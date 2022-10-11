Read full article on original website
What’s on your ballot? AZ 2022 general election initiatives explained
An envelope for a Maricopa County ballot mailed in October 2021, the first time state law required envelopes to have a box that voters can check if the recipient no longer lives at the address. Photo by Jeremy Duda | Arizona Mirror. Early voting started this week and voters are...
Nevada revenue exceeds projections by $1 billion
“It just seems like everything behaved better than we thought because everything was better than we thought," said the Legislative Counsel Bureau's fiscal analyst. (Photo: Ronda Churchill) The State of Nevada is collecting significantly more revenue than projected – around $1 billion this fiscal year. Fiscal analysts on Thursday...
Nevada second in September foreclosure filings
Nevada is second only to Illinois in the number of mortgage defaults filed last month. In Illinois, one of every 1,959 housing units is in a stage of the foreclosure process, and in Nevada one in every 2,473 units in default, according to ATTOM, a real estate data and marketing research firm.
Apartment rents decrease slightly in Southern Nevada
A total of 8,600 apartment units are under construction in Southern Nevada, mostly in Summerlin and Henderson. (Photo: Ronda Churchill) The average rent for an apartment in Southern Nevada was $1,451 in the third quarter of 2022, down from $1,480 in the second quarter but up from a year ago, when the average rent was $1,403.
Indiana clean energy jobs jump nearly 7% after 2020 losses
Clean energy businesses in Indiana added more than 5,600 jobs last year, according to a new report released Wednesday. That’s after Indiana lost nearly 3% of its clean energy workforce in 2020, mostly due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The annual Clean Jobs Midwest report — compiled by Environmental Entrepreneurs,...
Ohio farmers call for help
Ohio farmers and groups representing them say that they need access to foreign labor not just to get their products to market or to ease inflation. They say it’s a matter of national security. For the first time, next year, U.S. agricultural imports are expected to exceed the nation’s...
Minnesota Budget Project at 25: Ensuring everyday Minnesotans are a priority at the Capitol
Decisions at the Capitol influence how well children are thriving; whether families have what they need to be safe, healthy and financially secure. Photo by Max Nesterak/Minnesota Reformer. How policymakers raise state revenues and where they direct our collective resources has a profound impact on whether opportunity and prosperity is...
Alaska campaign regulators hear complaint against multimillion-dollar pro-Dunleavy group
In this screenshot from an online video stream on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, the commissioners of the Alaska Public Offices Commission consider a complaint against a group supporting the re-election of Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy. (Screenshot) A Friday hearing intended to investigate a major campaign finance complaint against a group...
Fringe groups plan to watch AZ ballot drop boxes
An election ballot drop box is shown outside Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center in downtown Phoenix on Sept. 25, 2020. Photo by Brandon Quester | AZCIR. Fringe anti-government groups are planning to watch drop boxes and the polls in Arizona, spurred by conspiracy theories. The groups’ sometimes violent rhetoric has advocates worried, and some local politicians are stirring the pot.
Pipeline survey injunction hearings to be delayed to next year
The Navigator CO2 Ventures pipeline would bisect the state from northwest to southeast. (Iowa Utilities Board filing) Navigator CO2 Ventures will not get access to several properties to conduct land surveys before the ground freezes this year, according to court records. The company — which seeks to build a carbon...
Industrial tax break reforms strengthened Louisiana business climate, study finds
A new analysis found that reforms to Louisiana’s popular industrial tax subsidy appear to have strengthened the state’s business climate. (Wes Muller/Louisiana Illuminator) A new analysis found that reforms to Louisiana’s popular industrial tax subsidy appear to have strengthened the state’s business climate. Advocates of the changes made...
Bill to increase state health plan transparency clears Senate committee
Labor leaders allege the state has not been transparent about claims data that would justify recently approved health benefit premium hikes. (Dana DiFilippo | New Jersey Monitor) A Senate panel unanimously approved a bill Thursday that would require a public worker health plan to release claims data more frequently and...
Evers, Michels try to prove the other is radical in only governor candidate debate
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican challenger Tim Michels debated in Madison on Friday, Oct. 14. (Screenshot | Wisconsin Broadcasters Association) In a debate in which both candidates hardly acknowledged what the other had just said, Gov. Tony Evers and his Republican challenger Tim Michels each attempted to paint the other as a radical who will steer Wisconsin in the wrong direction.
Early voting in Arizona is underway for the 2022 election
Arizona’s General Election has officially begun as early voting started Wednesday, with ballots being sent out across the state to voters who have signed up to receive them by mail and with polling places opening up for early voting. Voters who have registered for mail-in ballots will begin receiving...
How many Virginians no longer qualify for student loan relief? It’s hard to say.
Questions remain as to how many borrowers in Virginia no longer qualify for federal student loan forgiveness under new eligibility requirements for President Biden’s debt cancellation program. On September 29, the U.S. Department of Education changed the guidance on its website to say that “borrowers with federal student loans...
Ohio Board of Ed. delays resolution opposing LGBTQ+ protections, giving small win to trans community
The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. The Ohio State Board of Education gave...
Who are the candidates for the four statewide education boards?
GOP Board of Education nominee Linda Lee Tarver at a Sept. 27, 2022 press conference in Lansing | Laina G. Stebbins. As the Nov. 8 election approaches and buzz swirls around the top-of-the ticket races, statewide education races at the bottom of the ballot could also prove consequential. Those races...
Louisiana project highlights unknowns of carbon capture
This story is published in partnership with Floodlight, Louisiana Illuminator, The Guardian, KALB-TV and The Lens. A carbon capture project proposed for a central Louisiana power plant has been dubbed “Project Diamond Vault” by its owner, Louisiana utility Cleco. The utility says the project will have “precious value” to the company, customers and state.
DeSantis orders voting changes in light of Hurricane Ian’s disruptions
Gov. Ron DeSantis has loosened voting regulations in the counties most damaged by Hurricane Ian to account for disruptions to polling locations and early voting sites, loss of power and cellphone access, displaced voters, and unavailability of poll workers. The governor signed an executive order for Charlotte, Lee, and Sarasota...
Higher salaries, more respect: Report offers path to solving teacher shortage | Friday Coffee
With Pennsylvania, and the nation, in the midst of a historic teacher shortage, a new report by the country’s largest teachers union lays out what it says is a pathway to keeping the best and brightest educators from leaving the profession years ahead of schedule. In it, the National...
