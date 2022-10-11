This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. After being locked within the Warrens' Occult Museum in Monroe, making very few trips in recent years, the real "haunted" Annabelle doll will be visible to public this Halloween at two different events. The first is Oct. 29 at The Warrens' Seekers of the Supernatural Paracon at Mohegan Sun, and the second is Oct. 30 as part of a special "Mischief Night" presentation in New Milford. In addition to the famous doll, which has spawned it own series of movies, a number of other items from the Warrens' collection will be present at these events.

MONROE, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO