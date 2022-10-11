ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

A brother seeks answers over Alaska deaths in custody

James Rider is sitting in an undated photo. He died in early September in Alaska Department of Corrections custody. (Photo provided by Mike Cox) Ever since his brother, 31-year-old James Rider, became the 12th person to die while in Alaska Department of Corrections custody, Mike Cox has been trying to get the department to answer his questions.
N.J. Democrats propose expansive gun control bill

Senate President Nicholas Scutari and Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin talk about new gun control legislation on Oct. 13, 2022, at the Statehouse in Trenton. (Dana DiFilippo | New Jersey Monitor) New Jersey lawmakers unveiled a measure intended to tighten gun laws Thursday, a response to a U.S. Supreme Court decision...
POLITICS
newsfromthestates.com

What to know about constitutional amendments

Primary election voters at Lincoln Community Center in Laramie on Aug. 16, 2022. (Mike Vanata/WyoFile) Wyoming voters will decide the fate of two constitutional amendments in November’s general election. One proposes to change the retirement age for certain judges, while the other would allow municipalities to invest in stocks in the same manner the state does.
WYOMING STATE
newsfromthestates.com

What we risk by narrowly restricting our kids’ view of history and culture

Critical race theory is one of the favorite whipping boys of some Idaho legislators, writes guest columnist Jim Jones. I’ve previously written about extremists in the Idaho Legislature who want to ban certain books and academic theories from our schools. Their claims are generally false or, at best, over-hyped....
IDAHO STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Ohio farmers call for help

Ohio farmers and groups representing them say that they need access to foreign labor not just to get their products to market or to ease inflation. They say it’s a matter of national security. For the first time, next year, U.S. agricultural imports are expected to exceed the nation’s...
OHIO STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Podcast Special: Run it Like a Business — LePage and the Economy

Podcast Special: Run it Like a Business — LePage and the Economy. “I think like a business person. […] You know the last thing you want to send me into is an operating room doing brain surgery. But I can understand an economy. I do understand supply and demand. I do understand what heats up inflation and I do know what’s going to cause recession” —Paul LePage, 2022.
MAINE STATE
newsfromthestates.com

A bill on parental mistreatment of LGBTQ kids and more Va. headlines

• Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s PACs are spending $650,000 to $1 million on ads to help three Republicans running to unseat Democrats in Virginia’s closest midterm contests.—Richmond Times-Dispatch. • Del. Elizabeth Guzman, D-Prince William, says she’s planning to reintroduce a bill to make it easier to punish parents...
VIRGINIA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Former NSHE Regent challenging appointed judge in special election

“My opponent is qualified for only half the job,” judicial candidate James Dean Leavitt says of Clark County District Judge Maria Gall, referring to her lack of experience in criminal law. “She’s never handled a criminal matter. And frankly, the only thing that distinguishes the two of us is I’ve practiced civil and criminal law for 30 years. She’s practiced civil for 15 years.”
NEVADA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Clock is ticking on burn scar agriculture as waterways remain clogged

Grace Vigil stands in her yard northeast of Mora, N.M. where a flood ripped past July 12. Since then, the 200-year-old acequia that waters her and 30 other parciantes has gone dry due to a clogged culvert and 100 yards of silt. (Photo by Patrick Lohmann / Source NM) If...
MORA, NM
newsfromthestates.com

Industrial tax break reforms strengthened Louisiana business climate, study finds

A new analysis found that reforms to Louisiana’s popular industrial tax subsidy appear to have strengthened the state’s business climate. (Wes Muller/Louisiana Illuminator) A new analysis found that reforms to Louisiana’s popular industrial tax subsidy appear to have strengthened the state’s business climate. Advocates of the changes made...
LOUISIANA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Blueprint board recommends timeline to implement comprehensive education plan

The Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Accountability and Implementation Board holds virtual meeting Oct. 13. Screen shot. A board established to implement Maryland’s 10-year comprehensive education plan proposed a timeline for that on Thursday. Instead of setting a March deadline for the state’s 24 school systems to submit implementation...
MARYLAND STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Fall enrollment flat at Indiana’s public colleges but longterm trend is a concern

Overall enrollment at public colleges and universities in Indiana increased 0.1% this fall, for a total of 239,943 degree-seeking undergraduate and graduate students. In 2021, the ICHE reported 239,799 students were enrolled in state schools. (Getty Images) Overall fall enrollment at colleges across the state of Indiana stayed about the...
INDIANA STATE

