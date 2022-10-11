ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UT San Antonio

Judith and Miriam Sobre: A legacy in academia

OCTOBER 14, 2022 — UTSA is home to many inspiring legacy stories. It is not unheard of for a student to graduate with their parent at the same Commencement ceremony or even for a student and their grandparent to achieve their degrees at the same time. The UTSA College...
