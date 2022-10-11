Read full article on original website
Some Dunkin' Donuts customers say they're bailing from the company's new rewards program after it raised the threshold for a free drink
Dunkin' Donuts unveiled a new program that looked to be more generous and start rewards earlier. Customers aren't happy.
Customers Are Calling Out Chipotle For This 'Devastating' Change To Their Rewards Program: 'Explain Yourself!'
Chipotle recently updated its popular rewards program, as reported by Business Insider, and customers online are upset at the idea of spending more to be rewarded as a customer at the chain. Getting a free burrito is still possible, The Takeout urges, it just might now take a few more visits to do so…
Dunkin’ changed its rewards program. Devotees of the coffee brand are expressing their outrage on Reddit.
An army of loyal Dunkin’ fans has risen up against their favorite coffee chain after it rolled out a new rewards program that they say makes it more difficult to earn a free drink of their choice. The previous DD Perks program offered a free drink of any kind...
Dunkin' rolls out new customer loyalty program and not everyone is happy about it
Dunkin’ has replaced its old rewards program, DD Perks, with a new program called Dunkin’ Rewards, and it’s not going over well with some customers. “Change is always going to be an adjustment,” Dunkin President Scott Murphy told CNN Business, but touted the new plan’s flexibility, adding “in the long run, Dunkin’ loyalists will benefit even more.”
National Coffee Day 2022: Freebies from Dunkin’, Krispy Kreme, Panera; What about Starbucks?
There’s one thing we know for certain – Americans love their coffee. Figures from the National Coffee Association shows 60% of Americans choose coffee each day over other beverages, including water. And while a lot of that coffee is consumed at home, people are happy to take it to go, as well. The association showed drive-through and in-app ordering of coffee has jumped more than 30% in the last year.
Dunkin' Customers Complain About New Rewards Program
Dunkin' has launched Dunkin' Rewards, a tiered customer loyalty system that replaces its previous DD Perks plan. The new program gives customers 10 points for every $1 spent, compared to five points with DD Perks, and allows you to start getting free menu items after 150 points, rather than the previous 200-point minimum.
Chipotle taps into BeReal to bring back its Boorito promotion
For the first time since 2019, Chipotle’s “Boorito” promotion will be held as an in-person event Oct. 31. This marks the 22nd year of the chain’s Halloween celebration, which offers special deals for Rewards customers dressed up in costumes. For the past three years, the chain has leveraged social media and the metaverse for the popular promotion, including the launch of a TikTok transformation challenge in 2019 and the opening of its first virtual Roblox storefront last year.
