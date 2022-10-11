ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kasey Boyter
2d ago

Said the death is suspicious, well I would think so, seeings how it would be kinda hard to commit suicide, by strangulation...jus sayin"

KXRM

Suspicious death investigation after man found dead in Pueblo

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is investigating after a man was found dead near the corner of North Dayton Avenue and East 1st Street in Pueblo late Wednesday morning, Oct. 12. At approximately 11:55 a.m., officers were notified of a body found near railroad tracks by N. Dayton Ave. Detectives claimed the […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Deadly shooting victim on Galley Road identified

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was killed in a shooting near the Murray Hill Apartments on Galley Road on Sunday, Oct. 2. The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said the death of 45-year-old Antonio Jimenez-Garibay of Colorado Springs is being investigated as a homicide. The Coroner’s […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

74-year-old woman reported missing south of Colorado Springs

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help with locating a missing woman. The sheriff’s office is reporting 74-year-old Bernice was last seen Tuesday night in the 1400 block of Chadwick Dr. The area is south of Colorado Springs near S. Academy and I-25.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Springs police searching for suspect in drive-by shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are searching for a gunman following a drive-by shooting Tuesday night. Officers responded to the 3600 block of El Morro Road after receiving a 911 call just after 11 p.m. The residents told police a car drove past their home and someone inside started shooting. The extent of damage is unclear, but police say the suspect or suspects fired at the victims’ house and vehicles.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Suspect robs southeast Springs King Soopers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man clad in a surgical mask robbed a southeast Springs grocery store late Wednesday night. Police say the suspect walked into the King Soopers at South Academy and Hancock just before 10 and handed an employee a note demanding cash. He left after getting what he came for.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Community shaken after three homicides in the span of an hour overnight in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is now investigating three homicides that took place within one hour Monday night, stretching police resources and triggering an accident alert status for the city. "The three calls that happened in that short period of time, that was the manpower intensive," explained Robert Tornabene, The post Community shaken after three homicides in the span of an hour overnight in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Pueblo homicide investigation for shooting along W. 13th Street

There is no word yet on the names of those victims. Work has started ahead of the Dillingham segment of the rail project. Officials had closed down Wilder Ave on Makiki Street but it has since been reopened. Health experts encourage flu shots by the end of October. Updated: 53...
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Juvenile suspected of killing teen in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A teenager was shot and killed inside a home in east Colorado Springs last month, and police believe they have the person responsible in custody. Authorities were called to the deadly shooting Sept. 21 at a home in the 6000 block of Gunshot Pass Dr....
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Boy arrested in deadly Gunshot Pass shooting

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A boy has been arrested in the shooting death of a man at a home on the east side of Colorado Springs in September. The boy was taken into custody by a deputy with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, Oct. 10, after detectives obtained an arrest warrant for the […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Man in wheelchair hit by car in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man has life-threatening injuries following a crash in Colorado Springs on Tuesday. The crash was reported at about 1 p.m. in the area of North Union Boulevard and Bijou Street. “Upon arrival officers learned that a vehicle was traveling west on Bijou Street preparing...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Halfway house escapee charged with El Paso County murder through jail phone calls, DNA evidence

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs man, who had allegedly escaped from a halfway house in Denver in April, has been charged with the 2nd degree-murder of 30-year-old Jermaine Trevion Wilson on May 24, 2022, at the 4600 block of Old Stage Road. After months of investigation, the El Paso County Sheriff's The post Halfway house escapee charged with El Paso County murder through jail phone calls, DNA evidence appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

2 suspects wanted in homicide investigation in Jefferson Co.

Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies continued to search for two suspects involved in a homicide investigation on Wednesday. Deputies rushed to the 3636 S. Depew about 10 a.m. Wednesday on reports of a gunshot wound. When deputies arrived, they found one adult male victim in the driver's seat of a pickup truck that was parked in a parking lot. The male was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Witnesses told authorities they saw two Hispanic males in the area of the truck around the time of the shooting. The suspects are described as 2 Hispanic males, 5-foot-5" to 5-foot-7 with tall,...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO

