Read full article on original website
Related
newsfromthestates.com
Whitmer stresses bipartisanship in debate, while Dixon says she has ‘terrorized’ the state
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (L) and GOP gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon (R) at the first debate, Oct. 13, 2022 | Bryan Elser, Courtesy: Nexstar Media Group / WLNS-TV Abortion, education and crime led the first ever debate between Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and GOP gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon Thursday night, showing voters the stark differences between the candidate.
newsfromthestates.com
TribCast: Is time running out for Texas Democrats to swing the election?
Candidate signs for the primary election stand outside of the voter center located at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Dallas on March 1, 2022. (Shelby Tauber for The Texas Tribune) TribCast: October 14, 2022. Your browser does not support the. element. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that...
newsfromthestates.com
Evers, Michels try to prove the other is radical in only governor candidate debate
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican challenger Tim Michels debated in Madison on Friday, Oct. 14. (Screenshot | Wisconsin Broadcasters Association) In a debate in which both candidates hardly acknowledged what the other had just said, Gov. Tony Evers and his Republican challenger Tim Michels each attempted to paint the other as a radical who will steer Wisconsin in the wrong direction.
newsfromthestates.com
DeSantis wants death penalty speeded up in light of Parkland shooting life verdict
Gov. Ron DeSantis, “stung” by the jury vote against executing Parkland school gunman Nikolas Cruz, wants to grease the wheels of Florida’s criminal justice system to prevent prosecutions like this from taking so long — four years, in this case. The governor also voiced support for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newsfromthestates.com
Day-after gubernatorial forum, sans Moore, reveals ‘wide range of opinions’
It was a mellower, homier version of a candidate debate. Twenty-four hours after the major party candidates for governor, Democrat Wes Moore and Republican Dan Cox, met in a sharp-elbowed debate that aired on three TV stations and on WBAL Radio, Cox and nominees from three third parties participated in an online forum Thursday evening sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Maryland and several other organizations, including Maryland Matters.
newsfromthestates.com
Former Alaska Senate President Ben Stevens dies at 63
Ben Stevens, then Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s chief of staff, talks to Sen. Lyman Hoffman, D-Bethel, after the State of the State address in January 2020 in Juneau, Alaska. Stevens died on Thursday. (Photo by Rashah McChesney/KTOO) Ben Stevens, a former Alaska Senate president once linked to, but never charged,...
newsfromthestates.com
Alaska campaign regulators hear complaint against multimillion-dollar pro-Dunleavy group
In this screenshot from an online video stream on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, the commissioners of the Alaska Public Offices Commission consider a complaint against a group supporting the re-election of Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy. (Screenshot) A Friday hearing intended to investigate a major campaign finance complaint against a group...
newsfromthestates.com
Georgia leader of state safety net agency for people with disabilities to retire
Judy Fitzgerald speaks at a Behavioral Health Innovation and Reform Commission meeting on Dec. 16, 2019. Georgia Recorder file photo. The head of Georgia’s safety net system for people with disabilities and behavioral health needs has announced she will retire after six years leading the agency. Judy Fitzgerald, commissioner...
RELATED PEOPLE
newsfromthestates.com
Louisiana Legislature committee investigating Ronald Greene’s death set to meet again
The committee investigating Ronald Greene’s death is set to meet again on Nov. 14 after nearly six months (Greg LaRose/Louisiana Illuminator) A Louisiana legislative committee investigating the 2019 death of a Black motorist in Louisiana State Police custody is scheduled to meet Nov. 14, nearly six months after its last meeting.
newsfromthestates.com
What’s on your ballot? AZ 2022 general election initiatives explained
An envelope for a Maricopa County ballot mailed in October 2021, the first time state law required envelopes to have a box that voters can check if the recipient no longer lives at the address. Photo by Jeremy Duda | Arizona Mirror. Early voting started this week and voters are...
newsfromthestates.com
N.J. Democrats propose expansive gun control bill
Senate President Nicholas Scutari and Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin talk about new gun control legislation on Oct. 13, 2022, at the Statehouse in Trenton. (Dana DiFilippo | New Jersey Monitor) New Jersey lawmakers unveiled a measure intended to tighten gun laws Thursday, a response to a U.S. Supreme Court decision...
newsfromthestates.com
Ohio farmers call for help
Ohio farmers and groups representing them say that they need access to foreign labor not just to get their products to market or to ease inflation. They say it’s a matter of national security. For the first time, next year, U.S. agricultural imports are expected to exceed the nation’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
newsfromthestates.com
Nevada revenue exceeds projections by $1 billion
“It just seems like everything behaved better than we thought because everything was better than we thought," said the Legislative Counsel Bureau's fiscal analyst. (Photo: Ronda Churchill) The State of Nevada is collecting significantly more revenue than projected – around $1 billion this fiscal year. Fiscal analysts on Thursday...
newsfromthestates.com
NM Secretary of State and Attorney General issue voter advisory ahead of election
New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas (left) and Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver said their offices are working closely together to ensure every New Mexican feels safe this election season. (Photo by Gino Gutierrez for Source NM) Amid increasing threats against election workers since 2020, and concerns over potential...
newsfromthestates.com
Pipeline survey injunction hearings to be delayed to next year
The Navigator CO2 Ventures pipeline would bisect the state from northwest to southeast. (Iowa Utilities Board filing) Navigator CO2 Ventures will not get access to several properties to conduct land surveys before the ground freezes this year, according to court records. The company — which seeks to build a carbon...
newsfromthestates.com
How many Virginians no longer qualify for student loan relief? It’s hard to say.
Questions remain as to how many borrowers in Virginia no longer qualify for federal student loan forgiveness under new eligibility requirements for President Biden’s debt cancellation program. On September 29, the U.S. Department of Education changed the guidance on its website to say that “borrowers with federal student loans...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newsfromthestates.com
Fall enrollment flat at Indiana’s public colleges but longterm trend is a concern
Overall enrollment at public colleges and universities in Indiana increased 0.1% this fall, for a total of 239,943 degree-seeking undergraduate and graduate students. In 2021, the ICHE reported 239,799 students were enrolled in state schools. (Getty Images) Overall fall enrollment at colleges across the state of Indiana stayed about the...
newsfromthestates.com
School districts struggle to balance transgender protections, parental notification
The debate has played out most prominently in Manchester, the state’s biggest school district. (Dave Cummings | New Hampshire Bulletin) For seven years, the New Hampshire School Boards Association had a model policy for how schools should treat transgender students and uphold their rights. And for years, many school boards in the state adopted the policy.
newsfromthestates.com
Bill to increase state health plan transparency clears Senate committee
Labor leaders allege the state has not been transparent about claims data that would justify recently approved health benefit premium hikes. (Dana DiFilippo | New Jersey Monitor) A Senate panel unanimously approved a bill Thursday that would require a public worker health plan to release claims data more frequently and...
newsfromthestates.com
Louisiana Higher Ed: New opportunities in Ruston, fundraising at UNO
The Louisiana Illuminator takes a weekly look at news from universities and colleges around the state. Have a tip or want to submit a Louisiana Higher Ed news item? Contact [email protected]. STEM Success. Louisiana Tech announced that the university is launching a program to offer financial aid, mentorship and...
Comments / 0