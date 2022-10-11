Read full article on original website
Related
newsfromthestates.com
Alaska Supreme Court reconsiders a ban on governors’ lawsuits against legislative branch
This screenshot from Gavel Alaska shows Senior Assistant Attorney General Margaret Paton-Walsh speaking in front of the Alaska Supreme Court on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, in Anchorage. (Screenshot) The Alaska Supreme Court is considering a case that could determine the timing of Alaska’s annual state budget and in the process...
newsfromthestates.com
Minnesota Budget Project at 25: Ensuring everyday Minnesotans are a priority at the Capitol
Decisions at the Capitol influence how well children are thriving; whether families have what they need to be safe, healthy and financially secure. Photo by Max Nesterak/Minnesota Reformer. How policymakers raise state revenues and where they direct our collective resources has a profound impact on whether opportunity and prosperity is...
newsfromthestates.com
A brother seeks answers over Alaska deaths in custody
James Rider is sitting in an undated photo. He died in early September in Alaska Department of Corrections custody. (Photo provided by Mike Cox) Ever since his brother, 31-year-old James Rider, became the 12th person to die while in Alaska Department of Corrections custody, Mike Cox has been trying to get the department to answer his questions.
newsfromthestates.com
N.J. Democrats propose expansive gun control bill
Senate President Nicholas Scutari and Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin talk about new gun control legislation on Oct. 13, 2022, at the Statehouse in Trenton. (Dana DiFilippo | New Jersey Monitor) New Jersey lawmakers unveiled a measure intended to tighten gun laws Thursday, a response to a U.S. Supreme Court decision...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newsfromthestates.com
What to know about constitutional amendments
Primary election voters at Lincoln Community Center in Laramie on Aug. 16, 2022. (Mike Vanata/WyoFile) Wyoming voters will decide the fate of two constitutional amendments in November’s general election. One proposes to change the retirement age for certain judges, while the other would allow municipalities to invest in stocks in the same manner the state does.
newsfromthestates.com
What we risk by narrowly restricting our kids’ view of history and culture
Critical race theory is one of the favorite whipping boys of some Idaho legislators, writes guest columnist Jim Jones. I’ve previously written about extremists in the Idaho Legislature who want to ban certain books and academic theories from our schools. Their claims are generally false or, at best, over-hyped....
newsfromthestates.com
Ohio farmers call for help
Ohio farmers and groups representing them say that they need access to foreign labor not just to get their products to market or to ease inflation. They say it’s a matter of national security. For the first time, next year, U.S. agricultural imports are expected to exceed the nation’s...
newsfromthestates.com
Podcast Special: Run it Like a Business — LePage and the Economy
Podcast Special: Run it Like a Business — LePage and the Economy. “I think like a business person. […] You know the last thing you want to send me into is an operating room doing brain surgery. But I can understand an economy. I do understand supply and demand. I do understand what heats up inflation and I do know what’s going to cause recession” —Paul LePage, 2022.
RELATED PEOPLE
newsfromthestates.com
A bill on parental mistreatment of LGBTQ kids and more Va. headlines
• Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s PACs are spending $650,000 to $1 million on ads to help three Republicans running to unseat Democrats in Virginia’s closest midterm contests.—Richmond Times-Dispatch. • Del. Elizabeth Guzman, D-Prince William, says she’s planning to reintroduce a bill to make it easier to punish parents...
newsfromthestates.com
Ohio Board of Ed. delays resolution opposing LGBTQ+ protections, giving small win to trans community
The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. The Ohio State Board of Education gave...
newsfromthestates.com
Former NSHE Regent challenging appointed judge in special election
“My opponent is qualified for only half the job,” judicial candidate James Dean Leavitt says of Clark County District Judge Maria Gall, referring to her lack of experience in criminal law. “She’s never handled a criminal matter. And frankly, the only thing that distinguishes the two of us is I’ve practiced civil and criminal law for 30 years. She’s practiced civil for 15 years.”
newsfromthestates.com
Voting rights groups seek ’emergency actions’ to ensure voting access in Ian zone
Noting that the destruction from Hurricane Ian has disrupted the normal election administration in several southwest counties, a coalition of voting and civil rights groups have asked Florida election officials take “emergency actions to ensure access for all Floridians.”. Election Day is just 27 days away, and the deadline...
IN THIS ARTICLE
newsfromthestates.com
State board rejects GOP resolution to fire superintendent over teacher training videos
A Republican member of the state Board of Education unsuccessfully put forth a resolution Tuesday to remove state Superintendent Michael Rice if the Michigan Department of Education (MDE) does not remove videos designed to help teachers learn about students’ different identities and how to avoid outing students. “A government...
newsfromthestates.com
Clock is ticking on burn scar agriculture as waterways remain clogged
Grace Vigil stands in her yard northeast of Mora, N.M. where a flood ripped past July 12. Since then, the 200-year-old acequia that waters her and 30 other parciantes has gone dry due to a clogged culvert and 100 yards of silt. (Photo by Patrick Lohmann / Source NM) If...
newsfromthestates.com
Industrial tax break reforms strengthened Louisiana business climate, study finds
A new analysis found that reforms to Louisiana’s popular industrial tax subsidy appear to have strengthened the state’s business climate. (Wes Muller/Louisiana Illuminator) A new analysis found that reforms to Louisiana’s popular industrial tax subsidy appear to have strengthened the state’s business climate. Advocates of the changes made...
newsfromthestates.com
Higher salaries, more respect: Report offers path to solving teacher shortage | Friday Coffee
With Pennsylvania, and the nation, in the midst of a historic teacher shortage, a new report by the country’s largest teachers union lays out what it says is a pathway to keeping the best and brightest educators from leaving the profession years ahead of schedule. In it, the National...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newsfromthestates.com
Ads target Mastriano for using social media site where Tree of Life shooter posted manifesto
The Tree of Life synagogue in Squirrel Hill, Pittsburgh. (Capital-Star photo by Stephen Caruso) Gun violence matters to Pennsylvania voters, a gun law reform group said as it announced a $2.1 million media buy targeting Republican nominees for U.S. Senate and governor in the midterm elections. In the case of...
newsfromthestates.com
NM water commission goes into closed session to talk ‘forever chemicals,’ despite transparency concerns
This feedlot sits empty at the Highland Dairy near Clovis on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Thousands of Art Schaap's cows were euthanized due to PFAS contamination, and he's still seeking answers from Air Force Base officials. (Photo by Patrick Lohmann / Source NM) A board tasked with renewing a water...
newsfromthestates.com
Blueprint board recommends timeline to implement comprehensive education plan
The Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Accountability and Implementation Board holds virtual meeting Oct. 13. Screen shot. A board established to implement Maryland’s 10-year comprehensive education plan proposed a timeline for that on Thursday. Instead of setting a March deadline for the state’s 24 school systems to submit implementation...
newsfromthestates.com
Fall enrollment flat at Indiana’s public colleges but longterm trend is a concern
Overall enrollment at public colleges and universities in Indiana increased 0.1% this fall, for a total of 239,943 degree-seeking undergraduate and graduate students. In 2021, the ICHE reported 239,799 students were enrolled in state schools. (Getty Images) Overall fall enrollment at colleges across the state of Indiana stayed about the...
Comments / 0