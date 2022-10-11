Read full article on original website
Activision confirms Modern Warfare 2 phone number requirement despite OW2 issues
Fans are eager to finally get their hands on Modern Warfare 2, but a new roadblock may prevent players from accessing the game. Activision Blizzard introduced a controversial phone number verification system to Overwatch 2. Unfortunately, players with certain phones or plans couldn’t access the game. After a wave...
GTA 6 fans concerned map may be too big following latest leak
There are concerns that, after years and years of anticipation, Grand Theft Auto VI's map might actually be "too big" according to the footage leaked in the Rockstar Games security breach. The hack was devastating for the developer, showing off the modern-day Vice City, two player characters named Jason and...
Sony and Microsoft spend millions every month with no direct return to keep gaming subscribers happy
In context: In the current generation of console wars, a lot is riding on Sony's and Xbox's subscription services, maybe even more than ever. This supposition is supported by both companies recently restructuring PlayStation Plus and Game Pass. A filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) reinforces this notion.
Microsoft takes the gloves off as it battles Sony for its Activision acquisition
Microsoft isn’t happy with Sony and the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority. The UK regulator signaled an in-depth review of Microsoft’s $68.7 billion deal to acquire Activision Blizzard last month, and the CMA has now published its full 76-page report (PDF) on its findings. The CMA says it has concerns that Microsoft’s Activision Blizzard deal could lessen competition in game consoles, subscriptions, and cloud gaming, but Microsoft thinks the regulator has simply been listening to Sony’s lawyers too much.
EA's Origin is officially dead
The EA app is now out of open beta, and you'll soon be 'invited' to upgrade. (But it's good, so that's okay.)
Even if every Call of Duty player switched to Xbox, Microsoft says PlayStation would remain "significantly larger"
Microsoft has responded to the concerns surrounding its Activision Blizzard deal
Sony and Microsoft shelled out millions to get ARK: Survival Evolved on PS Plus and Xbox Game Pass
ARK: Survival Evolved is in both Sony and Microsoft’s subscription service game catalogs, and that’s because both companies were willing to spend a lot of money. To get the game on their respective services, Sony paid $3.5 million and Microsoft paid $2.5 million, as indicated in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission by Snail Games USA, the owner of the ARK’s developer, Studio Wildcard. Kotaku reporter Ethan Gach broke down the deals and their peculiarities on Twitter.
New information suggests Xbox Game Pass generated around $3 billion for Microsoft on consoles in 2021
Microsoft is still hard at work making sure that its Activision Blizzard acquisition goes through, with international regulatory agencies combing through the company’s finances. Because of this, new details about Microsoft and Xbox’s programs have been found and they point to some success with the Game Pass services.
Xbox believes PlayStation will remain on top after Activision deal
After the ink dries on the Activision-Blizzard acquisition, Microsoft reckons that Sony and Nintendo will still rule the roost when it comes to "traditional gaming." Based on what figures or statements? We just don't know. On its own website, Microsoft has outlined the positives of the oncoming acquisition for players, developers, and the industry as a whole, noting that customers will have more options with their purchasing power. Moreover, developers will benefit from "better revenue and fair marketplace rules through our app store principles" and the space within which games are marketed and promoted will become fairer, especially for those on mobile. It mentions that there will "greater competition in traditional gaming, where Sony and Nintendo will remain the biggest," but we're not sure what that is specifically referring to.
The best Xbox One games of all time
Make sure to tick all of these best Xbox One games off your list
Modern Warfare 2 Is Repeating Overwatch 2's Most Recent Controversy
2022 is a major year for Activision Blizzard and its most popular shooter series. The company has retired the massively successful online hero shooter "Overwatch," moving its player base over to "Overwatch 2," which adds new modes and major overhauls to its player-versus-player system. Meanwhile, "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" promises to build upon its 2019 predecessor.
Call Of Duty Might Continue A Divisive Series In 2025
"Call of Duty" is a series that first entered the scene in 2003. Since then, publisher Activision has teamed up with multiple developers to pump out 18 sequels, with another seemingly always on the horizon. As longtime fans of the series know, even "Call of Duty" games have best and worst entries. Take 2021's "Call of Duty: Vanguard," for example, developed by Sledgehammer Games. It received a mixed critical reception and failed to meet expectations. Activision claimed the game flopped for a bizarre reason, blaming its World War 2 setting.
Microsoft says UK influenced by Sony in probing Activision Blizzard deal
LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Microsoft (MSFT.O) said Britain's competition regulator had relied on objections from its rival Sony (6758.T) in referring its $69 billion Activision Blizzard deal to an in-depth inquiry, in particular "misplaced" concerns about 'Call of Duty'.
Overwatch 2: How To Fix The 'Different Version' Error
Blizzard's "Overwatch 2" is finally here, but not without a hefty amount of controversy accompanying its release. Some fans are already pinpointing the best and worst things about this new game, but most everyone can agree one of the main issues has been just getting into the game. Shortly before launch, Blizzard announced that all "Overwatch 2" players would need to link a phone number to play. The catch was that pre-paid phones and a few select providers were not compatible, locking many out of "Overwatch 2."
Looks Like Things Are Getting Better At CD Projekt Red
Since the rocky release of "Cyberpunk 2077" at the end of 2020, the reputation of Warsaw-based game development company CD Projekt Red has seen better days. After "The Witcher 3" became an instant success and won dozens of awards, including Game of the Year at the 2015 Game Awards, the hype for "Cyberpunk 2077" was astronomical. It was all dashed when the game launched in a nigh-unplayable state. Not long after, hackers actually managed to hijack "Cyberpunk 2077" source code and other vital data, and the company has been slowly recovering from the fallout ever since. For a long time, it seemed a Sisyphean endeavor. Now, nearly two years after "Cyberpunk 2077" came out, things seem to be finally looking up for the once-revered company.
Microsoft accuses UK regulator of adopting Sony's complaints in Activision probe
Microsoft's $68.7 billion purchase of Activision Blizzard will have to gain approval from various regulators around the world before the deal can go through, including the UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA). The CMA, which first announced its investigation in July, published a summary of its initial probe in September and recommended a more in-depth inquiry. As Ars Technica notes, a Phase 2 investigation could end up prohibiting a merger or requiring the entities involved to sell parts of a company. Now, shortly after the CMA published the full text (PDF) of its decision, Microsoft released a scathing response (PDF), accusing the regulator of relying "on self-serving statements by Sony."
Will Nioh Ever Come To Xbox?
Team Ninja seems like it's managing to stay pretty busy with several new games in the works. "Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty" is scheduled to arrive early in 2023, and 2024 will see "Rise of the Ronin" take the stage. Both titles are brand new IPs and promise to take players on entirely new adventures, so it seems that, at least for now, Team Ninja's fan-favorite "Nioh" series is off the radar following its next-gen treatment.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Joins Overwatch 2 in Requiring Phone Number Verification
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will require mobile phone verification, meaning gamers with active non-prepaid phone plans will only be allowed access, as reported earlier Monday by GameSpot. The game's Battle.net page states a mobile phone number must be linked to a person's account to play the game. This...
Modern Warfare II players will need to provide a unique phone number
Players who want access to this month's release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will have to link a unique, text-capable phone number to their Battle.net account. That's according to a recently updated Blizzard Support page that includes the game in a list of titles that require a linked phone number. The Steam and Battle.net pre-sale pages for the game also note that "a mobile phone number must be linked to your... account to play Modern Warfare II." Archived versions of that Battle.net page suggest that requirement has been listed since at least late September, though PC Gamer was among the first to bring it to wide attention recently.
Looks like a big Modern Warfare 2 expansion will be the next Call of Duty installment
Could this be the rumored "greatest hits" map pack?
