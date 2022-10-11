Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Protesting lobstermen call on Maine to join lawsuit against NOAADoug StewartMaine State
Popular discount retail chain opening another new store location in Maine this weekKristen WaltersBiddeford, ME
It's Time to Focus on Halloween Fun In MaineThe Maine WriterFreeport, ME
4 Great Pizza Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
4 Beautiful but Underrated Beaches in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Related
'Latinos con Rosita' radio show offers Latin music and information for Hispanic Mainers
PORTLAND, Maine — All this week on NEWS CENTER Maine, reporter Hannah Yechivi will be highlighting Hispanic community members who call Maine home and contribute to making Maine a better place to live and work for all. The features are in celebration of National Hispanic Heritage Month. Rosita Roberge...
Community to hold public memorial service for Freeport teen
FREEPORT, Maine — A public memorial service is scheduled for a Freeport teen who was found dead last month. Theo Ferrara, 14, went missing from his home three weeks ago, and his body was recovered from Maquoit Bay after days of official and community search efforts. On Oct. 23,...
wgan.com
Racist, threatening messages discovered in Maine school
Racist and threatening messages were reportedly found in a bathroom stall in a Maine high school. Spruce Mountain High School principal Thomas Plourde says a criminal threatening investigation is underway. The Spruce Mountain school district serves families from Jay, Livermore and Livermore Falls. In a message to the school community,...
Maine CD-1 Republican candidate apologizes for 'rape' comment made during lobstermen rally
PORTLAND, Maine — Republican candidate for Maine's first Congressional District Ed Thelander is apologizing for statements he made at a Maine lobstermen's rally on Wednesday. "NOAA wants to rape you and your family, and they're saying pick a child," Thelander said during the rally. On Wednesday evening, Thelander walked...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Maine woman becomes 129th person to complete New Hampshire Grid challenge
POWNAL, Maine — Stephanie Dragoon started hiking when she was a little girl. Dragoon, along with her siblings and parents, would often head into the woods on the weekends and explore. Luckily, she said she didn't mind because she quickly fell in love with the trails. But the hikes...
2 of the Most Beautiful Restaurants in the World Can Be Found in Maine
More accolades are coming our way for Maine's incredible food scene. However, this is a little different than your standard list about food or cocktails. Iconic travel magazine Condé Nast Traveller recently released its list of the most beautiful restaurants in the world. The 40 restaurants can be found worldwide, and that includes right here in the great state of Maine.
'Tony Dancer' brings positivity and joy to Mainers through dance classes
BATH, Maine — All this week on NEWS CENTER Maine, reporter Hannah Yechivi will be highlighting Hispanic community members who call Maine home and are contributing to make Maine a better place to live and work for all. The features are in celebration of National Hispanic Heritage Month. Antonio...
Maine schools failed to consistently include Wabanaki studies, report says
BANGOR, Maine — The Maine Department of Education is not doing enough to enforce a decades-old law requiring students to be taught about Native American history, leading most schools to fall short, according to a study. The study, released on Monday, which is Indigenous Peoples Day in Maine, concluded...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Is the Famous Cabot Cove From Angela Lansbury’s ‘Murder, She Wrote’ a Real Maine Place?
We are saddened to hear of the passing of Angela Lansbury. Lansbury starred in Murder, She Wrote from 1984 to 1996. She was 96. Lansbury's character, Jessica Fletcher, played a widowed mystery writer who solved murders in Cabot Cove, Maine. The show showed how beautiful small-town Maine was to the...
Southern Maine begins to see peak foliage conditions
PORTLAND, Maine — Mainers in southern Maine can finally begin to enjoy the long-awaited peak foliage conditions along and near the coast. The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation, and Forestry released its newest Foliage Report of the season Wednesday, highlighting the beautiful fall colors that can now be seen in zones one through four in the state.
WMTW
'Soupman' accused of stealing thousands from nonprofit founded for son who died in Maine
The man known as “Soupman” is accused of taking thousands of dollars from a Massachusetts nonprofit he founded. Peter Kelleher began serving soup from his home in Massachusetts in 2017 to people experiencing homelessness. He began doing this after his son, who lived in Bangor, died of an...
Settlement reached in Penobscot River mercury contamination lawsuit
MAINE, USA — A 20-year-long lawsuit over pollution in the Penobscot River finally came to a close this week, thanks to an ongoing effort from the Maine People's Alliance and the National Resources Defense Council. Mallinckrodt, a company that once owned a chemical plant in Orrington, will pay at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WMTW
Your Choice, Your Voice: Maine's housing and homeless crisis becomes statewide issue
The housing and homeless crisis in Maine has gone from being a local issue to a statewide problem, as WMTW viewers have selected it as one of their most important topics of the year as part of the Your Choice, Your Voice series. The number of Mainers living without shelter...
Maine polluter to pay $454M over mercury contamination
(The Center Square) – A federal judge has ordered the owners of a former chemical plant to pay Maine $454 million for dumping toxic mercury into a major river, resolving a two-decades long battle over the pollution. The settlement, approved by the U.S. District Court judge John Woodcock, will...
Maine writer reflects on life-changing year at sea
PORTLAND, Maine — It’s been more than 50 years since Elizabeth Garber left her home in Ohio at the age of 17 to work aboard a once-grand yacht, a vessel that had been turned into a floating school for young people. It was an unlikely step. Before then,...
Arizona police arrest teen over Scarborough High School threats
SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Arizona police arrested a 15-year-old girl in connection with threats that were made against Scarborough High School last week, police said. The Marana Police Department wrote in a Facebook post that it was contacted by Maine authorities who said the school was receiving multiple threats from a former student who now lives in Arizona.
Large "Welcome to Maine" sign taken from highway
ACTION, Maine - Authorities in Maine are asking the public to help them figure out who took a large "Welcome to Maine" sign from the highway. It happened Monday on Route 109 in Acton, near the New Hampshire line, the York County Sheriff's office said in a Facebook post that included pictures of the truck used to take the sign.The sheriff's office said investigators are looking "to hold the culprits accountable and to recover the sign."Anyone who recognizes the truck or has information about who took the sign is asked to contact Sgt. Gregg Sevigny at gmsevigny@yorkcountymaine.gov.
South Portland could become fourth Maine city to ban flavored tobacco sales
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — The City of South Portland is considering a ban on the sale of flavored tobacco products again. City councilors and citizens talked for hours in a workshop Tuesday evening. Many voiced their support for the ban citing concerns about the negative health impacts of youth...
In Maine visit, new Boston Fed president says higher interest rates likely to continue
FREEPORT, Maine — Dr. Susan M. Collins, the new president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, was in Maine Wednesday to meet with Gov. Janet Mills and a number of business leaders. Collins made stops in Bath, Augusta, Freeport, and Portland to talk about the current economic challenges...
4 Great Pizza Places in Maine
If you live in Maine and you love pizza, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, so keep on reading if you want to learn about four amazing pizza spots in Maine that are known for serving absolutely delicious food every day of the week.
NEWS CENTER Maine
Portland Bangor, ME
16K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news from Mainehttps://www.newscentermaine.com/
Comments / 0