A total of 8,600 apartment units are under construction in Southern Nevada, mostly in Summerlin and Henderson. (Photo: Ronda Churchill) The average rent for an apartment in Southern Nevada was $1,451 in the third quarter of 2022, down from $1,480 in the second quarter but up from a year ago, when the average rent was $1,403.

NEVADA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO