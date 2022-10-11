Read full article on original website
Related
newsfromthestates.com
A bill on parental mistreatment of LGBTQ kids and more Va. headlines
• Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s PACs are spending $650,000 to $1 million on ads to help three Republicans running to unseat Democrats in Virginia’s closest midterm contests.—Richmond Times-Dispatch. • Del. Elizabeth Guzman, D-Prince William, says she’s planning to reintroduce a bill to make it easier to punish parents...
Virginia state lawmaker to introduce bill making it a crime for parents not to affirm their LGBT child
A Virginia state delegate said she will introduce a bill that would make it a crime for a parent not to affirm their child's sexual orientation or gender identity.
Gubernatorial debate went a little bit Moore
In evaluating political debates, which I have done in classes and public as a professor of rhetoric for over four decades, it is reasonably expected that one reveal his biases: I am a Howard Baker conservative, and I have had some interaction with some of the principals in Wednesday night’s gubernatorial debate, including directly with MPT’s Jeff Salkin, who is one of the fairest political journalists I have known in Maryland, and indirectly with journalist Pamela Wood.
schillingshow.com
White lies: Democrat 5CD candidate Throneburg’s “voter suppression” claim refuted by Fluvanna Registrar FOIA response
Desperate for attention to his flailing congressional campaign, pro-abortion Democrat, “pastor” Josh Throneburg, is pushing wild, sometimes silly allegations and conspiracy theories about Republican “voter suppression.”. In an October 8 Facebook post, the self-proclaimed “progressive Christian” laid out his case (copied below in full). The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox5dc.com
Maryland's Moore-Cox debate: 5 things we learned
BETHESDA, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Maryland gubernatorial candidates Wes Moore and Dan Cox went head-to-head Wednesday in the only televised debate scheduled for the 2022 midterm election. Democratic candidate Moore has refused to accept any other invitations – including one from FOX 5 – to debate his Republican challenger Cox.
Courthouse News Service
Report: Access to public records in Virginia courts
Traveling more than 1,000 miles over the course of five days, Courthouse News journalists visited 25 Virginia circuit courts to report on civil complaints filed in those courthouses. Their goal was to demonstrate what it would take to cover the public record of the Virginia courts by visiting each courthouse in person.
WSLS
Here’s your guide to the 2022 Virginia General Election
Election Day will be here before you know it, and we’re working for you on everything you’ll need to know ahead of the big day. We’ve compiled a list of commonly asked questions concerning the general election:. How do I register to vote?. There are three ways...
WJLA
Fairfax Co. asks Va. governor to 'close the gaps' at state level after FCPS counselor case
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The recent scandal surrounding a convicted sex offender's employment with Fairfax County Public Schools resurfaced during Tuesday's meeting of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors, where they voted unanimously in favor of sending a letter to Gov. Youngkin concerning and Virginia Secretary of Education Aimee Rogstad Guidera.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTOP
Fairfax Co. chairman calls for changes to notification process for arrested teachers
The chairman of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors is urging Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Secretary of Education Aimee Guidera to make immediate changes to current procedures to ensure that school systems are notified when an employee is arrested. In a letter to Youngkin and Guidera, Chairman Jeff McKay...
newsfromthestates.com
Day-after gubernatorial forum, sans Moore, reveals ‘wide range of opinions’
It was a mellower, homier version of a candidate debate. Twenty-four hours after the major party candidates for governor, Democrat Wes Moore and Republican Dan Cox, met in a sharp-elbowed debate that aired on three TV stations and on WBAL Radio, Cox and nominees from three third parties participated in an online forum Thursday evening sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Maryland and several other organizations, including Maryland Matters.
newsfromthestates.com
Ads target Mastriano for using social media site where Tree of Life shooter posted manifesto
The Tree of Life synagogue in Squirrel Hill, Pittsburgh. (Capital-Star photo by Stephen Caruso) Gun violence matters to Pennsylvania voters, a gun law reform group said as it announced a $2.1 million media buy targeting Republican nominees for U.S. Senate and governor in the midterm elections. In the case of...
Democrats with slight edge on generic Virginia congressional ballot, new poll shows
Virginia voters slightly favor Democrats over Republicans on a generic ballot and are split on their top issues ahead of the midterms, a new poll shows, but most disapprove of President Joe Biden's job performance.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Civil rights group demands efforts to end voter intimidation
What happened in Arizona didn't stay in Arizona. Unproven claims of fraud in the 2020 election have triggered new policies across the country and right here in Virginia. Attorney General Jason Miyares is the head of the new Virginia Election Integrity Unit.
WSET
Virginians split not only on policy, but also what issues matter ahead of Midterms: Survey
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WSET) — It's a bit of a mixed bag when it comes to how Virginians feel about the midterm election, according to a new survey released on Wednesday from Christopher Newport University's The Wason Center for Civic Leadership. The Wason Center said Virginians are not only...
WJLA
'It's a little discouraging': Md. leaders push for more education of move over law
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Maryland leaders are striving to make sure more drivers are aware of a new law that could have possibly prevented the death of a construction worker in Prince George's County Tuesday night. Just before 11 p.m. Tuesday, a car barreled through traffic cones...
Fairfax County chairman wants new Virginia background check system expedited
FAIRFAX, Va. — Officials in Fairfax County hope the Commonwealth will expedite the process to improve how arrests of school employees are reported. Chairman Jeff McKay drafted a letter for Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Virginia Secretary of Education Aimee Guidera to request several changes to the system months after Fairfax County Public Schools learned a middle school counselor remained on the job despite his sex conviction and arrest.
WBOC
The Future Of The Chesapeake Bay Decided
WASHINGTON, D.C. - A hearing today decided whether to extend the 2025 bay clean-up or not. The 2025 cleanup deadline has been in place since 2010. The request, by the Chesapeake Bay Foundation (CBF), to extend that was a possibility. But, it did not happen. The hearing included governors from...
WJLA
SEE IT: Gov. Hogan celebrates opening of new Nice-Middleton bridge over Potomac
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan cut the ribbon Wednesday on the grand opening of the new Nice-Middleton Bridge in Charles County. The event was hosted by the Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA). The US 301 bridge connects Charles County in Maryland and King George County in...
Washington Examiner
Want to save Metro? Dare to re-criminalize fare beating
The Washington, D.C., Metro system has a problem, and its new general manager is on it. To much praise, including from the Washington Post, Randy Clarke rolled out the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority's plan to deal with mass-scale turnstile-jumping. Maryland and Virginia, fare evasion remains a criminal offense. But...
cardinalnews.org
Youngkin has 50% approval rating, an almost 10 percentage-point increase
Less than a month before the midterms, Gov. Glenn Youngkin has bumped up his approval rating among Virginia voters by almost 10 percentage-points since February, according to a new poll released Wednesday by the Wason Center for Civic Leadership at Christopher Newport University. Ten months into his four-year term, Gov....
Comments / 0