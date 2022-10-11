ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Justice Elena Kagan Thinks The Supreme Court Completely Blew Its Legitimacy In The Dobbs Case

The legitimacy — or lack thereof — of the Supreme Court seems to be on everyone’s mind lately (or at least on the minds of Supreme Court justices). Recently, Chief Justice John Roberts gave a desperate plea, practically begging folks to see the Court as legitimate. This was followed shortly by Elena Kagan’s speech which is pretty much as a direct response to Roberts’s take on the current state of the Court.
A Federal Judge Rejects New York's Attempt To Defy the SCOTUS Decision Upholding the Right To Bear Arms

Last June in New York State Rifle and Pistol Association v. Bruen, the Supreme Court ruled that it was unconstitutional to require that people who want to carry handguns in public for self-defense demonstrate that they have "proper cause" to do so. New York legislators and Gov. Kathy Hochul responded by eliminating that requirement while simultaneously imposing a raft of new restrictions, including criteria for proving a carry-permit applicant's "good moral character" and bans on firearm possession in a long list of "sensitive locations." Yesterday a federal judge issued a temporary restraining order (TRO) against enforcing many of those rules, saying they probably violate the Second Amendment.
DOJ, White House silent on status of lawsuit against Georgia's 'Jim Crow' voting law as midterms loom

Roughly 15 months after the Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against the state of Georgia over an election integrity law it deemed to be "racially discriminatory" and would suppress votes, the Biden administration has little to say about the status of that lawsuit and whether Georgia’s upcoming midterm election results will be tainted by the "Jim Crow" legislation.
U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs fetal personhood appeal

Oct 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to decide whether fetuses are entitled to constitutional rights in light of its June ruling overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that had legalized abortion nationwide, steering clear for now of another front in America's culture wars.
U.S. Supreme Court Rejects Texas Inmate's Race Claim

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected a claim brought by a Black Texas death row inmate who said he did not receive a fair trial for the killings of his white wife and two children - crimes he does not deny committing - because three white jurors in his first trial expressed opposition to interracial marriage.
Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz avoids death penalty and is sentenced to life

Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz has avoided the death penalty after a jury ruled he should be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.The verdict was delivered on Thursday morning to an emotionally-charged courtroom packed with survivors and families of the 17 students and staff killed in the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on 14 February 2018.Family members appeared stunned and shook their heads as the 17-count verdict was read out by Judge Elizabeth Scherer.The jury found that “especially heinous” aggravating factors necessary to reach a verdict of death had been proven during the...
Over half of Americans disapprove of Supreme Court as trust plummets

Trust that the U.S. Supreme Court is operating in the best interests of the American people has plummeted amid growing perceptions that the justices are partisans just like any other politicians, according to the latest Annenberg Public Policy Center survey, which includes questions tracking the court across more than a decade and a half.
Appeals court reinstates injunction blocking abortion ban

The Arizona Court of Appeals on Friday blocked a trial court's decision that allowed immediate enforcement of a pre-statehood law that criminalizes nearly all abortions.The ruling means that abortions can again take place in Arizona, at least for now, unless the state Supreme Court steps in.The three-judge panel agreed with Planned Parenthood that the judge should not have lifted the decades-old order blocking its enforcement.The brief order written by Presiding Judge Peter J. Eckerstrom said Planned Parenthood and its Arizona affiliate had shown they are likely to prevail on an appeal of a decision by the judge in Tucson...
