Read full article on original website
Related
Some Dunkin' Donuts customers say they're bailing from the company's new rewards program after it raised the threshold for a free drink
Dunkin' Donuts unveiled a new program that looked to be more generous and start rewards earlier. Customers aren't happy.
Customers Are Calling Out Chipotle For This 'Devastating' Change To Their Rewards Program: 'Explain Yourself!'
Chipotle recently updated its popular rewards program, as reported by Business Insider, and customers online are upset at the idea of spending more to be rewarded as a customer at the chain. Getting a free burrito is still possible, The Takeout urges, it just might now take a few more visits to do so…
Dunkin’ changed its rewards program. Devotees of the coffee brand are expressing their outrage on Reddit.
An army of loyal Dunkin’ fans has risen up against their favorite coffee chain after it rolled out a new rewards program that they say makes it more difficult to earn a free drink of their choice. The previous DD Perks program offered a free drink of any kind...
CNET
Dunkin' Customers Complain About New Rewards Program
Dunkin' has launched Dunkin' Rewards, a tiered customer loyalty system that replaces its previous DD Perks plan. The new program gives customers 10 points for every $1 spent, compared to five points with DD Perks, and allows you to start getting free menu items after 150 points, rather than the previous 200-point minimum.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Major store to shut branches after thefts as Home Depot & Best Buy announce huge store policy change to stop thieves
A SPATE of thefts has forced a major retailer to close dozens of its branches while others are exploring ways how to tackle shoplifting. Bosses at the drugstore company Rite Aid have admitted that offenses have risen and it has seen a $5million increase in “shrinkage” year on year.
ohmymag.co.uk
McDonald’s customer left disgusted after he catches staff doing this in the restaurant
Food safety and hygiene are the minimum benchmarks that customers expect restaurants to adhere to. While there could be occasional slip-ups that the restaurant might make behind-the-scenes, it is quiet another matter to be caught red-handed by a customer. As reported by The Sun, a customer in a McDonald’s restaurant...
Walmart makes shock move amid self-checkout controversy leaving customers furious
WALMART has left customers furious after they removed most of their cashier checkout lanes to make room for self-checkout machines. Customer Sheila Dee ranted in a TikTok video after she turned up at her local busy superstore. In the video, you can see tons of shoppers hustling to scan their...
Frozen Meals Sold at Walmart, Target Face Recall
If you bought this item, don't eat or you run the risk of getting sick. The search for convenient and appealing foods to prepare quickly at home has a long history. And the world has come a long way from frozen TV dinners in aluminum trays. Among the more popular...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KFC is bringing back a fan-favorite menu item
Kentucky Fried Chicken is bringing back a fan favorite after a nearly decade-long hiatus.
Popular Burger Restaurant Expands To 260 Locations
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That, and for information about individuals and companies, he used Wikipedia.
Popular Restaurant Chain Has a Deal Nobody Wants
One of the earliest forms of the chain restaurant subscription is Olive Garden's "Never Ending Pasta Bowl." Launched in 1995, the promotion gave customers the chance to pay $6.95 and eat as much pasta, salad and breadsticks as they can fit in one sitting. Over the next three decades, the...
McDonald’s manager urges customers to use self-checkout despite fears – but people are pointing out the real issue
A MANAGER at McDonald's has urged people to use self-checkout kiosks despite fears that technology is replacing human jobs. Noah Anderson, who works at McDonald's, noticed that many customers refuse to use the kiosk. So in a new TikTok video, he encouraged people to use the self-checkouts which he says...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
msn.com
National Coffee Day 2022: Freebies from Dunkin’, Krispy Kreme, Panera; What about Starbucks?
There’s one thing we know for certain – Americans love their coffee. Figures from the National Coffee Association shows 60% of Americans choose coffee each day over other beverages, including water. And while a lot of that coffee is consumed at home, people are happy to take it to go, as well. The association showed drive-through and in-app ordering of coffee has jumped more than 30% in the last year.
WCVB
Dunkin' rolls out new customer loyalty program and not everyone is happy about it
Dunkin’ has replaced its old rewards program, DD Perks, with a new program called Dunkin’ Rewards, and it’s not going over well with some customers. “Change is always going to be an adjustment,” Dunkin President Scott Murphy told CNN Business, but touted the new plan’s flexibility, adding “in the long run, Dunkin’ loyalists will benefit even more.”
Man schedules his employees by calling them the night before their shift
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I worked for a man who didn't create and post a schedule for his employees to follow at the store he owned. Instead, he would wait until after the store closed at 10 p.m. Then he would have one of his other employees call the workers one by one to let them know what time to come in the following day.
The simple reason why Trader Joe's doesn't deliver
Online ordering is kind of a big thing these days, if you haven't heard yet, and just about every supermarket chain in America offers delivery and curbside pickup.
Taco Bell bringing back Enchirito after fan vote
Taco Bell said #TeamEnchirito could begin ordering the item, which will be available for a limited time, on Nov. 17.
WJBF.com
Hulu raises subscription price, Disney+ to follow soon
(NEXSTAR) — If you haven’t noticed already, Hulu subscription costs have risen, effective Monday, Oct. 10, following an August announcement from parent company Disney that price hikes were coming before the end of the year. Following Hulu and ESPN+, which saw a price hike in August, Disney+ subscription...
nrn.com
How Maria Empanada’s founder Lorena Cantarovici took on the restaurant industry
When Argentinian former banker Lorena Cantarovici arrived in the United States, she had $300 and opened her first location of Maria Empanada with $4000 in loans. “It was super challenging. That door didn’t open enough for me to survive. Maria Empanada almost died two years in,” she said. “But something told me I was going in the right direction.”
WJBF.com
Will Kohl’s be closed for Thanksgiving 2022?
(WXIN) — After two years of Thanksgiving closures, Kohl’s stores will once again close on Thanksgiving this year. The retailer said customers looking forward to shopping on the holiday can do so on its website or app. Thanksgiving falls on Nov. 24 this year. The retailer also closed...
Comments / 0