whitmer stresses bipartisanship in debate, while Dixon says she has ‘terrorized’ the state
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (L) and GOP gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon (R) at the first debate, Oct. 13, 2022 | Bryan Elser, Courtesy: Nexstar Media Group / WLNS-TV Abortion, education and crime led the first ever debate between Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and GOP gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon Thursday night, showing voters the stark differences between the candidate.
newsfromthestates.com
Minnesota Budget Project at 25: Ensuring everyday Minnesotans are a priority at the Capitol
Decisions at the Capitol influence how well children are thriving; whether families have what they need to be safe, healthy and financially secure. Photo by Max Nesterak/Minnesota Reformer. How policymakers raise state revenues and where they direct our collective resources has a profound impact on whether opportunity and prosperity is...
newsfromthestates.com
Bycatch task force considers new rules, more research to protect Alaska fish intercepted at sea
Spawning salmon swim on Sept. 7, 2005, in the Grand Central River on western Alaska's Seward Peninsula. Salmon-dependent villagers in western Alaska believe trawlers harvesting pollock and other groundfish in the Bering Sea are intercepting too many salmon that would otherwise return to rivers and lakes to spawn. (Photo by Christian Zimmerman/USGS Alaska Science Center)
newsfromthestates.com
Apartment rents decrease slightly in Southern Nevada
A total of 8,600 apartment units are under construction in Southern Nevada, mostly in Summerlin and Henderson. (Photo: Ronda Churchill) The average rent for an apartment in Southern Nevada was $1,451 in the third quarter of 2022, down from $1,480 in the second quarter but up from a year ago, when the average rent was $1,403.
newsfromthestates.com
TribCast: Is time running out for Texas Democrats to swing the election?
Candidate signs for the primary election stand outside of the voter center located at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Dallas on March 1, 2022. (Shelby Tauber for The Texas Tribune) TribCast: October 14, 2022. Your browser does not support the. element. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that...
newsfromthestates.com
Missouri’s public education funding formula is due for a tune up
For the near term, changes to low income and special needs weights are formula improvements at the intersection of principle and practicality that the Missouri General Assembly can and should address immediately (Getty Images). Each year, the Missouri General Assembly appropriates billions of dollars in public school funding using a...
newsfromthestates.com
DeSantis wants death penalty speeded up in light of Parkland shooting life verdict
Gov. Ron DeSantis, “stung” by the jury vote against executing Parkland school gunman Nikolas Cruz, wants to grease the wheels of Florida’s criminal justice system to prevent prosecutions like this from taking so long — four years, in this case. The governor also voiced support for...
