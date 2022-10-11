Read full article on original website
Ryan Paevey Opens up About Returning to GENERAL HOSPITAL (EXCLUSIVE)
These days, former GENERAL HOSPITAL star Ryan Paevey (ex-Nathan) is keeping pretty busy filming made-for-television movies under his multi-picture deal with Hallmark Channel. With the dozen or so movies the actor has made for the network since 2015, GH fans who miss seeing Paevey in Port Charles can often instead see his handsome face on the cable network. But will there ever come a day when Paevey returns to his soap opera roots?
The Bold And The Beautiful Star Heather Tom Shares Heartbreaking Family News
For several months now, a lot of people have been wondering whether or not "The Bold and the Beautiful" star Heather Tom will leave her character Katie Logan behind for a new career. She's been off the canvas for such a long time that a lot of viewers have been asking where Katie Logan has been this entire time. Well, the good news is that Katie is still around, as she's part of the soap's latest couple shuffle. She also told Soap Opera Digest in an interview that she never would have guessed that she would have stayed on the soap for so many long years. She told the publication, "When I did start on 'B&B,' I only signed a six-month contract, so I wasn't sure what was going to happen and then once I jumped in, I was like, 'I hope this show goes forever and I hope I can be a part of it.' It's been a wonderful place to go to work."
Briana Lane replaces Amanda Setton on General Hospital
Briana Lane and Amanda SettonDaytime Confidential screenshot. In 2022 General Hospital has had recasts for various actors every month since January and October will begin the same way. Briana Lane replaced Amanda Setton as Brook Lynn Quartermaine in 2021 when Setton went on maternity leave. Lane was nominated for an Emmy for her portrayal that same year. will step into the role again but only for one episode. No reason was given for why Setton will be out but fans will be happy to know she is returning to the role.
General Hospital Star Johnny Wactor Has A Special Message For Fans Following Exit
Johnny Wactor began acting in 2007 on the show "Army Wives." He's appeared in shows such as "NCIS," "Criminal Minds," and had a recurring role on the hit series "Westworld," as well as acting in several movies including "USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage." But it was his role as Brando Corbin on "General Hospital" that made him a soap opera star. Per Soaps She Knows, when Wactor first started on "GH" in 2020, he was concerned that he'd be out of a job because the show ceased production due to the pandemic, but things eventually returned to normal.
Will Michael E Knight return to General Hospital with Genie Francis?
Laura is returning to Port Charles but what about Martin?. In 2021 Genie Francis took several months off from General Hospital to enjoy a summer vacation with her family. Her character Laura Collins left Port Charles because someone was trying to kill her. Martin Grey (Michael E Knight) also went to the safe house with his sister but it was never mentioned as to why Knight left the ABC soap for so long.
Sean Penn’s Mom, Actress Eileen Ryan, Passes Away At 94
Actress Eileen Ryan, mom of legendary actor Sean Penn, has passed away at the age of 94, RadarOnline.com has learned. While the actress led an incredible career in Hollywood in her own right, she was famously the mother to composure and songwriter, Michael Penn, as well as actors Sean and Chris Penn. Ryan died at her home on Sunday. A cause of death has not yet been released at this time. Ryan was born in New York City in 1927. Thirty years later, she married actor and director Leo Penn in 1957 after meeting during rehearsals for The Iceman Cometh....
Brendan Fraser Supported By His Partner At ‘The Whale’ Premiere
Brendan Fraser was recently supported by his partner Jeanne Moore at the UK premiere of his newest film The Whale, which has already received rave reviews. The two were attending the seventh day of the BFI London Film Festival. This isn’t the first time Jeanne has made a public appearance...
The Truth About Jack Black's Mother's Historic Past
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Most people first took notice of Jack Black in the early 2000s, when he landed over-the-top roles in crowd-pleasers such as "High Fidelity," "Nacho Libre," and "School of Rock." Over the years, the eclectic actor has also become a favorite with kids, having voiced the lead character of Po in the "Kung Fu Panda" series of animated films and appearing in the "Jumanji" franchise (including "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" — a movie title Black suggested himself). Plus, he's had parts in some bad movies that even good acting couldn't save, stinkers like "Mars Attacks!" and "Shallow Hal," and gained attention as the lead vocalist of comedy-rock duo Tenacious D.
‘Gunsmoke’ Actor James Arness Threatened to Quit if the Schedule Didn’t Work Around His Weekly ‘Disappearance’ Routine
Actor James Arness took the schedule in his personal life so seriously that he almost quit 'Gunsmoke' to not allow the shooting schedule to conflict with it.
