WCVB

Dunkin' rolls out new customer loyalty program and not everyone is happy about it

Dunkin’ has replaced its old rewards program, DD Perks, with a new program called Dunkin’ Rewards, and it’s not going over well with some customers. “Change is always going to be an adjustment,” Dunkin President Scott Murphy told CNN Business, but touted the new plan’s flexibility, adding “in the long run, Dunkin’ loyalists will benefit even more.”
msn.com

National Coffee Day 2022: Freebies from Dunkin’, Krispy Kreme, Panera; What about Starbucks?

There’s one thing we know for certain – Americans love their coffee. Figures from the National Coffee Association shows 60% of Americans choose coffee each day over other beverages, including water. And while a lot of that coffee is consumed at home, people are happy to take it to go, as well. The association showed drive-through and in-app ordering of coffee has jumped more than 30% in the last year.
CNET

Dunkin' Customers Complain About New Rewards Program

Dunkin' has launched Dunkin' Rewards, a tiered customer loyalty system that replaces its previous DD Perks plan. The new program gives customers 10 points for every $1 spent, compared to five points with DD Perks, and allows you to start getting free menu items after 150 points, rather than the previous 200-point minimum.
Tracey Folly

Man schedules his employees by calling them the night before their shift

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I worked for a man who didn't create and post a schedule for his employees to follow at the store he owned. Instead, he would wait until after the store closed at 10 p.m. Then he would have one of his other employees call the workers one by one to let them know what time to come in the following day.
nrn.com

Chipotle taps into BeReal to bring back its Boorito promotion

For the first time since 2019, Chipotle’s “Boorito” promotion will be held as an in-person event Oct. 31. This marks the 22nd year of the chain’s Halloween celebration, which offers special deals for Rewards customers dressed up in costumes. For the past three years, the chain has leveraged social media and the metaverse for the popular promotion, including the launch of a TikTok transformation challenge in 2019 and the opening of its first virtual Roblox storefront last year.
foodgressing.com

Starbucks Star Days 2022 Canada

Get ready to start seeing stars with Starbucks Canada! Starting October 17 until October 23, Starbucks is celebrating its Starbucks Rewards members with the annual return of Starbucks Star Days 2022 Canada, the most rewarding week of the year. This year, Star Days will feature the Million Star Giveaway and Star Days Arcade as ways for Rewards members to win.
The Independent

Traffic light eco-ratings on menus ‘prompt diners to choose vegetarian dish’

A traffic light system rating the eco-friendliness of foods on a menu leads to more people choosing vegetarian dishes, a study suggests.Research by the University of Bristol involved 1,399 adults being shown mocked up food delivery app menus featuring three burritos – one beef, one chicken and one vegetarian – with different accompanying information.All menus contained a photograph of each item, as well as the calorie count, a Fairtrade logo, a spice indicator and the price, which was the same for all three.One mock-up featured the ‘social nudge’ of a gold star and the words ‘most popular’ placed alongside the...
