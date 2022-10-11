ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Nevada revenue exceeds projections by $1 billion

“It just seems like everything behaved better than we thought because everything was better than we thought," said the Legislative Counsel Bureau's fiscal analyst. (Photo: Ronda Churchill) The State of Nevada is collecting significantly more revenue than projected – around $1 billion this fiscal year. Fiscal analysts on Thursday...
NEVADA STATE
Nevada second in September foreclosure filings

Nevada is second only to Illinois in the number of mortgage defaults filed last month. In Illinois, one of every 1,959 housing units is in a stage of the foreclosure process, and in Nevada one in every 2,473 units in default, according to ATTOM, a real estate data and marketing research firm.
Apartment rents decrease slightly in Southern Nevada

A total of 8,600 apartment units are under construction in Southern Nevada, mostly in Summerlin and Henderson. (Photo: Ronda Churchill) The average rent for an apartment in Southern Nevada was $1,451 in the third quarter of 2022, down from $1,480 in the second quarter but up from a year ago, when the average rent was $1,403.
NEVADA STATE
Indiana clean energy jobs jump nearly 7% after 2020 losses

Clean energy businesses in Indiana added more than 5,600 jobs last year, according to a new report released Wednesday. That’s after Indiana lost nearly 3% of its clean energy workforce in 2020, mostly due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The annual Clean Jobs Midwest report — compiled by Environmental Entrepreneurs,...
INDIANA STATE
Ohio farmers call for help

Ohio farmers and groups representing them say that they need access to foreign labor not just to get their products to market or to ease inflation. They say it’s a matter of national security. For the first time, next year, U.S. agricultural imports are expected to exceed the nation’s...
OHIO STATE
Fringe groups plan to watch AZ ballot drop boxes

An election ballot drop box is shown outside Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center in downtown Phoenix on Sept. 25, 2020. Photo by Brandon Quester | AZCIR. Fringe anti-government groups are planning to watch drop boxes and the polls in Arizona, spurred by conspiracy theories. The groups’ sometimes violent rhetoric has advocates worried, and some local politicians are stirring the pot.
ARIZONA STATE
Pipeline survey injunction hearings to be delayed to next year

The Navigator CO2 Ventures pipeline would bisect the state from northwest to southeast. (Iowa Utilities Board filing) Navigator CO2 Ventures will not get access to several properties to conduct land surveys before the ground freezes this year, according to court records. The company — which seeks to build a carbon...
IOWA STATE
Industrial tax break reforms strengthened Louisiana business climate, study finds

A new analysis found that reforms to Louisiana’s popular industrial tax subsidy appear to have strengthened the state’s business climate. (Wes Muller/Louisiana Illuminator) A new analysis found that reforms to Louisiana’s popular industrial tax subsidy appear to have strengthened the state’s business climate. Advocates of the changes made...
LOUISIANA STATE
Bill to increase state health plan transparency clears Senate committee

Labor leaders allege the state has not been transparent about claims data that would justify recently approved health benefit premium hikes. (Dana DiFilippo | New Jersey Monitor) A Senate panel unanimously approved a bill Thursday that would require a public worker health plan to release claims data more frequently and...
HEALTH
Evers, Michels try to prove the other is radical in only governor candidate debate

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican challenger Tim Michels debated in Madison on Friday, Oct. 14. (Screenshot | Wisconsin Broadcasters Association) In a debate in which both candidates hardly acknowledged what the other had just said, Gov. Tony Evers and his Republican challenger Tim Michels each attempted to paint the other as a radical who will steer Wisconsin in the wrong direction.
WISCONSIN STATE
Early voting in Arizona is underway for the 2022 election

Arizona’s General Election has officially begun as early voting started Wednesday, with ballots being sent out across the state to voters who have signed up to receive them by mail and with polling places opening up for early voting. Voters who have registered for mail-in ballots will begin receiving...
ARIZONA STATE
How many Virginians no longer qualify for student loan relief? It’s hard to say.

Questions remain as to how many borrowers in Virginia no longer qualify for federal student loan forgiveness under new eligibility requirements for President Biden’s debt cancellation program. On September 29, the U.S. Department of Education changed the guidance on its website to say that “borrowers with federal student loans...
VIRGINIA STATE
Who are the candidates for the four statewide education boards?

GOP Board of Education nominee Linda Lee Tarver at a Sept. 27, 2022 press conference in Lansing | Laina G. Stebbins. As the Nov. 8 election approaches and buzz swirls around the top-of-the ticket races, statewide education races at the bottom of the ballot could also prove consequential. Those races...
MICHIGAN STATE
Louisiana project highlights unknowns of carbon capture

This story is published in partnership with Floodlight, Louisiana Illuminator, The Guardian, KALB-TV and The Lens. A carbon capture project proposed for a central Louisiana power plant has been dubbed “Project Diamond Vault” by its owner, Louisiana utility Cleco. The utility says the project will have “precious value” to the company, customers and state.
LOUISIANA STATE
DeSantis orders voting changes in light of Hurricane Ian’s disruptions

Gov. Ron DeSantis has loosened voting regulations in the counties most damaged by Hurricane Ian to account for disruptions to polling locations and early voting sites, loss of power and cellphone access, displaced voters, and unavailability of poll workers. The governor signed an executive order for Charlotte, Lee, and Sarasota...
FLORIDA STATE

