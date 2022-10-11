ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

wgan.com

Racist, threatening messages discovered in Maine school

Racist and threatening messages were reportedly found in a bathroom stall in a Maine high school. Spruce Mountain High School principal Thomas Plourde says a criminal threatening investigation is underway. The Spruce Mountain school district serves families from Jay, Livermore and Livermore Falls. In a message to the school community,...
LIVERMORE FALLS, ME
97.5 WOKQ

2 of the Most Beautiful Restaurants in the World Can Be Found in Maine

More accolades are coming our way for Maine's incredible food scene. However, this is a little different than your standard list about food or cocktails. Iconic travel magazine Condé Nast Traveller recently released its list of the most beautiful restaurants in the world. The 40 restaurants can be found worldwide, and that includes right here in the great state of Maine.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Southern Maine begins to see peak foliage conditions

PORTLAND, Maine — Mainers in southern Maine can finally begin to enjoy the long-awaited peak foliage conditions along and near the coast. The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation, and Forestry released its newest Foliage Report of the season Wednesday, highlighting the beautiful fall colors that can now be seen in zones one through four in the state.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Arizona police arrest teen over Scarborough High School threats

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Arizona police arrested a 15-year-old girl in connection with threats that were made against Scarborough High School last week, police said. The Marana Police Department wrote in a Facebook post that it was contacted by Maine authorities who said the school was receiving multiple threats from a former student who now lives in Arizona.
MARANA, AZ
CBS Boston

Large "Welcome to Maine" sign taken from highway

ACTION, Maine - Authorities in Maine are asking the public to help them figure out who took a large "Welcome to Maine" sign from the highway. It happened Monday on Route 109 in Acton, near the New Hampshire line, the York County Sheriff's office said in a Facebook post that included pictures of the truck used to take the sign.The sheriff's office said investigators are looking "to hold the culprits accountable and to recover the sign."Anyone who recognizes the truck or has information about who took the sign is asked to contact Sgt. Gregg Sevigny at gmsevigny@yorkcountymaine.gov.
ACTON, ME
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Maine

If you live in Maine and you love pizza, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, so keep on reading if you want to learn about four amazing pizza spots in Maine that are known for serving absolutely delicious food every day of the week.
MAINE STATE
