Alaska State

newsfromthestates.com

Evers, Michels try to prove the other is radical in only governor candidate debate

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican challenger Tim Michels debated in Madison on Friday, Oct. 14. (Screenshot | Wisconsin Broadcasters Association) In a debate in which both candidates hardly acknowledged what the other had just said, Gov. Tony Evers and his Republican challenger Tim Michels each attempted to paint the other as a radical who will steer Wisconsin in the wrong direction.
WISCONSIN STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Bill to increase state health plan transparency clears Senate committee

Labor leaders allege the state has not been transparent about claims data that would justify recently approved health benefit premium hikes. (Dana DiFilippo | New Jersey Monitor) A Senate panel unanimously approved a bill Thursday that would require a public worker health plan to release claims data more frequently and...
HEALTH
newsfromthestates.com

Bycatch task force considers new rules, more research to protect Alaska fish intercepted at sea

Spawning salmon swim on Sept. 7, 2005, in the Grand Central River on western Alaska's Seward Peninsula. Salmon-dependent villagers in western Alaska believe trawlers harvesting pollock and other groundfish in the Bering Sea are intercepting too many salmon that would otherwise return to rivers and lakes to spawn. (Photo by Christian Zimmerman/USGS Alaska Science Center)
ALASKA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

NM Secretary of State and Attorney General issue voter advisory ahead of election

New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas (left) and Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver said their offices are working closely together to ensure every New Mexican feels safe this election season. (Photo by Gino Gutierrez for Source NM) Amid increasing threats against election workers since 2020, and concerns over potential...
ELECTIONS
newsfromthestates.com

N.J. Democrats propose expansive gun control bill

Senate President Nicholas Scutari and Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin talk about new gun control legislation on Oct. 13, 2022, at the Statehouse in Trenton. (Dana DiFilippo | New Jersey Monitor) New Jersey lawmakers unveiled a measure intended to tighten gun laws Thursday, a response to a U.S. Supreme Court decision...
POLITICS
newsfromthestates.com

Whitmer stresses bipartisanship in debate, while Dixon says she has ‘terrorized’ the state

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (L) and GOP gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon (R) at the first debate, Oct. 13, 2022 | Bryan Elser, Courtesy: Nexstar Media Group / WLNS-TV Abortion, education and crime led the first ever debate between Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and GOP gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon Thursday night, showing voters the stark differences between the candidate.
MICHIGAN STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Pipeline survey injunction hearings to be delayed to next year

The Navigator CO2 Ventures pipeline would bisect the state from northwest to southeast. (Iowa Utilities Board filing) Navigator CO2 Ventures will not get access to several properties to conduct land surveys before the ground freezes this year, according to court records. The company — which seeks to build a carbon...
IOWA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

A brother seeks answers over Alaska deaths in custody

James Rider is sitting in an undated photo. He died in early September in Alaska Department of Corrections custody. (Photo provided by Mike Cox) Ever since his brother, 31-year-old James Rider, became the 12th person to die while in Alaska Department of Corrections custody, Mike Cox has been trying to get the department to answer his questions.
ALASKA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Louisiana project highlights unknowns of carbon capture

This story is published in partnership with Floodlight, Louisiana Illuminator, The Guardian, KALB-TV and The Lens. A carbon capture project proposed for a central Louisiana power plant has been dubbed “Project Diamond Vault” by its owner, Louisiana utility Cleco. The utility says the project will have “precious value” to the company, customers and state.
LOUISIANA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Former NSHE Regent challenging appointed judge in special election

“My opponent is qualified for only half the job,” judicial candidate James Dean Leavitt says of Clark County District Judge Maria Gall, referring to her lack of experience in criminal law. “She’s never handled a criminal matter. And frankly, the only thing that distinguishes the two of us is I’ve practiced civil and criminal law for 30 years. She’s practiced civil for 15 years.”
NEVADA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Georgia leader of state safety net agency for people with disabilities to retire

Judy Fitzgerald speaks at a Behavioral Health Innovation and Reform Commission meeting on Dec. 16, 2019. Georgia Recorder file photo. The head of Georgia’s safety net system for people with disabilities and behavioral health needs has announced she will retire after six years leading the agency. Judy Fitzgerald, commissioner...
GEORGIA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Ohio farmers call for help

Ohio farmers and groups representing them say that they need access to foreign labor not just to get their products to market or to ease inflation. They say it’s a matter of national security. For the first time, next year, U.S. agricultural imports are expected to exceed the nation’s...
OHIO STATE
newsfromthestates.com

TribCast: Is time running out for Texas Democrats to swing the election?

Candidate signs for the primary election stand outside of the voter center located at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Dallas on March 1, 2022. (Shelby Tauber for The Texas Tribune) TribCast: October 14, 2022. Your browser does not support the. element. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that...
TEXAS STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Missouri’s public education funding formula is due for a tune up

For the near term, changes to low income and special needs weights are formula improvements at the intersection of principle and practicality that the Missouri General Assembly can and should address immediately (Getty Images). Each year, the Missouri General Assembly appropriates billions of dollars in public school funding using a...
MISSOURI STATE
newsfromthestates.com

A bill on parental mistreatment of LGBTQ kids and more Va. headlines

• Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s PACs are spending $650,000 to $1 million on ads to help three Republicans running to unseat Democrats in Virginia’s closest midterm contests.—Richmond Times-Dispatch. • Del. Elizabeth Guzman, D-Prince William, says she’s planning to reintroduce a bill to make it easier to punish parents...
VIRGINIA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Lawmakers advance bill to require syringe sales at pharmacies

The bill is part of a broader state strategy of harm reduction to increase access to safe syringes, one lawmaker said. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images) Lawmakers advanced a bill Thursday that would require all pharmacies in New Jersey to offer hypodermic needles for sale to adult customers, expanding a 2011 law that allowed — but didn’t mandate — such sales.
HEALTH

