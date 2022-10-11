Watch live: White House press briefing
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will hold a briefing with reporters Tuesday afternoon.
The event begins at 1:15 p.m. ET.
Watch the video above.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will hold a briefing with reporters Tuesday afternoon.
The event begins at 1:15 p.m. ET.
Watch the video above.
Why Bother just tell everyone everything is everyone else's fault broken record worst administration in American history
The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.https://thehill.com/
Comments / 8