SUBLETTE COUNTY — Sublette County Unified Fire (SCUF) purchased a new structural fire engine for Battalion No. 2 in the amount of $974,484, just under the total budgeted amount of one million dollars. Although the county will pay for the apparatus now, SCUF Warden Shad Cooper told the commissioners at their Oct. 4 meeting that it will take the next 31 months to build the new truck. It is scheduled to arrive in Big Piney/Marbleton in 2023.

SUBLETTE COUNTY, WY ・ 3 DAYS AGO