Bycatch task force considers new rules, more research to protect Alaska fish intercepted at sea
Spawning salmon swim on Sept. 7, 2005, in the Grand Central River on western Alaska's Seward Peninsula. Salmon-dependent villagers in western Alaska believe trawlers harvesting pollock and other groundfish in the Bering Sea are intercepting too many salmon that would otherwise return to rivers and lakes to spawn. (Photo by Christian Zimmerman/USGS Alaska Science Center)
Brewery owners, restaurants spar over how to fix N.J.’s licensing rules
Breweries exploded in popularity in the last decade, but owners say New Jersey's strict regulations keep the industry from flourishing. (Getty Images) The drawn-out fight over whether the brewery industry is hampered by onerous regulations continued Thursday during a committee meeting discussing legislation aimed at brewery license holders. Brewery owners,...
Ohio farmers call for help
Ohio farmers and groups representing them say that they need access to foreign labor not just to get their products to market or to ease inflation. They say it’s a matter of national security. For the first time, next year, U.S. agricultural imports are expected to exceed the nation’s...
Pipeline survey injunction hearings to be delayed to next year
The Navigator CO2 Ventures pipeline would bisect the state from northwest to southeast. (Iowa Utilities Board filing) Navigator CO2 Ventures will not get access to several properties to conduct land surveys before the ground freezes this year, according to court records. The company — which seeks to build a carbon...
Lincoln Project takes shots at Gov. DeSantis’ hurricane recovery efforts as election nears
Lincoln Project ad shows Campaign footage for Gov. Ron DeSantis overlayed with footage from hurricane winds. Credit: screenshot/Lincoln Project Twitter. Anti-Trump political group Lincoln Project has set its sights on Gov. Ron DeSantis as he continues publicizing state recovery efforts following damage brought on by Hurricane Ian. In a new...
Evers, Michels try to prove the other is radical in only governor candidate debate
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican challenger Tim Michels debated in Madison on Friday, Oct. 14. (Screenshot | Wisconsin Broadcasters Association) In a debate in which both candidates hardly acknowledged what the other had just said, Gov. Tony Evers and his Republican challenger Tim Michels each attempted to paint the other as a radical who will steer Wisconsin in the wrong direction.
Georgia leader of state safety net agency for people with disabilities to retire
Judy Fitzgerald speaks at a Behavioral Health Innovation and Reform Commission meeting on Dec. 16, 2019. Georgia Recorder file photo. The head of Georgia’s safety net system for people with disabilities and behavioral health needs has announced she will retire after six years leading the agency. Judy Fitzgerald, commissioner...
A brother seeks answers over Alaska deaths in custody
James Rider is sitting in an undated photo. He died in early September in Alaska Department of Corrections custody. (Photo provided by Mike Cox) Ever since his brother, 31-year-old James Rider, became the 12th person to die while in Alaska Department of Corrections custody, Mike Cox has been trying to get the department to answer his questions.
Bill to increase state health plan transparency clears Senate committee
Labor leaders allege the state has not been transparent about claims data that would justify recently approved health benefit premium hikes. (Dana DiFilippo | New Jersey Monitor) A Senate panel unanimously approved a bill Thursday that would require a public worker health plan to release claims data more frequently and...
Minnesota Budget Project at 25: Ensuring everyday Minnesotans are a priority at the Capitol
Decisions at the Capitol influence how well children are thriving; whether families have what they need to be safe, healthy and financially secure. Photo by Max Nesterak/Minnesota Reformer. How policymakers raise state revenues and where they direct our collective resources has a profound impact on whether opportunity and prosperity is...
Blueprint board recommends timeline to implement comprehensive education plan
The Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Accountability and Implementation Board holds virtual meeting Oct. 13. Screen shot. A board established to implement Maryland’s 10-year comprehensive education plan proposed a timeline for that on Thursday. Instead of setting a March deadline for the state’s 24 school systems to submit implementation...
Missouri’s public education funding formula is due for a tune up
For the near term, changes to low income and special needs weights are formula improvements at the intersection of principle and practicality that the Missouri General Assembly can and should address immediately (Getty Images). Each year, the Missouri General Assembly appropriates billions of dollars in public school funding using a...
Fringe groups plan to watch AZ ballot drop boxes
An election ballot drop box is shown outside Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center in downtown Phoenix on Sept. 25, 2020. Photo by Brandon Quester | AZCIR. Fringe anti-government groups are planning to watch drop boxes and the polls in Arizona, spurred by conspiracy theories. The groups’ sometimes violent rhetoric has advocates worried, and some local politicians are stirring the pot.
Former Alaska Senate President Ben Stevens dies at 63
Ben Stevens, then Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s chief of staff, talks to Sen. Lyman Hoffman, D-Bethel, after the State of the State address in January 2020 in Juneau, Alaska. Stevens died on Thursday. (Photo by Rashah McChesney/KTOO) Ben Stevens, a former Alaska Senate president once linked to, but never charged,...
Commission designing new teacher pay system says plan is not yet ready for prime time
Professional Educator Preparation and Standards Commission (PEPSC) members noted several lingering concerns about the controversial pay and licensure model that members will attempt to resolve when their group meets on Nov. 10 to discuss the fiscal implications of the new model. Whether enough veteran, advanced-level teachers will be available to...
NM Secretary of State and Attorney General issue voter advisory ahead of election
New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas (left) and Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver said their offices are working closely together to ensure every New Mexican feels safe this election season. (Photo by Gino Gutierrez for Source NM) Amid increasing threats against election workers since 2020, and concerns over potential...
Former NSHE Regent challenging appointed judge in special election
“My opponent is qualified for only half the job,” judicial candidate James Dean Leavitt says of Clark County District Judge Maria Gall, referring to her lack of experience in criminal law. “She’s never handled a criminal matter. And frankly, the only thing that distinguishes the two of us is I’ve practiced civil and criminal law for 30 years. She’s practiced civil for 15 years.”
DeSantis wants death penalty speeded up in light of Parkland shooting life verdict
Gov. Ron DeSantis, “stung” by the jury vote against executing Parkland school gunman Nikolas Cruz, wants to grease the wheels of Florida’s criminal justice system to prevent prosecutions like this from taking so long — four years, in this case. The governor also voiced support for...
Nevada revenue exceeds projections by $1 billion
“It just seems like everything behaved better than we thought because everything was better than we thought," said the Legislative Counsel Bureau's fiscal analyst. (Photo: Ronda Churchill) The State of Nevada is collecting significantly more revenue than projected – around $1 billion this fiscal year. Fiscal analysts on Thursday...
Ads target Mastriano for using social media site where Tree of Life shooter posted manifesto
The Tree of Life synagogue in Squirrel Hill, Pittsburgh. (Capital-Star photo by Stephen Caruso) Gun violence matters to Pennsylvania voters, a gun law reform group said as it announced a $2.1 million media buy targeting Republican nominees for U.S. Senate and governor in the midterm elections. In the case of...
