Procrastination

Lyndhurst, OH

Cleveland.com

Trick-or-treat times in Greater Cleveland for Halloween 2022

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Costumed beggars will soon be on their annual Halloween hunt for candy in the cities, towns and neighborhoods of Northeast Ohio. The official Halloween holiday is Monday, Oct. 31, and that’s when most Greater Cleveland communities are holding trick-or-treat. We canvassed communities in the seven-county region...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Clambakes are in season, find one near you or host your own

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Clambakes are a Northeast Ohio thing. Temperatures drop, trees change colors and clambakes are scheduled. “Years ago, before refrigerated transport, Cleveland’s elite used to have clams and oysters shipped via rail car from the East Coast during the fall months -- months ending in ‘r’,” says Jimmy Catanese of seafood operations, Catanese Classics in Cleveland. “The shellfish were put in barrels and packed with ice. Sawdust was used as insulation.”
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Parma Heights prepares for deer culling, offers free venison

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio -- With its first police department-operated white-tailed deer culling operation expected to begin in early 2023, Parma Heights recently announced a free carcass donation program. “The city is currently putting a list together,” Mayor Marie Gallo said. “If any residents or non-residents are interested in taking the...
PARMA HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Mayor Justin Bibb says his out-of-state travels intended to bring resources, new ideas home to Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The White House. New York City. Miami. Austin. Mayor Justin Bibb keeps popping up at events nowhere near Cleveland. The mayor’s frequent out-of-town trips have placed Bibb on the national stage alongside President Joe Biden and other movers and shakers. They’ve also been the subject of critical news reports and City Hall chatter, drawing scrutiny from some who argue the mayor should be spending less time on the road and more time at home in Cleveland, handling city business.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Keeping pace with time: Yenke Peddler antiques

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The American Political Items Collectors (APIC) Show will be held Oct. 21 and 22 in Canton. It is being held this year at the MAPS Air Museum, 2260 International Parkway. If you are not familiar with this setting, it is a retired National Guard airplane hangar with displays of military and aviation gear.
CANTON, OH
Cleveland.com

Summit Metro Parks completes phase 3 of multi-purpose Freedom Trail in Akron

AKRON, Ohio – Summit Metro Parks this week announced phase 3 of the Freedom Trail, which runs from Eastwood Avenue to East Mill Street in Akron, is now complete. The paved, multi-purpose trail is suitable for bikers and walkers. It follow an unused railroad corridor on land owned by Metro Regional Transit Authority, the University of Akron and Summit Metro Parks, according to the park district.
AKRON, OH
