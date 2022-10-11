Read full article on original website
Nike co-founder Phil Knight declares war on Democrats in Oregon
Nike co-founder Phil Knight is throwing his full weight into breaking Democrats' hold on Oregon. His cash is flowing into the coffers of Democrat Tina Kotek's opponents.
Queen lauds Minnesota church’s century of Norwegian worship
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Before attending the packed Sunday morning service, Queen Sonja of Norway praised Mindekirken congregation for having maintained worship in Norwegian for all 100 years that the church has existed in Minneapolis. “It’s extraordinary to realize that, one hundred years after, Mindekirken is still fulfilling that purpose”...
