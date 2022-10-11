Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rare Disease BioScience Nonprofit Will Depart Boston for Greater New HavenConnecticut by the NumbersWoodbridge, CT
Where To Visit The Best Cideries in The Hudson Valley, New YorkGirl Eats WestchesterOrangeburg, NY
The Largest Flea Market in Connecticut is a Must VisitTravel Maven
It's Taylor Swift Night At Toad's PlaceFlorence Carmela PaolaNew Haven, CT
Hot off the Press: Branford Land Trust Fall NewsletterJen PayneBranford, CT
sheltonherald.com
Stratford convenience store owners open new Shelton location
SHELTON — The search for everyday grocery items has gotten a lot easier for those living downtown. The owners of 24/7 Express on Barnum Avenue in Stratford officially opened their second location in the space formerly home to Walgreens Pharmacy, before becoming White Cross Pharmacy, at 73 Center St.
trumbulltimes.com
15 Fairfield businesses fail August, September health inspections
FAIRFIELD — Fifteen businesses in town failed health inspections in August and September, though most have either since passed or are rectifying the issues, according to the health department. Since the original inspection, nine of the 11 businesses that failed in August have passed their follow up inspections. Two...
City Eyes Hill Factory Sale For $350K
The city plans to sell the publicly owned portion of a vacant Grant Street factory building to a local developer who is looking to build up to 140 new apartments, mostly for renters over the age of 50. Local land-use commissioners heard those plans last Thursday night during a special...
DoingItLocal
Fairfield News: Online Sale Goes Wrong
2022-10-10@10:34pm–#Fairfield CT– A person in the 2700 block of Black Rock Turnpike reported to police that they were attempting to sell an item online. The person came to look at it, and fled with it without paying in a black Honda towards the Merritt Parkway. DoingItLocal is run...
trumbulltimes.com
Residents escape South Windsor condo fire, officials say
SOUTH WINDSOR — Two people escaped a fire that burned through the roof of their condos early Wednesday, fire officials said. No one was injured in the two-alarm fire at Westage Condominiums on Amato Drive, officials said. Two residents were outside the burning building when police and firefighters arrived within four minutes of being dispatched about 1 a.m.
darientimes.com
Three men arrested at drug sales hot spot Tuesday, Bridgeport police say
BRIDGEPORT — Local police say three men were arrested Tuesday on alleged drug or weapons offenses. Troy Lopes, 22; Jason Hall, 25, of Norwalk; and Miguel Rodriguez Ramos, 34, of Bridgeport, were taken into custody Tuesday night following a drug deal near the intersection of Park and Wood avenues, according to Bridgeport police. Police said the area has been the subject of several complaints about people loitering and selling narcotics.
5 Driving No-Nos that are on the Rise in CT
Since the pandemic, driving has become more aggravating and dangerous than ever before. Maybe it's because we took a long break from driving for the most part? Could it be people are less patient than ever before? Whatever the case, it's bad and getting worse, especially in the Nutmeg State.
DoingItLocal
Milford News: Smoking Dishwasher At Shoprite
2022-10-12@1:40pm–#Milford CT– Firefighters were called to Shoprite at 935 Boston Post Road for a dishwasher that was smoking. Now you know what all the commotion was about. No word on what it was smoking.
trumbulltimes.com
Condolences pour in for Bristol police officers killed after dispute
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Condolences are pouring in after two police officers were killed and one was seriously injured responding to a domestic dispute in Bristol, Conn. Sgt. Dustin DeMonte was one of the two officers killed in the shooting. DeMonte is survived...
Arrest made in Troupe429 assault
NORWALK, Conn. — A Sandy Hook man has been arrested and charged with two counts of assault in an incident Sept. 23 at Troupe429, a LGBTQ bar on Wall Street. The arrest comes one day after Troupe429 owners Casey Fitzgerald and Nicholas Ruiz went public with accusations that Norwalk Police had mishandled the case. NPD said they were seeking a warrant and on Wednesday arrested Carmen Everett Parisi. He was held on a court set bond of $75,000.
2 officers killed, 1 seriously injured in Connecticut shooting
Two police officers were shot and killed in Bristol, Connecticut, early Thursday morning, according to Connecticut State Police.
Court: Canton woman defrauded Section 8 housing program after she married her landlord
CANTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Canton woman faces up to a decade in prison after pleading guilty to defrauding the government. Donna Carney, 67, began receiving Section 8 rental assistance under the housing choice voucher program in 1995, according to an announcement Wednesday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. Then, she married her landlord, […]
Eyewitness News
I-TEAM: It’s illegal to charge a fee for using a credit card in CT, but how often is it happening?
(WFSB) - Have you ever been charged more money for using a credit card instead of cash?. Well, that’s illegal in Connecticut. Bob Harrigan would say he’s just an ordinary guy from Meriden. But he’s also become an expert at speaking up when he’s charged for using a...
Crews respond to crash on I-91 South in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut state police released preliminary information regarding a crash on I-91 South in Middletown on Tuesday. Troopers said the crash occurred just before 10:20 a.m. near exit 20. They were dispatched to the scene on reports of a car that had veered off the right side of the road in Middletown. […]
Eyewitness News
Fire damages building with two businesses in Clinton
CLINTON, CT (WFSB) - A building that houses two businesses in Clinton went up in flames on Monday night. According to the Clinton Fire Department, the fire broke out at 101 Glenwood Rd. No injuries were reported and no one was there at the time. The Old Saybrook Fire Department...
trumbulltimes.com
Police ID Bridgeport man, 29, killed in triple shooting
BRIDGEPORT — Police identified the local man who was killed in a triple shooting early Saturday as Dominique Jones. The other two victims, a 27-year-old Bridgeport man and a 24-year-old Derby man, were both treated for their injuries and released from the hospital, Bridgeport Police Capt. Kevin Gilleran said Tuesday.
sheltonherald.com
‘Haunted’ Annabelle doll is traveling around CT this Halloween: Here’s what to know
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. After being locked within the Warrens' Occult Museum in Monroe, making very few trips in recent years, the real "haunted" Annabelle doll will be visible to public this Halloween at two different events. The first is Oct. 29 at The Warrens' Seekers of the Supernatural Paracon at Mohegan Sun, and the second is Oct. 30 as part of a special "Mischief Night" presentation in New Milford. In addition to the famous doll, which has spawned it own series of movies, a number of other items from the Warrens' collection will be present at these events.
sheltonherald.com
21 CT restaurants make it to Yelp's 'Top 100 In New England' list
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut restaurants are well-represented on Yelp's recently-released list of the Top 100 Places to Eat in New England, including two in the top 10 and four in the top 20. Zeneli in New Haven, a traditional Neapolitan-style pizzeria on...
ABC6.com
3 police officers shot in Connecticut
BRISTOL, Conn. (WLNE) — Three police officers were shot in Connecticut early Thursday morning. Connecticut State Police wrote on Twitter just before 3:30 a.m. that they were on the scene of an officer involved shooting. The incident happened in the area of Redstone Hill Road in Bristol. “We are...
NewsTimes
Owner of Bethel bagel shop to open restaurant at former Prime Pub spot in Stony Hill
BETHEL — The longtime owner of a local downtown breakfast and lunch spot is preparing to open a different kind of eatery in Stony Hill. “The service is going to be exceptional and the food is going to be divine,” Shkelzen Kralani — who owns Bagel Crossing on Library Place — said about his incoming restaurant, Bora Restaurant & Bar.
