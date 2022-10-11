ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

newsfromthestates.com

A bill on parental mistreatment of LGBTQ kids and more Va. headlines

• Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s PACs are spending $650,000 to $1 million on ads to help three Republicans running to unseat Democrats in Virginia’s closest midterm contests.—Richmond Times-Dispatch. • Del. Elizabeth Guzman, D-Prince William, says she’s planning to reintroduce a bill to make it easier to punish parents...
VIRGINIA STATE
Maryland Reporter

Gubernatorial debate went a little bit Moore

In evaluating political debates, which I have done in classes and public as a professor of rhetoric for over four decades, it is reasonably expected that one reveal his biases: I am a Howard Baker conservative, and I have had some interaction with some of the principals in Wednesday night’s gubernatorial debate, including directly with MPT’s Jeff Salkin, who is one of the fairest political journalists I have known in Maryland, and indirectly with journalist Pamela Wood.
MARYLAND STATE
schillingshow.com

White lies: Democrat 5CD candidate Throneburg’s “voter suppression” claim refuted by Fluvanna Registrar FOIA response

Desperate for attention to his flailing congressional campaign, pro-abortion Democrat, “pastor” Josh Throneburg, is pushing wild, sometimes silly allegations and conspiracy theories about Republican “voter suppression.”. In an October 8 Facebook post, the self-proclaimed “progressive Christian” laid out his case (copied below in full). The...
FLUVANNA COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Maryland's Moore-Cox debate: 5 things we learned

BETHESDA, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Maryland gubernatorial candidates Wes Moore and Dan Cox went head-to-head Wednesday in the only televised debate scheduled for the 2022 midterm election. Democratic candidate Moore has refused to accept any other invitations – including one from FOX 5 – to debate his Republican challenger Cox.
MARYLAND STATE
Courthouse News Service

Report: Access to public records in Virginia courts

Traveling more than 1,000 miles over the course of five days, Courthouse News journalists visited 25 Virginia circuit courts to report on civil complaints filed in those courthouses. Their goal was to demonstrate what it would take to cover the public record of the Virginia courts by visiting each courthouse in person.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Here’s your guide to the 2022 Virginia General Election

Election Day will be here before you know it, and we’re working for you on everything you’ll need to know ahead of the big day. We’ve compiled a list of commonly asked questions concerning the general election:. How do I register to vote?. There are three ways...
VIRGINIA STATE
#Republicans#Unite The Right#Marijuana#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Democratic#Washington Post#Baltimore Banner#Hispanic#Wtop#Roanoke Times
newsfromthestates.com

Day-after gubernatorial forum, sans Moore, reveals ‘wide range of opinions’

It was a mellower, homier version of a candidate debate. Twenty-four hours after the major party candidates for governor, Democrat Wes Moore and Republican Dan Cox, met in a sharp-elbowed debate that aired on three TV stations and on WBAL Radio, Cox and nominees from three third parties participated in an online forum Thursday evening sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Maryland and several other organizations, including Maryland Matters.
MARYLAND STATE
WUSA9

Fairfax County chairman wants new Virginia background check system expedited

FAIRFAX, Va. — Officials in Fairfax County hope the Commonwealth will expedite the process to improve how arrests of school employees are reported. Chairman Jeff McKay drafted a letter for Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Virginia Secretary of Education Aimee Guidera to request several changes to the system months after Fairfax County Public Schools learned a middle school counselor remained on the job despite his sex conviction and arrest.
FAIRFAX, VA
WBOC

The Future Of The Chesapeake Bay Decided

WASHINGTON, D.C. - A hearing today decided whether to extend the 2025 bay clean-up or not. The 2025 cleanup deadline has been in place since 2010. The request, by the Chesapeake Bay Foundation (CBF), to extend that was a possibility. But, it did not happen. The hearing included governors from...
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington Examiner

Want to save Metro? Dare to re-criminalize fare beating

The Washington, D.C., Metro system has a problem, and its new general manager is on it. To much praise, including from the Washington Post, Randy Clarke rolled out the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority's plan to deal with mass-scale turnstile-jumping. Maryland and Virginia, fare evasion remains a criminal offense. But...
WASHINGTON, DC
cardinalnews.org

Youngkin has 50% approval rating, an almost 10 percentage-point increase

Less than a month before the midterms, Gov. Glenn Youngkin has bumped up his approval rating among Virginia voters by almost 10 percentage-points since February, according to a new poll released Wednesday by the Wason Center for Civic Leadership at Christopher Newport University. Ten months into his four-year term, Gov....
VIRGINIA STATE

