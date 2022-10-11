Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Local restaurant owner will chair United Way of South Central Nebraska 2023 campaign
HASTINGS, NE — A Hastings restaurant owner will be the next person to lead the local United Way fundraising campaign. The United Way of South Central Nebraska announced Wednesday that Jamey Hamburger is the chair of its 2023 campaign. Hamburger is a lifelong Hastings resident and owns Blue Fork Kitchen and Odyssey restaurants.
Kearney Hub
Elm Creek's school banquet features Chicago comedian
ELM CREEK — Elm Creek School Foundation will host its annual fundraising banquet Nov. 4 at the Elm Creek Lions Club. Social hour begins at 5:30 p.m., followed by supper at 6:30 p.m., silent and live auctions and standup comedian Jeremy Nunes. Tickets are $50 each and can be...
Kearney Hub
Fun family Halloween events planned at Holdrege, Gothenburg YMCAs
LEXINGTON — Families are invited to celebrate fall holiday traditions at several fun events planned at YMCA of the Prairie branches in October. The Orthman Community YMCA in Lexington, 1207 N. Grant, will host a Monster Mash from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 28. The event will include the Nightmare on Grant Street haunted trailer, Halloween snacks and drinks, games and more.
Kearney Hub
Tuesday’s Hub Territory volleyball highlights
Lincoln Pius X 3, Kearney 0: Lincoln Pius X dominated Kearney High 25-12, 25-12, 25-14. For the Thunderbolts, senior Lanie Brott led the team with 16 kills, nine digs and one serving ace. Gia Miller tacked on nine kills and Faith Venable added seven. Statistics were not available for KHS.
Kearney Hub
New haunted spot, Farmer Brown's Field of Screams, near Kearney
KEARNEY — Farmer Brown’s Field of Screams is 160 acres of terror. Visitors begin their journey with a hayrack ride to the Psycho Path, a hike of terror through the river along the Oregon Trail. Other points of interest include the Van Down by the River, the Hellbilly...
Kearney Hub
Minden girls take second at Class C state golf
KEARNEY — Broken Bow completed its three-peat of Class C state golf championships on Tuesday, posting a two-day, four-player score of 688 to defeat runner-up Minden by 38 strokes. Broken Bow joins seven other schools, including Minden, that have won three consecutive state titles. Three schools have longer streaks.
Kearney Hub
Minden chasing Broken Bow at Class C state golf tournament
Southwest Conference foes Broken Bow and Minden sat 1-2 in Class C after Monday’s first round of the Nebraska High School Girls Golf State Tournament. Broken Bow, going for its third straight state championship, posted a 348 team score in the first of two rounds at the Elks Country Club in Columbus. Minden was second with a 364. Columbus Scotus was third at 39.
KSNB Local4
Court documents outline Nebraska woman’s failed murder for hire plan
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - New court documents outline how undercover agents unearthed a plot they said was put together by a Nebraska woman to hire someone to kill five people, including children. A probable cause affidavit for 39-year-old Valerie Miller of Elwood describes how she allegedly made plans to meet...
KSNB Local4
Hastings plant expanding, adding workers
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A company which makes truck and trailer supplies is expanding its Hastings plant and adding more workers. In a press release, Stellar Industries announced that they’re adding a 50-foot by 225-foot building with more than 11,000 square feet of manufacturing space for trailer frames, cabinets, fuel trailers and lube products.
Kearney Hub
Even coming off loss, Kearney Catholic looking to carry momentum into game at Centura
KEARNEY — After starting the season 3-1, Kearney Catholic has dropped three straight games by 20-plus points. Now the Stars hit the road to face Centura (4-3). Midway through the Week 6 game against St. Cecilia, KCHS made a quarterback change, putting in freshman Dominic Nowak. The team hopes he will continue to provide energy at the position, moving junior Carson Murphy back to wide receiver.
Kearney Hub
Jericho Walk Saturday
KEARNEY - Nearly 15 miles of walking and 30 hours of prayer and reflection will be held here this weekend. The second Jericho Walk begins at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Peterson Senior Activity Center at Yanney Park at 2020 W. 11th St. It is open to men, women and children. The 14.7-mile walk will consist of seven, roughly two-mile segments. Participants can walk as much or as little as they wish.
KSNB Local4
Mattison suspect in additional cases in Hall, Platte counties
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The man implicated in an officer-involved shooting in Hastings also faces charges in three other cases in Hall and Platte counties. Prosecutors have charged Anthony Mattison, 33, in two separate cases in Hall County. In one case he is charged with operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest and driving under suspension. Court records show that a Grand Island police officer approached Mattison Aug. 26 at L.E. Ray park after the 11:00 p.m. curfew. When the officer went back to her cruiser to check Mattison’s record, he allegedly drove away at a high rate of speed westbound on Highway 34.
KSNB Local4
Kearney Police found two lost juveniles
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Update: Kearney Police found both males, and are now returning them home. Original story: The Kearney Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating two missing juveniles. According to police they were last seen in the area of 22nd Street and 7th Avenue. Both...
Kearney Hub
Kearney Hub
Attempted murder charge dropped against Kearney man
KEARNEY — A Kearney man has been convicted of assaulting two separate women in two separate incidents in Kearney. Jason Jones, 42, pleaded no contest in September in Buffalo County District Court to felony attempted first-degree assault for causing serious bodily injury to a woman between Feb. 13, 2020, and Feb. 14, 2020. He also was convicted of felony first-degree sexual assault of another woman on May 12, 2021.
Kearney Hub
NebraskaTV
Doniphan woman pleads guilty to federal charge related to drugs found in GI Airbnb
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Doniphan woman who faces federal drug charges after she was found with drugs in a Grand Island Airbnb has pled guilty. According to federal court records, Kristina Gomez, 37, pled guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.
