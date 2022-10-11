ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Comments / 0

newsfromthestates.com

Fringe groups plan to watch AZ ballot drop boxes

An election ballot drop box is shown outside Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center in downtown Phoenix on Sept. 25, 2020. Photo by Brandon Quester | AZCIR. Fringe anti-government groups are planning to watch drop boxes and the polls in Arizona, spurred by conspiracy theories. The groups’ sometimes violent rhetoric has advocates worried, and some local politicians are stirring the pot.
ARIZONA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Governor may appoint a commission candidate to fill Couy Griffin’s seat

Otero County Commissioners Gerald Matherly and Vickie Marquardt sit next to an empty chair during the Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 meeting. Ex-Commissioner Couy Griffin was removed from his position after a judge ruled he was barred from holding elected office under the U.S. Constitution because of his participation in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol in Washington, D.C. (Screenshot via the Otero County Commission's stream)
OTERO COUNTY, NM
newsfromthestates.com

NM Secretary of State and Attorney General issue voter advisory ahead of election

New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas (left) and Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver said their offices are working closely together to ensure every New Mexican feels safe this election season. (Photo by Gino Gutierrez for Source NM) Amid increasing threats against election workers since 2020, and concerns over potential...
ELECTIONS
newsfromthestates.com

Former Alaska Senate President Ben Stevens dies at 63

Ben Stevens, then Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s chief of staff, talks to Sen. Lyman Hoffman, D-Bethel, after the State of the State address in January 2020 in Juneau, Alaska. Stevens died on Thursday. (Photo by Rashah McChesney/KTOO) Ben Stevens, a former Alaska Senate president once linked to, but never charged,...
ALASKA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Louisiana project highlights unknowns of carbon capture

This story is published in partnership with Floodlight, Louisiana Illuminator, The Guardian, KALB-TV and The Lens. A carbon capture project proposed for a central Louisiana power plant has been dubbed “Project Diamond Vault” by its owner, Louisiana utility Cleco. The utility says the project will have “precious value” to the company, customers and state.
LOUISIANA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Ohio farmers call for help

Ohio farmers and groups representing them say that they need access to foreign labor not just to get their products to market or to ease inflation. They say it’s a matter of national security. For the first time, next year, U.S. agricultural imports are expected to exceed the nation’s...
OHIO STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Pipeline survey injunction hearings to be delayed to next year

The Navigator CO2 Ventures pipeline would bisect the state from northwest to southeast. (Iowa Utilities Board filing) Navigator CO2 Ventures will not get access to several properties to conduct land surveys before the ground freezes this year, according to court records. The company — which seeks to build a carbon...
IOWA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Bill to increase state health plan transparency clears Senate committee

Labor leaders allege the state has not been transparent about claims data that would justify recently approved health benefit premium hikes. (Dana DiFilippo | New Jersey Monitor) A Senate panel unanimously approved a bill Thursday that would require a public worker health plan to release claims data more frequently and...
HEALTH
newsfromthestates.com

Former NSHE Regent challenging appointed judge in special election

“My opponent is qualified for only half the job,” judicial candidate James Dean Leavitt says of Clark County District Judge Maria Gall, referring to her lack of experience in criminal law. “She’s never handled a criminal matter. And frankly, the only thing that distinguishes the two of us is I’ve practiced civil and criminal law for 30 years. She’s practiced civil for 15 years.”
NEVADA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Georgia leader of state safety net agency for people with disabilities to retire

Judy Fitzgerald speaks at a Behavioral Health Innovation and Reform Commission meeting on Dec. 16, 2019. Georgia Recorder file photo. The head of Georgia’s safety net system for people with disabilities and behavioral health needs has announced she will retire after six years leading the agency. Judy Fitzgerald, commissioner...
GEORGIA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Whitmer stresses bipartisanship in debate, while Dixon says she has ‘terrorized’ the state

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (L) and GOP gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon (R) at the first debate, Oct. 13, 2022 | Bryan Elser, Courtesy: Nexstar Media Group / WLNS-TV Abortion, education and crime led the first ever debate between Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and GOP gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon Thursday night, showing voters the stark differences between the candidate.
MICHIGAN STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Bycatch task force considers new rules, more research to protect Alaska fish intercepted at sea

Spawning salmon swim on Sept. 7, 2005, in the Grand Central River on western Alaska's Seward Peninsula. Salmon-dependent villagers in western Alaska believe trawlers harvesting pollock and other groundfish in the Bering Sea are intercepting too many salmon that would otherwise return to rivers and lakes to spawn. (Photo by Christian Zimmerman/USGS Alaska Science Center)
ALASKA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Apartment rents decrease slightly in Southern Nevada

A total of 8,600 apartment units are under construction in Southern Nevada, mostly in Summerlin and Henderson. (Photo: Ronda Churchill) The average rent for an apartment in Southern Nevada was $1,451 in the third quarter of 2022, down from $1,480 in the second quarter but up from a year ago, when the average rent was $1,403.
NEVADA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

TribCast: Is time running out for Texas Democrats to swing the election?

Candidate signs for the primary election stand outside of the voter center located at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Dallas on March 1, 2022. (Shelby Tauber for The Texas Tribune) TribCast: October 14, 2022. Your browser does not support the. element. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that...
TEXAS STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Missouri’s public education funding formula is due for a tune up

For the near term, changes to low income and special needs weights are formula improvements at the intersection of principle and practicality that the Missouri General Assembly can and should address immediately (Getty Images). Each year, the Missouri General Assembly appropriates billions of dollars in public school funding using a...
MISSOURI STATE

