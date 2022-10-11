On Monday, October 10 at 2:44 pm, the E911 Communication Center received a call that a subject had been shot in the 11000 block of Lee Jackson Highway in the vicinity of H&H food Mart in Big Island. Units arrived on scene and found a male subject that had been shot in the head. The male was flown to Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

BIG ISLAND, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO