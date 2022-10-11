ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

New poll suggests Republicans take House control after midterms

The latest CBS News/YouGov polling suggests that voters would prefer Republicans to take control of the House after the November midterms. The BattleGround Tracker, which estimates how many seats each party is predicted to win in the House of Representatives, showed that Republicans had stabilized their lead at 224 seats, while Democrats hold 211. However, the GOP lead in the model had diminished in the past two months.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy