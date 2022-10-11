ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sublette County, WY

Rammell’s brand-inspection appeal denied

SUBLETTE COUNTY – It’s been a long, long road since veterinarian Rex. F. Rammell first contested four citations for violating a state livestock law by not carrying brand inspections for horses he trailered from Sweetwater to Sublette County – on June 27, 2019. Over the misdemeanor case’s...
SUBLETTE COUNTY, WY
County hears initial health-care campus budget

PINEDALE – The estimated cost to construct the critical access hospital and long-term care facility currently stands at $66,997,761, according to a preliminary budget submitted to the Sublette County Board of Commissioners on Oct. 4. The documents were presented by the Sublette County Hospital District’s (SCHD) owner’s representative, Karl Lueschow of Lueschow Project Management.
SUBLETTE COUNTY, WY
New fire engine arrives in 2023

SUBLETTE COUNTY — Sublette County Unified Fire (SCUF) purchased a new structural fire engine for Battalion No. 2 in the amount of $974,484, just under the total budgeted amount of one million dollars. Although the county will pay for the apparatus now, SCUF Warden Shad Cooper told the commissioners at their Oct. 4 meeting that it will take the next 31 months to build the new truck. It is scheduled to arrive in Big Piney/Marbleton in 2023.
SUBLETTE COUNTY, WY
Two Dead, Two Injured in Head-on Collision Between Rock Springs and Farson

ROCK SPRINGS — Two people died and two were injured after a head-on collision between two pickup trucks Saturday afternoon. According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol fatality crash summary, the deceased have been identified as 66-year-old Illinois resident Mark Jenkins and 43-year-old Wyoming resident Codi Burris. On Saturday, October 8, at around 1:35 p.m. WHP troopers responded to milepost 20.6 on U.S. 191 for a crash.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY

