Read full article on original website
Related
This Fall Sweater Is 'So Flattering,' Shoppers Are Buying It in Every Color — and It's on Sale
“It’s so comfortable that I could have slept in it!” It's that time of year again: We're switching from swimsuits and cooling tower fans to pumpkin spice lattes and cozy cardigans. And if you've noticed that your sweater weather situation is looking a little paltry, it's time to go ahead and do a little shopping. Start by snagging the Prettygarden Women's Crew Neck Sweater, which is currently on sale at Amazon. The pullover sweater is made from 100 percent polyester, crafting a material that's super soft, comfortable, and...
Vera Wang’s Secret to Age-Defying Skin at 73 is This ‘Magical’ Moisturizer That’s Under $25 For Only the Next 5 Hours
At 73 years old, Vera Wang is looking more and more gorgeous every day. Many people have been mystified by her youthful, healthy skin, and finally, after years of wondering, fans now know of one skincare staple of hers. In a recent interview with New York Magazine’s The Strategist back in Jan. 2022, Wang talked about her skincare, food, and fashion holy grails, including an affordable moisturizer and sunscreen we’re going to need in our regimen ASAP. The fashion designer said she adores the RoC’s anti-aging face moisturizer with SPF 30, saying, “I’m late to making sunscreen part of my daily ritual,...
Amazon October Prime Day Deal: Score $72 Off the Viral Orolay Down Coat With 16,500+ Five-Star Reviews
We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Reviewers Can’t Get Enough of This Anti-Aging Moisturizer: ′56 & I Look 36′—Shop It on Sale While You Can
When it comes to makeup and skincare, few do it as well as the French. I mean, just look at how life-changing every CeraVe product is (BTW, did you know they have a new chemical exfoliator that’s already getting rave reviews?). So, when I stumbled upon a moisturizer that shoppers call “magic,” I wasn’t surprised at all. According to shoppers, Avène’s Hydrance Aqua-Gel Cream is a true do-it-all product. It can act as a daily moisturizer, overnight mask and under-eye gel. The lightweight cream is jam-packed with anti-aging ingredients that even out the look and smooth the feel of skin. It’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Shoppers Say This $14 Anti-Aging Night Cream Is ‘Comparable to The La Mer Face Cream’—& We’ve Never Seen a Price This Low
If you’ve ever wondered what luxury skincare feels like, wait no more. La Mer, a top luxury beauty brand, has attracted the likes of Kim Kardashian West and Chrissy Teigen, and the source of most of this celeb attention is none other than the brand’s coveted Crème De La Mer moisturizer. However, there’s a new sheriff in town, and thanks to the Prime Day sale, her price tag is $365 cheaper. Yes, you read that number correctly, and no, we’re not that bad at math. Crème De La Mer is a celeb of its own because of its ability to do...
My nan told me a trick on how to get too-tight jeans to fit every time and I was stunned at how well it worked
IF your jeans are too tight, try showering in your jeans to get them to fit you every time, this woman's nan advised. Instead of reaching for the scissors, which will lead to a big mess, head into the shower with your jeans. One woman on TikTok shared her clever...
I worked at Disney World for 2 years. Here are 10 things I never buy at the parks.
I worked at the Orlando, Florida, theme parks and now I'm a travel planner, so I've figured out where to cut costs on food, tickets, and merchandise.
Wendy’s Customers Are Losing It Over The Return Of This Popular Sandwich: ‘I Just Dropped Everything’
Wendy’s fans, assemble— the popular fast food chain just announced the return of its iconic ‘Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger’ to the Made to Crave menu. This sandwich will now be available this fall, alongside the restaurant’s ‘Bourbon Bacon Cheeseburger,’ ‘Big Bacon Classic Cheeseburger,’ ‘Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich,’ and ‘Asiago Ranch Classic Chicken Club.’ Fans on Twitter couldn’t be more excited, as the return of the menu item for many, has been long-awaited.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
There's A Hidden Disney Food Item A Cast Member Turned Me Onto That You Need To Try
If you’re somebody who goes to the same theme park often, like I do, then you probably have those little rituals that you engage in nearly every time you visit. Maybe it’s a particular snack you like to eat or a favorite ride you always go on first. The problem with these rituals is that if you do the same thing every time, you end up missing out on all the other things you could be doing. You'll find yourself not even aware of what the other options are.
I named my son after a tasty snack – the government tried to ban it & other mums think I’m bonkers but I love it
PAULINE and Maxwell Bacon, 32 and 31, from East London served up a treat when they announced the name of their first son. Theodore (Teddy) Smokey Bacon was born last year and hospitality business development coordinator Pauline says since then his name - reminiscent of much-loved crisp flavour - has been causing a stir.
Goodbye Forever! Costco Is Pulling These Beloved Items From Stores
Costco is one of the most iconic and nifty big box retailers to shop at, and their stores carry a wide variety of products that shoppers rave about online. As reported by Eat This, Not That! some of our favorite Costco items simply cannot last forever, and the warehouses use a method that many customers have deemed the “death star.”
Costco Just Brought Back This Hearty Comfort Food Favorite That's Great for Busy Weeknights
We love shopping at Costco any time of year, but if we’re being analytical about it, fall is when they really start dropping all of their biggest hits. Their made-in-house pumpkin pies are one of the first tastes of fall we treat ourselves to each year, and their muffin selection — pumpkin streusel are our favorites — can’t be beat. But the savory options aren’t to be missed. Costco’s rotisserie chicken is affordable and can be turned into about a million fast dinners, but for days when we really don’t have time for any kitchen creativity, Costco’s read-made meals are...
Costco Is Selling the Cutest Holiday Rugs That Come in 4 Festive Styles
Christmas is just around the corner, and we could not be more excited. Decorating for the holiday season is a blast, from trimming the tree to stringing lights outside. And Costco is putting up in the holly jolly mood a little earlier with their new seasonal welcome mats, and we are absolutely in love. “The NEW 2022 Holiday Rugs are out at Costco and they’re ADORABLE!!!” Instagram user @costcohotfinds posted, along with a video of the new selections. “They’re also super plush and just beautiful.” All four styles are festive, including the black-and-red plaid “Merry Everything” complete with mistletoe and the black...
Wendy’s Is Debuting A Brand New Frosty Flavor For Fall—And It’s Not Pumpkin Spice!
Wendy’s fans and autumn lovers assemble! The fast food chain just announced a brand new flavor for their beloved Frosty menu item (and no, it’s not pumpkin spice). Customers in Canada are sharing their anticipation for the latest iteration of the shake, as a Caramel Apple Frosty is making its debut there.
I've worked at Costco for 17 years. Here are 13 of my favorite things to buy there.
As someone who's worked at the warehouse for 17 years, I buy clothing, Kirkland whiskey, Vital Proteins, Liquid IV drink mix, and rotisserie chicken.
My mom pressured me to get my wedding cake made by her friend – people are horrified by the resulting ‘monstrosity’
A Reddit user has shared the awkward position she was put in after her mother's friend offered to make her wedding cake, and the result was less than ideal. The woman shared a photo of the potential wedding cake - and Reddit users were left in shock by the image.
I've been on 110 cruises. Here are 10 things I always pack.
I've been on 110 cruises, so I've learned a thing or two about what to pack for a trip to sea. It's important to have all your travel documents as well as a list of any medications you're on. I think it's worth taking up space in your bag with...
I used to work at Trader Joe's. Here are 8 things I buy from the chain every fall.
From pumpkin pancake mix and Vermont maple syrup to broccoli-cheddar soup and sweet-and-savory chicken, there are lots of great autumn products.
Refinery29
I Got A ‘Glass’ Manicure — The Next Wave Of Chrome
When I read a subject line that read, 'glass nails are trending,' I was a little confused. I've heard of seaglass nail art: when you use a greenish-turquoise polish, thin it out, and add a matte top coat, making the nails look like pieces of seaglass washed up on the beach. But the with glass, I was not sure how to envision it translating. The concept involves making your nails look like a piece of glass, or stained glass, that has been fractured, creating teeny-tiny cracks. I suppose 'shattered glass' nails might be more accurate.
People are just realizing the right way to open a bagel – and it’s so much better than pulling it apart
A BAGEL lover has revealed people have been opening up their doughy treats all wrong. Content creator Sidney Raz told his 3.6million TikTok followers they need to rethink the way they prise open their ring-shaped snack. The social media star is renowned on the platform for the plethora of tips...
E! News
217K+
Followers
53K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT
Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0