Days Of Our Lives Star James Lastovic Survived A Terrifying Ordeal In Hawaii
"Days of Our Lives" fans were stunned when news dropped that actor James Lastovic had gone missing in Hawaii – the actor is known to soap opera fans for his portrayal of Steve Johnson and Kayla Brady's son, Joey Johnson. According to Lastovic's mother Lucienne, the actor and his roommate Nevin Dizdari were vacationing in Hawaii at a resort in Kauai. They left the resort and shared that they were going to take a trail hike at Kokee State Park. They were also said to be looking for directions to a place called Shipwreck Beach, where there are cliff diving areas, per TMZ.
Jon Cryer Comedy From Mike O'Malley Ordered at NBC; Donald Faison and Abigail Spencer Co-Star — First Look
Jon Cryer is returning to primetime: NBC has handed a series order to an untitled multi-camera sitcom starring and executive-produced by the Two and a Half Men alum, TVLine has learned. Created by actor/writer Mike O’Malley (Heels, Survivor’s Remorse), the half-hour comedy centers on former marrieds Jim (played by Cryer) and Julia (Timeless‘ Abigail Spencer). After an amicable divorce, the exes “decide to continue to raise their kids at the family home while taking turns on who gets to stay with them,” according to the official logline. “Navigating the waters of divorce and child-sharing gets more complicated for Jim when...
Why The Bold And The Beautiful Fans Are Really In A Fury About The Big Thomas Voice App Reveal
In recent episodes of "The Bold and the Beautiful," the focus has been on the ongoing custody situation regarding Douglas Forrester (Django Ferri). On one side are the Logans and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) who want Douglas to remain in the care of Hope Spencer (Annika Noelle). On the other side, the Forresters and Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) want Douglas to live with his father, Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson), full-time (via Soaps). Throughout this battle, a recent CPS visit to the Forrester mansion threatened Thomas' future with his son. All signs pointed to Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) as the one behind the calls, with Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) hitting his last straw with Brooke. With Ridge and Brooke seemingly finished, the door's open for a Ridge and Taylor reconciliation (via Soap Hub).
Outlander Recasts Jenny Murray For Season 7 — Find Out Who's Playing Her
Outlander‘s Murray family will look a wee bit different when the Starz drama returns for Season 7. Kristin Atherton (Doctors, Waterloo Road) is joining the series as a recast Jenny Murray, a role played in Seasons 1 through 3 by Laura Donnelly (The Nevers), the network announced Tuesday. In addition, Starz revealed that some familiar faces from past seasons will show up again in the upcoming episodes. Graham McTavish (who plays Dougal MacKenzie), Nell Hudson (Laoghaire Fraser), Steven Cree (the elder Ian Murray), Lotte Verbeek (Geillis Duncan), Andrew Whipp (Brian Fraser) and Layla Burns (Joan MacKimmmie) all will reprise their characters. How will...
No, Owen Hunt Actor Kevin McKidd Is Not Leaving 'Grey's Anatomy'
Kevin McKidd will be back for Season 19 of "Grey's Anatomy," but whether his character Dr. Owen Hunt is back to work remains unknown.
digitalspy.com
Al Pacino joins Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton in new movie
Al Pacino is set to team up with Stranger Things star Charlie Heaton for new movie Billy Knight. The new movie follows the story of two grad school students called Alex (Heaton) and Emily (Diana Silvers) as they navigate careers as filmmakers. Alex is also dealing with the grief of...
Collider
Sydney Sweeney to Star in and Executive Produce 'The Caretaker' Adaptation
Deadline reports that Sydney Sweeney is officially set to star in and executive produce an upcoming adaptation of The Caretaker, based on the short story by Marcus Kliewer. Universal will distribute the film after acquiring the rights in a competitive bidding war. The film will follow a young woman who takes up a catetaker position she found on Craigslist, only to discover that her job is much bigger and more terrifying than she could ever have imagined.
The Role General Hospital's Michael Easton Played On Days Of Our Lives
"Days of Our Lives" has a knack for creating and cultivating memorable characters. Over the years, fans have fallen in love with characters like Bo (Peter Reckell) and Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso), Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall), John Black (Drake Hogestyn), Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols), Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson), Brady Black (Eric Martsolf), Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney), and many more, per Soaps.com.
‘Wednesday’: Fred Armisen Takes Over the Role of Fester Addams – Made Famous by Christopher Lloyd
Fred Armisen is a known actor and comedian who made his career on 'Saturday Night Live.' He joins the 'Wednesday' cast as Fester and keeps to Christopher Lloyd and Jackie Coogan's nostalgic roles.
Are The Bold And The Beautiful Fans Team Steffy Or Team Brooke In The Big 'Bridge' Breakup?
For nearly a year, things haven't been in a good place between Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye). It should be no surprise that their marriage has been headed toward an end. Once Brooke kissed Deacon, Ridge's trust for his darling "Logan" never returned. Even though she had been sabotaged by Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) and tricked into drinking (via Soaps), Ridge never fully reinvested himself into the relationship. Instead, he continued to draw closer to his ex-wife Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen), who desperately wanted to reclaim her life with Ridge.
