24/7 Wall St.

The State Where Incomes Are Rising the Fastest

The story of people’s income in America is essentially one where the figure has risen yearly. Periods of recession have been an exception. Since The Great Recession, the increase has been fairly steady, with a setback due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The American Community Survey, part of the Census, has released its median income figures […]
VERMONT STATE
Business
Small Business
Economy
Marketing
dallasexpress.com

Inflation Outpacing Wages Says Federal Reserve

Americans are having trouble keeping their wages from feeling the eroding effects of inflation, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas. Despite wages rising at the fastest pace in decades, inflation continues to outpace gains by American workers, the Dallas Fed reports. Within the past two years, the U.S....
DALLAS, TX
The Herald News

Affordable Cities With the Most 6-Figure Jobs

Photo Credit: Maridav / Shutterstock Over the last two years, U.S. workers have contended with one of the most unusual economic environments in memory. On one hand, persistent tightness in the labor market has provided greater opportunity and wage growth for many workers. The unemployment rate today sits at just 3.7%, but the economy nonetheless continues to add hundreds of thousands of jobs each month. In efforts to recruit and retain workers in this environment, many employers have been boosting wages, especially for lower-earning workers. But the highest levels of inflation in decades have eaten into workers’ gains. Year-over-year increases in the Consumer Price Index have topped 5% for every month since May 2021, peaking at 9.1% in June 2022. And many of the categories where costs have risen fastest are necessities that take up a large portion of household budgets, like shelter and groceries.
BUSINESS
Retirement Daily

How to Prepare for “A Strange Recession”

The United States, Europe, and Asia might be headed towards recession starting late this year or early next year due to economic trends and other risks, according to two global economists. The pandemic’s effect — especially on China — and the war in Ukraine are two of the biggest factors...
BUSINESS
freightwaves.com

Truck transportation jobs walloped in September: BLS data

Truck transportation jobs in September suffered a decline that could be viewed as historic. September jobs declined 11,400 jobs to a seasonally adjusted total of 1,580,800 jobs. That is only the third month since the pandemic began in which truck transportation jobs dropped. Where the decline could be seen as...
INDUSTRY
Axios

Employers face tricky benefits year amid inflation, tight labor market

Employers grappling with surging health care costs are embracing new tech-driven care arrangements and alternative payment models to cushion the financial blow to their workers. The big picture: Companies anticipate a median 7% increase in medical costs for next year but know passing that on to employees could be disastrous...
BUSINESS
The Herald News

The share of employees in six figure occupations declined last year after decades of growth

While lower-earning workers have struggled the most, even high earners have been impacted. After nearly two decades of steady growth, the share of workers in “six-figure” occupations—those with median annual wages of $100,000 or more in 2021 dollars—declined sharply last year. After reaching an inflation-adjusted peak at 8.8% in 2020, 2021’s share was just 6.4%. In light of inflation’s impacts, many workers have sought out better-paying occupations. But many of the fields with the most demand for workers may not offer major increases in salary: according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the majority of the fastest-growing occupations earn well under $100,000 per year. For workers seeking both plentiful job opportunities and high wages, fields in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) are their best bet. The BLS projects 10.8% employment growth in STEM jobs by 2031, with median wages of $95,420, compared to 4.9% growth and $40,120 in pay for all other fields.
BUSINESS
Fox47News

Amazon plans to invest around $1B to reduce carbon emissions

Online retail behemoth Amazon says the company is planning to invest around $1 billion to reduce its carbon emissions. Company executives said their planned investment would reach around $972 million, covering investments in electric vehicles to deliver packages. The company is focusing on its European fleet of delivery vehicles for...
ENVIRONMENT
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

U.S. Foreclosure Activity Continues To Increase By The Quarter

Foreclosure filings are up over 100% compared to a year ago. ATTOM calculated a total of 92,634 U.S. properties with foreclosure filings in Q3. California posted the greatest number of foreclosure starts in Q3 2022 at 7,368. There were a total of 92,634 U.S. properties with foreclosure filings — either...
REAL ESTATE
DC News Now

Consumers dining out less amid inflation woes, survey says

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Inflation has influenced consumers to stray away from meals at restaurants and cut back on spending at grocery stores, according to a recent survey that documented personal spending habits over the past six months. The National Research Group found that 45 percent of consumers tried reducing spending at restaurants, 44 […]
BUSINESS

