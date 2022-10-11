ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nelson County, VA

cbs19news

Executive director of PCOB resigns

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The executive director of the Charlottesville Police Civilian Oversight Board has resigned. The city announced on Wednesday that Hansel Aguilar resigned effective Oct. 21. He has been serving as the board’s first executive director since last year. According to a release, Aguilar worked to...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Fluvanna community, ACRJ mourn loss

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A member of the Fluvanna County School Board has passed away after a brief battle with leukemia. Gequetta “G” Murray-Key was very active in her community, including representing the Rivanna District on the board. She passed away Tuesday at the University of...
FLUVANNA COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Wait list for Section 8 housing reopens in Staunton

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program wait list reopened Tuesday, Oct. 11 in Staunton. The Staunton Housing and Redevelopment Authority said in just the first hour and a half, almost 200 people came and got applications. By around 10:30 a.m., things had slowed down. Section...
STAUNTON, VA
NBC 29 News

Grants helping economic growth and development

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A project that supports entrepreneurship in central Virginia is receiving nearly $300,000 in grants. Venture Central, a program with the Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce, will be using the funds to work on economic development issues. “This grant allows us to provide more support, more programming...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
pmg-va.com

BCSO makes arrests in two incidents of malicious wounding

On Monday, October 10 at 2:44 pm, the E911 Communication Center received a call that a subject had been shot in the 11000 block of Lee Jackson Highway in the vicinity of H&H food Mart in Big Island. Units arrived on scene and found a male subject that had been shot in the head. The male was flown to Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
BIG ISLAND, VA
cbs19news

Greene County man arrested in major narcotics investigation

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from Greene County has been arrested as part of a narcotics investigation. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Operation Barbeque Sauce was a joint investigation involving the Jefferson Area Drug Enforcement Task Force, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration Charlottesville Post, the RUSH Drug Task Force, and the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s offices in Greene County and Charlottesville.
GREENE COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Downtown Lynchburg YMCA to get multi-million dollar remodel

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The YMCA in downtown Lynchburg is one step closer to getting a makeover. On Tuesday, the YMCA of Central Virginia announced an $11.5 million capital campaign goal to renovate the Downtown YMCA on Church Street. The Downtown YMCA will be transformed into the Schewel-Clark Family YMCA...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WHSV

Officials investigate fire at Willow Oak Plaza in Waynesboro

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Officials are investigating a fire at Willow Oak Plaza in Waynesboro. Crews responded Monday evening to smoke visible on the roof of an unoccupied unit. The fire was between Spirit Halloween and Metro by T-Mobile. Waynesboro Fire Chief Andrew Holloway said no injuries were reported. He...
WAYNESBORO, VA
cbs19news

Waynesboro Police Department asking for assistance identifying shooting suspect

WAYNESBORO, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Waynesboro Police Department is asking the public for help with information regarding a shooting incident. On Oct. 11, at around 1:30 a.m., officers responded to shots fired near the 1000 block of 10th Street. Waynesboro Police Department's preliminary investigation found an unidentified individual fired...
WAYNESBORO, VA
wakg.com

Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office Warns Residents About Scam

The Rockingham County Sheriff’s office is warning residents about a recent scam affecting residents in Rockingham and Caswell Counties. Reports say that people have been receiving phone calls from a male individual identifying himself as “Lt. Kevin Suthard” from the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office. The caller...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Woman charged after man shot in Bedford County

BEDFORD Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A woman has been charged for shooting a man in Bedford County’s Big Island Monday. Danelle Brown, 38 of Monroe, is charged with “Aggravated Malicious wound and possession of a firearm in commission of a felony.” She is being held without bond in the Blue Ridge Regional Jail.
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Waynesboro PD seeks information about shooting

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Police Department is asking for help with information regarding an early morning shooting. On October 11, 2022, at around 1:37 am, Waynesboro officers responded to a report of shots fired near the 1000 block of 10th Street. The Waynesboro PD’s preliminary investigation revealed that...
WAYNESBORO, VA
Augusta Free Press

Update: Augusta County authorities locate missing Stuarts Draft woman

Update: Sunday, 12:54 p.m. Liz Lauck has been safely located, according to a report from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing person who was last seen on Sept. 28, but was just reported missing on Saturday by a family member.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Oct. 9, 10 & 11

Marion Frances Hailey Stone, 86, of Morehead City, North Carolina and Lynchburg, Virginia, passed away peacefully at Crystal Bluffs surrounded by loved ones on Monday, October 10, 2022. Born July 17, 1936, in Pittsylvania County, Virginia, Marion was the daughter of the late Odie Edward Hailey and Bernice Adams Hailey.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
