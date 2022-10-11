Read full article on original website
Kasey Boyter
2d ago
Said the death is suspicious, well I would think so, seeings how it would be kinda hard to commit suicide, by strangulation...jus sayin"
Suspicious death investigation after man found dead in Pueblo
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is investigating after a man was found dead near the corner of North Dayton Avenue and East 1st Street in Pueblo late Wednesday morning, Oct. 12. At approximately 11:55 a.m., officers were notified of a body found near railroad tracks by N. Dayton Ave. Detectives claimed the […]
Pueblo Police have arrested a suspect involved with multiple crimes in Pueblo
Police arrested 64-year-old Gregory Paul Lee who has been charged with First Degree Murder in the death of 49-year-old Jose Delgado-Diaz.
Deadly shooting victim on Galley Road identified
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was killed in a shooting near the Murray Hill Apartments on Galley Road on Sunday, Oct. 2. The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said the death of 45-year-old Antonio Jimenez-Garibay of Colorado Springs is being investigated as a homicide. The Coroner’s […]
KKTV
74-year-old woman reported missing south of Colorado Springs
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help with locating a missing woman. The sheriff’s office is reporting 74-year-old Bernice was last seen Tuesday night in the 1400 block of Chadwick Dr. The area is south of Colorado Springs near S. Academy and I-25.
CSPD looking for robbery suspects, police say one suspect could be linked to three robberies
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is searching for two men after they apparently robbed a Diamond Shamrock store in southeast Colorado Springs last month. Police say one of the suspects is believed to be linked to two additional robberies, which also happened in September. CSPD said that on Sept. 29 at […]
KKTV
Springs police searching for suspect in drive-by shooting
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are searching for a gunman following a drive-by shooting Tuesday night. Officers responded to the 3600 block of El Morro Road after receiving a 911 call just after 11 p.m. The residents told police a car drove past their home and someone inside started shooting. The extent of damage is unclear, but police say the suspect or suspects fired at the victims’ house and vehicles.
KKTV
Suspect robs southeast Springs King Soopers
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man clad in a surgical mask robbed a southeast Springs grocery store late Wednesday night. Police say the suspect walked into the King Soopers at South Academy and Hancock just before 10 and handed an employee a note demanding cash. He left after getting what he came for.
Community shaken after three homicides in the span of an hour overnight in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is now investigating three homicides that took place within one hour Monday night, stretching police resources and triggering an accident alert status for the city. "The three calls that happened in that short period of time, that was the manpower intensive," explained Robert Tornabene, The post Community shaken after three homicides in the span of an hour overnight in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Homicide investigation launched following shooting on 13th St in Pueblo
Pueblo Police are investigating an apparent shooting death from late Tuesday on 13th St. There is no information on any suspects in the case.
KKTV
Pueblo homicide investigation for shooting along W. 13th Street
There is no word yet on the names of those victims. Work has started ahead of the Dillingham segment of the rail project. Officials had closed down Wilder Ave on Makiki Street but it has since been reopened. Health experts encourage flu shots by the end of October. Updated: 53...
KKTV
Latest information on the strangulation death near Downtown Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Three unrelated deaths are under investigation, according to Colorado Springs Police Department. They all happened within an hour of each other last night across Colorado Springs. One happened at 19th and Unitah at the Wind River Apartments, another near Memorial Park, and the third in...
KKTV
Juvenile suspected of killing teen in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A teenager was shot and killed inside a home in east Colorado Springs last month, and police believe they have the person responsible in custody. Authorities were called to the deadly shooting Sept. 21 at a home in the 6000 block of Gunshot Pass Dr....
Boy arrested in deadly Gunshot Pass shooting
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A boy has been arrested in the shooting death of a man at a home on the east side of Colorado Springs in September. The boy was taken into custody by a deputy with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, Oct. 10, after detectives obtained an arrest warrant for the […]
Police investigating after woman’s body found near Memorial Park
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after a woman’s body was found late night Monday, Oct. 10, just southeast of Memorial Park. According to CSPD on Monday, at around 8:15 p.m. officers were called about a dead body that was found in the 500 block of Erie Road, which is […]
KKTV
Colorado Springs man suspected of killing child and wife expected to undergo another competency evaluation
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Arrest papers obtained by KKTV 11 News detail a tragic shooting that claimed the lives of a Colorado Springs mother and one of her children in early February. The suspect, David Weingarten, mad another court appearance on Tuesday. While in court, a judge learned a...
KRDO
Burglary suspect killed by Pueblo County deputy in Colorado City identified
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Coroner has identified the burglary suspect who was shot and killed by a Pueblo County deputy last week. The coroner has identified the suspect as 51-year-old Troy Garcia of Colorado City. On Wed., Oct. 5, just before midnight, deputies responded to a...
KKTV
Man in wheelchair hit by car in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man has life-threatening injuries following a crash in Colorado Springs on Tuesday. The crash was reported at about 1 p.m. in the area of North Union Boulevard and Bijou Street. “Upon arrival officers learned that a vehicle was traveling west on Bijou Street preparing...
Halfway house escapee charged with El Paso County murder through jail phone calls, DNA evidence
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs man, who had allegedly escaped from a halfway house in Denver in April, has been charged with the 2nd degree-murder of 30-year-old Jermaine Trevion Wilson on May 24, 2022, at the 4600 block of Old Stage Road. After months of investigation, the El Paso County Sheriff's The post Halfway house escapee charged with El Paso County murder through jail phone calls, DNA evidence appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
SWAT investigates home in area of Cheyenne Mountain Estates as part of Colorado Springs Police investigation
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A shelter-in-place order has been lifted for a mobile home park just south of the Springs after a SWAT team responded to a home late Tuesday morning. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says the residence was secured as part of an ongoing Colorado...
2 suspects wanted in homicide investigation in Jefferson Co.
Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies continued to search for two suspects involved in a homicide investigation on Wednesday. Deputies rushed to the 3636 S. Depew about 10 a.m. Wednesday on reports of a gunshot wound. When deputies arrived, they found one adult male victim in the driver's seat of a pickup truck that was parked in a parking lot. The male was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Witnesses told authorities they saw two Hispanic males in the area of the truck around the time of the shooting. The suspects are described as 2 Hispanic males, 5-foot-5" to 5-foot-7 with tall,...
