newsfromthestates.com
Alaska campaign regulators hear complaint against multimillion-dollar pro-Dunleavy group
In this screenshot from an online video stream on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, the commissioners of the Alaska Public Offices Commission consider a complaint against a group supporting the re-election of Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy. (Screenshot) A Friday hearing intended to investigate a major campaign finance complaint against a group...
newsfromthestates.com
Lincoln Project takes shots at Gov. DeSantis’ hurricane recovery efforts as election nears
Lincoln Project ad shows Campaign footage for Gov. Ron DeSantis overlayed with footage from hurricane winds. Credit: screenshot/Lincoln Project Twitter. Anti-Trump political group Lincoln Project has set its sights on Gov. Ron DeSantis as he continues publicizing state recovery efforts following damage brought on by Hurricane Ian. In a new...
newsfromthestates.com
Pipeline survey injunction hearings to be delayed to next year
The Navigator CO2 Ventures pipeline would bisect the state from northwest to southeast. (Iowa Utilities Board filing) Navigator CO2 Ventures will not get access to several properties to conduct land surveys before the ground freezes this year, according to court records. The company — which seeks to build a carbon...
newsfromthestates.com
Former Alaska Senate President Ben Stevens dies at 63
Ben Stevens, then Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s chief of staff, talks to Sen. Lyman Hoffman, D-Bethel, after the State of the State address in January 2020 in Juneau, Alaska. Stevens died on Thursday. (Photo by Rashah McChesney/KTOO) Ben Stevens, a former Alaska Senate president once linked to, but never charged,...
Ohio farmers call for help
Ohio farmers call for help
Ohio farmers and groups representing them say that they need access to foreign labor not just to get their products to market or to ease inflation. They say it’s a matter of national security. For the first time, next year, U.S. agricultural imports are expected to exceed the nation’s...
newsfromthestates.com
Bill to increase state health plan transparency clears Senate committee
Labor leaders allege the state has not been transparent about claims data that would justify recently approved health benefit premium hikes. (Dana DiFilippo | New Jersey Monitor) A Senate panel unanimously approved a bill Thursday that would require a public worker health plan to release claims data more frequently and...
newsfromthestates.com
NM Secretary of State and Attorney General issue voter advisory ahead of election
New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas (left) and Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver said their offices are working closely together to ensure every New Mexican feels safe this election season. (Photo by Gino Gutierrez for Source NM) Amid increasing threats against election workers since 2020, and concerns over potential...
newsfromthestates.com
Louisiana Legislature committee investigating Ronald Greene’s death set to meet again
The committee investigating Ronald Greene’s death is set to meet again on Nov. 14 after nearly six months (Greg LaRose/Louisiana Illuminator) A Louisiana legislative committee investigating the 2019 death of a Black motorist in Louisiana State Police custody is scheduled to meet Nov. 14, nearly six months after its last meeting.
newsfromthestates.com
Georgia leader of state safety net agency for people with disabilities to retire
Judy Fitzgerald speaks at a Behavioral Health Innovation and Reform Commission meeting on Dec. 16, 2019. Georgia Recorder file photo. The head of Georgia’s safety net system for people with disabilities and behavioral health needs has announced she will retire after six years leading the agency. Judy Fitzgerald, commissioner...
newsfromthestates.com
Former NSHE Regent challenging appointed judge in special election
“My opponent is qualified for only half the job,” judicial candidate James Dean Leavitt says of Clark County District Judge Maria Gall, referring to her lack of experience in criminal law. “She’s never handled a criminal matter. And frankly, the only thing that distinguishes the two of us is I’ve practiced civil and criminal law for 30 years. She’s practiced civil for 15 years.”
newsfromthestates.com
Nevada revenue exceeds projections by $1 billion
“It just seems like everything behaved better than we thought because everything was better than we thought," said the Legislative Counsel Bureau's fiscal analyst. (Photo: Ronda Churchill) The State of Nevada is collecting significantly more revenue than projected – around $1 billion this fiscal year. Fiscal analysts on Thursday...
newsfromthestates.com
How many Virginians no longer qualify for student loan relief? It’s hard to say.
Questions remain as to how many borrowers in Virginia no longer qualify for federal student loan forgiveness under new eligibility requirements for President Biden’s debt cancellation program. On September 29, the U.S. Department of Education changed the guidance on its website to say that “borrowers with federal student loans...
newsfromthestates.com
What’s on your ballot? AZ 2022 general election initiatives explained
An envelope for a Maricopa County ballot mailed in October 2021, the first time state law required envelopes to have a box that voters can check if the recipient no longer lives at the address. Photo by Jeremy Duda | Arizona Mirror. Early voting started this week and voters are...
newsfromthestates.com
Louisiana project highlights unknowns of carbon capture
This story is published in partnership with Floodlight, Louisiana Illuminator, The Guardian, KALB-TV and The Lens. A carbon capture project proposed for a central Louisiana power plant has been dubbed “Project Diamond Vault” by its owner, Louisiana utility Cleco. The utility says the project will have “precious value” to the company, customers and state.
newsfromthestates.com
DeSantis wants death penalty speeded up in light of Parkland shooting life verdict
Gov. Ron DeSantis, “stung” by the jury vote against executing Parkland school gunman Nikolas Cruz, wants to grease the wheels of Florida’s criminal justice system to prevent prosecutions like this from taking so long — four years, in this case. The governor also voiced support for...
newsfromthestates.com
Brewery owners, restaurants spar over how to fix N.J.’s licensing rules
Breweries exploded in popularity in the last decade, but owners say New Jersey's strict regulations keep the industry from flourishing. (Getty Images) The drawn-out fight over whether the brewery industry is hampered by onerous regulations continued Thursday during a committee meeting discussing legislation aimed at brewery license holders. Brewery owners,...
newsfromthestates.com
Lawmakers advance bill to require syringe sales at pharmacies
The bill is part of a broader state strategy of harm reduction to increase access to safe syringes, one lawmaker said. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images) Lawmakers advanced a bill Thursday that would require all pharmacies in New Jersey to offer hypodermic needles for sale to adult customers, expanding a 2011 law that allowed — but didn’t mandate — such sales.
newsfromthestates.com
Evers, Michels try to prove the other is radical in only governor candidate debate
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican challenger Tim Michels debated in Madison on Friday, Oct. 14. (Screenshot | Wisconsin Broadcasters Association) In a debate in which both candidates hardly acknowledged what the other had just said, Gov. Tony Evers and his Republican challenger Tim Michels each attempted to paint the other as a radical who will steer Wisconsin in the wrong direction.
newsfromthestates.com
Governor may appoint a commission candidate to fill Couy Griffin’s seat
Otero County Commissioners Gerald Matherly and Vickie Marquardt sit next to an empty chair during the Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 meeting. Ex-Commissioner Couy Griffin was removed from his position after a judge ruled he was barred from holding elected office under the U.S. Constitution because of his participation in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol in Washington, D.C. (Screenshot via the Otero County Commission's stream)
newsfromthestates.com
N.J. Democrats propose expansive gun control bill
Senate President Nicholas Scutari and Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin talk about new gun control legislation on Oct. 13, 2022, at the Statehouse in Trenton. (Dana DiFilippo | New Jersey Monitor) New Jersey lawmakers unveiled a measure intended to tighten gun laws Thursday, a response to a U.S. Supreme Court decision...
