Otero County Commissioners Gerald Matherly and Vickie Marquardt sit next to an empty chair during the Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 meeting. Ex-Commissioner Couy Griffin was removed from his position after a judge ruled he was barred from holding elected office under the U.S. Constitution because of his participation in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol in Washington, D.C. (Screenshot via the Otero County Commission's stream)

OTERO COUNTY, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO