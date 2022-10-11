Procrastination

Read full article on original website
Trick-or-treat times in Greater Cleveland for Halloween 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Costumed beggars will soon be on their annual Halloween hunt for candy in the cities, towns and neighborhoods of Northeast Ohio. The official Halloween holiday is Monday, Oct. 31, and that’s when most Greater Cleveland communities are holding trick-or-treat. We canvassed communities in the seven-county region...
Get spooked with tales of strange phenomena from local ‘spirits’: Talk of the Towns
BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Learn about spirit sightings, legends and eerie happenings in our community and the Cleveland area during Broadview Heights Spotlights Theater’s fifth annual “Local Lore Ghost Walk.”. This immersive, historical theater experience is held outdoors on the Broadview Heights City Campus, 9543 Broadview Road. This...
Catering to bubble tea craze, Milk n’ Tea opens in Parma: Photos
PARMA, Ohio -- Popular in the Southwest for quite a while, the specialty bubble tea craze has reached Northeast Ohio, with the summer opening of Milk n’ Tea at 7868 Broadview Road in Parma. “We brew all of our teas in-house and then we make the tapioca bobas,” said...
Willowick runner almost loses ear when deer slams into her during race
GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio — A Willowick woman is recovering from multiple injuries after colliding with a deer while running a race Oct. 1. Rebecca Heasley, 40, and her sister, Victoria, were finishing up their last loop through Observatory Park as part of Geauga County Park District’s Space Race when the freak accident happened.
Is this your cup of tea? New Chagrin Falls business seeks to spice things up
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio -- Even though The Spice and Tea Exchange at 41 N. Main St. opened its doors in July, the new business’ arrival became official this past Thursday (Oct. 6) during its grand opening. Owners Rita Wisdom and Stephen Kelbach cut the ceremonial ribbon as the store...
Clambakes are in season, find one near you or host your own
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Clambakes are a Northeast Ohio thing. Temperatures drop, trees change colors and clambakes are scheduled. “Years ago, before refrigerated transport, Cleveland’s elite used to have clams and oysters shipped via rail car from the East Coast during the fall months -- months ending in ‘r’,” says Jimmy Catanese of seafood operations, Catanese Classics in Cleveland. “The shellfish were put in barrels and packed with ice. Sawdust was used as insulation.”
Parma Heights prepares for deer culling, offers free venison
PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio -- With its first police department-operated white-tailed deer culling operation expected to begin in early 2023, Parma Heights recently announced a free carcass donation program. “The city is currently putting a list together,” Mayor Marie Gallo said. “If any residents or non-residents are interested in taking the...
Mayor Justin Bibb says his out-of-state travels intended to bring resources, new ideas home to Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The White House. New York City. Miami. Austin. Mayor Justin Bibb keeps popping up at events nowhere near Cleveland. The mayor’s frequent out-of-town trips have placed Bibb on the national stage alongside President Joe Biden and other movers and shakers. They’ve also been the subject of critical news reports and City Hall chatter, drawing scrutiny from some who argue the mayor should be spending less time on the road and more time at home in Cleveland, handling city business.
Flood advisory issued for Cuyahoga, Summit counties
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Heavy rain was falling in Northeast Ohio late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, leading to a flood advisory for Cuyahoga and Summit counties from the National Weather Service. The Weather Service says between 1 and 2 inches of rain had fallen by 1 a.m. Thursday,...
Port of Cleveland board approves $3.75 million design contract to make lakefront CHEERS project ‘shovel-ready’
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A $300 million vision for transforming the city’s lakefront east of Burke Lakefront Airport took a big step Thursday toward the realization of a shovel-ready design that could tee up major construction grants. The Port of Cleveland announced that its board of directors approved a...
Early voting begins for Nov. 8 election: The Wake Up for Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Do you vote early, either by mail or at the Board of Elections? Or do you relish the tradition of entering your polling place on Election Day and proudly wearing your “I voted” sticker?
Keeping pace with time: Yenke Peddler antiques
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The American Political Items Collectors (APIC) Show will be held Oct. 21 and 22 in Canton. It is being held this year at the MAPS Air Museum, 2260 International Parkway. If you are not familiar with this setting, it is a retired National Guard airplane hangar with displays of military and aviation gear.
Gates Mills council gets Mayfield School District update; levy try considered for 2024
GATES MILLS, Ohio -- Mayfield City Schools Superintendent Michael Barnes and Treasurer Scott Snyder continued their tour of district council meetings Tuesday (Oct. 11) with a presentation before Gates Mills Village Council. They told of district successes, efforts at improvements -- and of when the district will next ask voters...
Construction, new pie shop among activity on Lakewood’s West End: A Place in the Sun
LAKEWOOD, Ohio – The West End of Lakewood is bustling these days with renovations and improvements continuing at Beck Center for the Arts. And those who walk or drive along Detroit Avenue near West Clifton Boulevard may have noticed the sign in the storefront at 18103 Detroit announcing a new location for Gray House Pies.
Birthday party to business: Woman’s Grandma’s Recipe sauce company marks 10 years
AURORA, Ohio – When Linda Priscilla cooked for 75 people coming over for her mother’s 80th birthday party 20 years ago, she had no idea the celebratory moment would spawn a business. “I prepared lasagna, chicken parmesan and rigatoni, and invited everybody over,” Priscilla said. “And everybody raved...
Summit Metro Parks completes phase 3 of multi-purpose Freedom Trail in Akron
AKRON, Ohio – Summit Metro Parks this week announced phase 3 of the Freedom Trail, which runs from Eastwood Avenue to East Mill Street in Akron, is now complete. The paved, multi-purpose trail is suitable for bikers and walkers. It follow an unused railroad corridor on land owned by Metro Regional Transit Authority, the University of Akron and Summit Metro Parks, according to the park district.
Yum-Yum makes life sweeter for Shaker Heights owner: Send us your pet stories
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Here she is! My beautiful King Charles spaniel named Yum-Yum. That’s right – Yum-Yum, taken from the opera “The Mikado.”. The Sun was kind enough to print a picture back in 2016 of my chocolate Labrador retriever Daisy that I had after my husband passed. Well, Daisy died of cancer a year ago, and I went nuts without a dog.
Baldwin Creek Preserve construction could begin soon in Middleburg Heights
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio – Construction of Baldwin Creek Preserve, a 15-acre passive park and walking trail planned for Middleburg Heights near Indian Creek and Baldwin Creek drives, could get under way soon. The city’s Parks, Recreation and Services Committee discussed at length the layout and park amenities at its...
10 Cuyahoga County homes sold for $1.1 million or more in September; see what topped the list
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Ten Cuyahoga County homes sold for at least $1.1 million in September, including the highest sale in Cuyahoga County since 2018, a $7 million home in Lakewood. Cities with multiple home sales of at least $1.1 million were Hunting Valley, Shaker Heights, and Solon, with two...
Busy Strongsville family finds ways to stay fit
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- For Erin and Jim Troy, fitness runs in the family. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
